(Houston Chronicle)   The official COVID-19 case count in Texas is short by at least tens of thousands of cases   (houstonchronicle.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Antibody, ELISA, Health care, Epidemiology, Polymerase chain reaction, Report, Public health, Health  
Trik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, that's potentially a lot of dead conservative voters.
So there's that.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
F**k Texas.
🤮😷
 
MrJams
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Apparently I've seen all the free articles oh well
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn those testing labs!
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good thing you still have your shiatin' pants on, subby.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We have always been at war with East Asia.
 
drxym
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's all right because Texans are the strongest and healthiest people in the entire world.
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Trik: Well, that's potentially a lot of dead conservative voters.
So there's that.


Actually, it'shiatting mostly blue areas. The area that made national news recently, the Rio Grande valley, is a heavy democratic voting area.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

drxym: That's all right because Texans are the strongest and healthiest people in the entire world.


Tortillas much?
 
orbister
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What this really shows is that "number of positive tests" on its own is a completely worthless metric. Unless you are comparing similar samples of similar populations, the results mean nothing.

In the UK the Office for National Statistics publishes the results of random swab tests, the latest results of which suggest that about 1 in 1,500 people here was infected in the week of the study (the week before last). Is there nothing similar in Texas/the US?.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Was that article two farking paragraphs?
 
