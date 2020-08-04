 Skip to content
 
(Denver Channel)   Actual byline: Police detained and handcuffed a Black mother and four children after mistaking their SUV for a stolen motorcycle from another state   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Jesus h Christ...
 
pdxbarista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Oh, but the system's not broken. It's just a few bad apples.
A few bad apples that handcuff children. No big deal.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
After officers realized the mistake, the family was uncuffed but more officers continued to arrive. Video shows over a dozen officers standing around the traumatized family.

If a criminally minded person had a police scanner it seems like a dozen or so officers responding to something would make for a handy time to do a cash withdrawal from a local banking establishment
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Two babies made to lie face down on hot pavement. Not something normal people do to child humans. I guess those farking kids didn't look farking human enough to those farking pigs.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That sound you heard is the local taxpayers paying that family's 5- or low-6-figure settlement with no admission of wrongdoing on the part of the police, along with nearly every police department in America telling the mother that she has some beautiful children and it'd be a real shame if something happened to them so she better not complain about the police ever again or else.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bikers from outer space
Youtube mzReEcDjmlY


Stolen shamelessly, in the last few days, from some Farker
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jesus Heironymous Christ.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was looking for some sort of meme for the Aurora PD about stepping on your own dicks but GIS = 🤢 I'll post this instead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
IDK it it's a "felony stop" (and treating every stolen vehicle hit as one is an over-inclusive error) you don't need to handcuff small kids and place them face down on hot asphalt at gun point while you are wearing body armor.

If you're that much of a pants pissing coward, maybe law enforcement isn't the right career choice for you.

If you can't recognize the difference between an SUV and a motorcycle, and an in-state plate from an out of state one and can't wait until you know WTF is going on and resolve the discrepancy between what you see and what comes back as a hit on your plate check before you go Rambo, law enforcement is definitely not the career for you.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fire them immediately.

Charge them with assault for touching the children.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

stan unusual: IDK it it's a "felony stop" (and treating every stolen vehicle hit as one is an over-inclusive error) you don't need to handcuff small kids and place them face down on hot asphalt at gun point while you are wearing body armor.

If you're that much of a pants pissing coward, maybe law enforcement isn't the right career choice for you.

If you can't recognize the difference between an SUV and a motorcycle, and an in-state plate from an out of state one and can't wait until you know WTF is going on and resolve the discrepancy between what you see and what comes back as a hit on your plate check before you go Rambo, law enforcement is definitely not the career for you.


We've all seen the movies where the kid is ignored and it turns out they're carrying a grenade. It kills his friend and sets off the whole movie. Ok, that is Kingsmen, but it's pretty realistic.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, this reminds of that time the police were on the lookout for a huge black dude in a little gray Honda, and so when they saw two old hispanic ladies in a blue pickup truck they immediately knew it was him and opened fire.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot went wrong in this incident. It started with a cop getting an LPR hit on the vehicle and failing to look past the "stolen vehicle" line at the top of the hit and see that it was a different state and vehicle description. The other responding cops assumed the first cop had done that. I would assume first cop was a rookie and got anxious about stopping a stolen vehicle.

Next, the cop should have noticed that the vehicle was occupied by children. That should have been a huge clue that maybe the vehicle wasn't stolen, even if the hit was for the right vehicle. Mistakes are made in vehicle entries, people mistakenly report their cars as stolen then fail to tell the cops when they remember they loaned it to cousin George, or victims find their own stolen cars and fail to tell the police (the last one is more common than you might think).

This was negligence. Thankfully nobody was hurt and the cops were able to apologize and the department can deal with the negligence of the first cop. It couldn't have happened at a worse time though.
 
question_dj [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: A lot went wrong in this incident. It started with a cop getting an LPR hit on the vehicle and failing to look past the "stolen vehicle" line at the top of the hit and see that it was a different state and vehicle description. The other responding cops assumed the first cop had done that. I would assume first cop was a rookie and got anxious about stopping a stolen vehicle.

Next, the cop should have noticed that the vehicle was occupied by children. That should have been a huge clue that maybe the vehicle wasn't stolen, even if the hit was for the right vehicle. Mistakes are made in vehicle entries, people mistakenly report their cars as stolen then fail to tell the cops when they remember they loaned it to cousin George, or victims find their own stolen cars and fail to tell the police (the last one is more common than you might think).

This was negligence. Thankfully nobody was hurt and the cops were able to apologize and the department can deal with the negligence of the first cop. It couldn't have happened at a worse time though.


Lollerskates. Mistakenly reporting a vehicle as stolen. That's rich.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: CruiserTwelve: A lot went wrong in this incident. It started with a cop getting an LPR hit on the vehicle and failing to look past the "stolen vehicle" line at the top of the hit and see that it was a different state and vehicle description. The other responding cops assumed the first cop had done that. I would assume first cop was a rookie and got anxious about stopping a stolen vehicle.

Next, the cop should have noticed that the vehicle was occupied by children. That should have been a huge clue that maybe the vehicle wasn't stolen, even if the hit was for the right vehicle. Mistakes are made in vehicle entries, people mistakenly report their cars as stolen then fail to tell the cops when they remember they loaned it to cousin George, or victims find their own stolen cars and fail to tell the police (the last one is more common than you might think).

This was negligence. Thankfully nobody was hurt and the cops were able to apologize and the department can deal with the negligence of the first cop. It couldn't have happened at a worse time though.

Lollerskates. Mistakenly reporting a vehicle as stolen. That's rich.


Gotta find some way to blame the victim or it's bad cop, no donut. I'm surprised nobody tried to plant some crack on the kids.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: LOL, this reminds of that time the police were on the lookout for a huge black dude in a little gray Honda, and so when they saw two old hispanic ladies in a blue pickup truck they immediately knew it was him and opened fire.

[Fark user image 720x405]


I just saw this..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby,
THIS IS A HEADLINE
by Brainlord Mesomorph
(^that is a byline)
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Surprised that the stupid pig cop bastards didn't shoot them all dead.  Farkin' pigs.  Farkin' hate the cops.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

question_dj: CruiserTwelve: A lot went wrong in this incident. It started with a cop getting an LPR hit on the vehicle and failing to look past the "stolen vehicle" line at the top of the hit and see that it was a different state and vehicle description. The other responding cops assumed the first cop had done that. I would assume first cop was a rookie and got anxious about stopping a stolen vehicle.

Next, the cop should have noticed that the vehicle was occupied by children. That should have been a huge clue that maybe the vehicle wasn't stolen, even if the hit was for the right vehicle. Mistakes are made in vehicle entries, people mistakenly report their cars as stolen then fail to tell the cops when they remember they loaned it to cousin George, or victims find their own stolen cars and fail to tell the police (the last one is more common than you might think).

This was negligence. Thankfully nobody was hurt and the cops were able to apologize and the department can deal with the negligence of the first cop. It couldn't have happened at a worse time though.

Lollerskates. Mistakenly reporting a vehicle as stolen. That's rich.


Yeah, it's its department, too.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh FFS. Will you people farkING STOP WITH THIS farkING BULLshiat ALREADY???
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They DID fit the description

/s
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe it's the city's name.   My first thought was Aurora, IL, which is every bit as bad.
 
jchic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When I was a kid my Dad got pulled over during a family vacation.  The cop.was obviously looking for someone else because he was a little surprised to see a couple with a kid in the car.  He asked my Dad if he was speeding (yes, asked Dad).  Dad said maybe a little then he sent us on our way.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Are there any police departments that in the past few weeks have gotten the rank and file together and said "officers, we really need to be a bit more aware of what we are doing"?
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pdxbarista: Oh, but the system's not broken. It's just a few bad apples.
A few bad apples that handcuff children. No big deal.


I understand that cops have a problem with identifying states because of the map shortage and such as...

But you'd think they would know the difference between a bike and a SUV.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What the FARK is in the water in Aurora, CO??

//it's that shiatty Coors, isn't it?
 
