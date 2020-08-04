 Skip to content
(The Hill)   It might even be higher, but the answers from the people on ventilators are tricky to decipher   (thehill.com) divider line
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'd be even lower if the media wasn't pathologically dedicated to teaching the controversy -- even if it's coming from a tiny minority of conspiracy nutjobs.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the answers from the people on ventilators are tricky to decipher

Wouldn't be tricky if they learned Morse code, like they should have.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.sbnation.comView Full Size
 
Hammer_Not_The_Nail
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just let States and local jurisdictions decide if masks usage is mandatory.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's good for a start but we need an enforced hard shutdown of at least a couple of months.  It will be devastating and probably take years to recover but the alternative is just slowing bleeding us dry as the virus spreads.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hammer_Not_The_Nail: Just let States and local jurisdictions decide if masks usage is mandatory.


Yeah.  That's been super effective so far.
 
Cheron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
<clears throat>

-Masks don't do anything they are just training us to be sheep, like seat belts

- I have medical condition and because of HIPPO I don't have to say what it is (Moranus perpetus)

- my oxygen levels drop

- you can give yourself COVID from your own mask

-FREEDOOOMM

- I had sex with a demon last night, see the video on my website

...
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Depends who is doing the polling and who do they target.

/FTR, I'm for masks
//just saying polls are a fickle thing
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But Putin doesn't
 
dready zim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: It'd be even lower if the media wasn't pathologically dedicated to teaching the controversy -- even if it's coming from a tiny minority of conspiracy nutjobs.


Surely you mean higher. TFA says 82% support masks. Your post sounds like you think wearing a mask is something suggested by conspiracy nutjobs.
 
nucal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mandate what you want but that doesn't mean "nose out", "chin strap", "ear hang" or "take off while talking" will use masks properly.
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cheron: <clears throat>

-Masks don't do anything they are just training us to be sheep, like seat belts

- I have medical condition and because of HIPPO I don't have to say what it is (Moranus perpetus)

- my oxygen levels drop

- you can give yourself COVID from your own mask

-FREEDOOOMM

- I had sex with a demon last night, see the video on my website

...


"100% of everybody can't be expected to do it properly, so it is a complete waste of time and we shouldn't do it"
is one major one you left out.
 
