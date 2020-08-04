 Skip to content
(C|Net)   Hey, Elon, is your refrigerator running?   (cnet.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You better go catch it!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Mr. Wall there? No? Is Mrs. Wall there? No. There are no walls there? Then how does your roof stay up?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All those computers with touchscreens and nobody thought to install a couple of games to help them kill some time? Software doesn't weigh anything.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
CordycepsInYourBrain

All those computers with touchscreens and nobody thought to install a couple of games to help them kill some time? Software doesn't weigh anything.

Unless Boeing installed it.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
lil surprised to see one spaceman wearing eyeglasses. those damn things are dangerous enough driving down a highway - you sneeze, they fly off, you're screwed.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do you have Prince Albert in a can?
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm looking for I.P. Freely?  Hey everyone, I.P. Freely???
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lord_Moldypants: I'm looking for I.P. Freely?  Hey everyone, I.P. Freely???


Let's Light This Candle
Youtube veDcp3wB3JA
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: CordycepsInYourBrain

All those computers with touchscreens and nobody thought to install a couple of games to help them kill some time? Software doesn't weigh anything.

Unless Boeing installed it.


Brutal but fair.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do you have two hosers in a can?
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We used to call KFC as kids and ask, "How big are your breasts?"
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hehe, *chortle*, lol, and such as, buuuuut aren't NASA astronauts supposed to be far more professional than that?

/i don't mind if the rules of the game changed to include teh lulz. am simply stating what, fwicr, the rules are.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Car Talk - My Government Vehicle Shakes at 17,500 MPH
Youtube moAqzM4ptm8
 
