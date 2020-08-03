 Skip to content
 
(AsiaOne)   Heist Macaque steals bag of bread from supermarket, regrets nothing   (asiaone.com) divider line
16
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Bread?  Macaque is going to end up with a yeast infection.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Keas in New Zealand will yank the antenna off your car and beat you to death with it.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Steal, a/k/a jack -- subby missed a real opportunity there.

something something jacking macaque
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

RI_Red: Steal, a/k/a jack -- subby missed a real opportunity there.

something something jacking macaque


if the pillaging primate returns, we can go with "Jacking macaque comes again"
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dang Felonious Monk.
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bird Steals Bag of Chips
Youtube L_rRlNLpW0k
I see your bread stealing monkey and raise you a chips stealing seagull.

https://youtu.be/L_rRlNLpW0k
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GTA Online summer DLC has finally dropped


/and you thought Pilot Week was disappointing...
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Macaques do this all the time.

CS,B, at a resort in Kathmandu every morning at 6:00-ish I used to see one push open two set of doors to get into the dining room, jump on a table, grab a roll, and stroll back out the way he came. The staff would half-heartedly yell at him, but it was obviously his morning commute and he knew how far he could push it.

The only thing that would have made it better would be if he grabbed a cup of coffee and a news paper as he set off to do his monkey business.
 
Insain2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was the "Monkey's" name Jean Valjean??
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
radarlove
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I gotta Heist Macaque every time I put on pants...
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe he's not an essential worker and still waiting on his unemployment monkey money? He's gotta get the means to make a monkey sammich somehow.
I'd just put a loaf out for him daily so he can feed his monkey pie hole 🍞 🍞
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

suze: [YouTube video: Bird Steals Bag of Chips]I see your bread stealing monkey and raise you a chips stealing seagull.

https://youtu.be/L_rRlNLpW0k


Rofl 🤣🤣🤣
I love how it strolls in calmly, grabs the chips, then hurries out before the jig is up 🤣🤣🤣
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

poodebunker: Maybe he's not an essential worker and still waiting on his unemployment monkey money? He's gotta get the means to make a monkey sammich somehow.
I'd just put a loaf out for him daily so he can feed his monkey pie hole 🍞 🍞


It's rough out there, man. I've got friends who have resorted to stealing, in order to mkke enough poop to throw at humans.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bad monkey!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ever notice that a long-tailed macaque steals the bread, but a white-cheecked macaque always seems to "find" the bread?
 
