(NYPost)   Months after the 'Central Park Karen' incident, dog owners and bird watchers still are having a hard time getting along   (nypost.com) divider line
22
    More: Followup, New York City, Dog, Gray Wolf, Dog breed, Bird, dog owners, Dog health, Canidae  
posted to Main » on 04 Aug 2020 at 7:29 PM



Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be how WWIII starts.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, Noo Yohkahs ARE a special kind of douchebag
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't understand...the birds that I watch at the park are generally attracted to dogs.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Almost the entire "article" consists of dog owners who don't think the rules should apply to them.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ghost Dog With Birds

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Almost the entire "article" consists of dog owners who don't think the rules should apply to them.


Being a dog owner is hard and requires sacrifice.

Americans are lazy, irresponsible, selfish, shiats.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"When you see [dogs off leash] a lot, it's difficult to refrain from going into yell mode right away," said birder Robert DeCandido.

When mountain biking I no longer tell people it's a leash zone...that just gets met with blank stares or hostility.  Now I say 'there's a ranger coming' and they say thank you and put the leash on.
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Almost the entire "article" consists of dog owners who don't think the rules should apply to them.


And one dipshiat who lives in NYC with a Great Bernese.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bslim: Well, Noo Yohkahs ARE a special kind of douchebag


rude
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is what people are worried about?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My dog refuses to wear a leash as he identifies himself as a white Trump supporter
 
Pincy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"It doesn't need to escalate to such a nasty place," said Janet Wolf, who walks her pug in Central Park. "Putting a video camera in someone's face and yelling agitates the issue."

Notice that she never suggested she follow the rules and keep her dog on a leash.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I am a dog owner and we obey leash laws.

Setting your animals loose in an area where birds are feeding and raising their families is asshole-ish.
 
links136
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"I understand we need comprehensive medical coverage for USA citizens, but my low taxes are crucial for my health.  If I live in a place that has an average home value under 500K, I started to develop cancer".

Whatever someone else needs is unimportant

whatever you kind of want is absolutely crucial though.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's important to remember that we all primarily identify as individual idiots, whatever else may divide us.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
NYC has more Karens and Chads per square foot than any place in the world, so of course there are going to be douchebag aftershocks forever.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mooammar Al-Cowddafi: I don't understand...the birds that I watch at the park are generally attracted to dogs.


Dames don't like being called ' birds '.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mooammar Al-Cowddafi: I don't understand...the birds that I watch at the park are generally attracted to dogs.


Broads don't like to be called 'birds'.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is it the camera angle, or is the bird-watcher guy's head weird?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Windle Poons: hissatsu: Almost the entire "article" consists of dog owners who don't think the rules should apply to them.

And one dipshiat who lives in NYC with a Great Bernese.


Don't you mean a Burmese?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hissatsu: Almost the entire "article" consists of dog owners who don't think the rules should apply to them.


Because my dog is so cuuuuuute, and people that don't like my dog are meeeeeaan....
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: I am a dog owner and we obey leash laws.

Setting your animals loose in an area where birds are feeding and raising their families is asshole-ish.


Don't currently have dogs but when we did we always took them to the off-leash park if we wanted them to run around with a leash. Otherwise they were always on a leash. How hard is that? Also, your dog can run while leashed. Of course this will involve you also running.
 
