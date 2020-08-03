 Skip to content
(Heavy)   LGBTQ Native American Anthropology professor at Arizona State University who died of COVID-19 after being forced to teach in person turns out to not have been a person at all   (heavy.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
chesapeakebay.netView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Huh, reminds me of a similar thing I uncovered at Anandtech back in the day.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I couldn't follow that mess. I tried to drop some bread crumbs to find my way back, but bailed about halfway through the article.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I couldn't follow that mess. I tried to drop some bread crumbs to find my way back, but bailed about halfway through the article.


Some woman made up another woman, trolled a bunch of people for months, tried to bail and got caught.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

cretinbob: ecmoRandomNumbers: I couldn't follow that mess. I tried to drop some bread crumbs to find my way back, but bailed about halfway through the article.

Some woman made up another woman, trolled a bunch of people for months, tried to bail and got caught.


All in the name of the #Metoo movement and in order to attract Native American followers while being accused by her website employees of being racist.

The whole thing, if it proves true, kind of blows all of her past accusations and the work she has done for women in STEM out of the water.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

cretinbob: ecmoRandomNumbers: I couldn't follow that mess. I tried to drop some bread crumbs to find my way back, but bailed about halfway through the article.

Some woman made up another woman, trolled a bunch of people for months, tried to bail and got caught.


I have my money on this being some hilarious misunderstanding like we'd see on Three's Company.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Noctusxx: cretinbob: ecmoRandomNumbers: I couldn't follow that mess. I tried to drop some bread crumbs to find my way back, but bailed about halfway through the article.

Some woman made up another woman, trolled a bunch of people for months, tried to bail and got caught.

All in the name of the #Metoo movement and in order to attract Native American followers while being accused by her website employees of being racist.

The whole thing, if it proves true, kind of blows all of her past accusations and the work she has done for women in STEM out of the water.


Yup
She didn't help.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hm ... interesting ... who knew hate crimes and COVID deaths were 1st cousins.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Confusing. How many anthropology professors could their be at ASU anyway? How could there be a fictitious professor that people interacted with but nobody ever checked the staff directory or whatever?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Someone who cosplays a god-tier "woke" persona, LGBTQ Native American Anthropology professor, is a total nutcase.

News at 11.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So this proves that COVID is a hoax!  As are LGBTQ people, Native Americans, and Arizona State University.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The scam goes deeper than that. It turns out that Arizona State isn't even a real university.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Someone who cosplays a god-tier "woke" persona, LGBTQ Native American Anthropology professor, is a total nutcase.

News at 11.


This makes me think of Munchausen by Internet.
 
elvindeath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey everyone, what's goin' on ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Confusing. How many anthropology professors could their be at ASU anyway? How could there be a fictitious professor that people interacted with but nobody ever checked the staff directory or whatever?


She used a pseudonym and spoke convincingly enough that people took her at face value instead of trying to dox her.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cretinbob: ecmoRandomNumbers: I couldn't follow that mess. I tried to drop some bread crumbs to find my way back, but bailed about halfway through the article.

Some woman made up another woman, trolled a bunch of people for months, tried to bail and got caught.


You forgot to add she would have gotten away with it, if not for those meddling kids.
 
Egalitarian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I say this as a feminist woman, this idiot has set us back and will cost lives. Rightwingers will latch onto this and say COVID deaths are lies and anyone working for social justice is a screechy lying SJW.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Confusing. How many anthropology professors could their be at ASU anyway? How could there be a fictitious professor that people interacted with but nobody ever checked the staff directory or whatever?


You think a school is going to question a LGBTQ, indigenous woman? Not believing her would be a fireable offense.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Egalitarian: [Fark user image 480x360]

I say this as a feminist woman, this idiot has set us back and will cost lives. Rightwingers will latch onto this and say COVID deaths are lies and anyone working for social justice is a screechy lying SJW.


Now, now.  That's not entirely true.

COVID deaths aren't lies.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

elvindeath: Hey everyone, what's goin' on ?

[Fark user image image 850x478]


bostonherald.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gar1013: elvindeath: Hey everyone, what's goin' on ?

[Fark user image image 850x478]

[bostonherald.com image 850x567]


Don't waste precious meme ammo on inactive targets.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
@Sciencing_Bi wrote about her supposed battle with COVID-19 in dramatic terms. "ASU kept teachers, staff and students on campus until April. That's well after we knew this was a killer disease. Many got covid. Including me," read a May 23 tweet by @Sciencing_Bi, whose name on Twitter was given as only "Alepo" next to a rainbow flag.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That article made me want to stab someone in the eye.  Not for it's alleged "content" but for the bloated, meandering way they told the "story"  which basically boiled down to "this twitter account was a fake..probably...we think..so far anyway, and this other person who said she knew her?  well she's apparently kinda crazy and doesn't treat her staff well
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Confusing. How many anthropology professors could their be at ASU anyway? How could there be a fictitious professor that people interacted with but nobody ever checked the staff directory or whatever?


Lots. There are like 45,000 traditional undergraduate students, and when you include grad students, satellite campuses, and online students it comes in at 119,000 students. The Tempe campus is in the center of Maricopa county, which has 4.5 million people. ASU is monstrous. Parking in Tempe was like getting a spot to park your car all day in Manhattan. You don't want to ever move your car again.

I got a C in a Spanish 490 level class -- lexicography. I had stopped going to that class in October because I had arranged transfer to U of A. THAT was a total gimme. I just didn't want to try to find parking to get to the registrar's office to drop the course. There are only 24 hours in a day.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Egalitarian: [Fark user image image 480x360]

I say this as a feminist woman, this idiot has set us back and will cost lives. Rightwingers will latch onto this and say COVID deaths are lies and anyone working for social justice is a screechy lying SJW.


Oh, they're going to start doing that now, are they?

[sarcasm]

Anyway, having never heard of this to begin with, my money's on alt-right troll.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A real person or not , this is still a Covid related death .
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: Anyway, having never heard of this to begin with, my money's on alt-right troll.


And your kneejerk attempt to blame this as "other side false flag" would 100% wrong.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Her tribal name is Makashiatup
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Academia is no less susceptible to religious delusion than the rest of us.  Their gods and rituals and superstitions just have different names.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The scam goes deeper than that. It turns out that Arizona State isn't even a real university.


Arizona Deep State more like it!
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She let me take my shoulders away from my ears knowing she was meaner and more loving than everyone else.

What does that even mean??
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thurstonxhowell: She used a pseudonym and spoke convincingly enough that people took her at face value instead of trying to dox her.


If the internet has taught us anything it's don't take people on the internet at face value.

For that matter, don't take anyone at face value until you can actually see their face.
 
