(The Weather Channel)   Hunker Down Alert: Tropical Storm Isaias expected to make landfall tonight in the Carolinas as a Hurricane. What's the weather like in your area? Do you have enough booze, emergency ham? Stay safe, East Coast Farkers   (weather.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was like 76 today and sunny
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raleigh checking in.  Alternating between pouring and not. The lights keep flickering a little, but not full on brown-outs.  We've got a generator in case we lose power.
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DC area here. Supposed to hit later tonight. so I made a rum ham.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lower 80's with small outer bands of the storm rolling through.

Locals that are at the beach aren't even leaving the beach they are so unworried.
 
merlotguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wilmington NC here...so far so good!
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SE PA here. Looks like we're in for a lot of rain. I have gas for the generator.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

merlotguy: Wilmington NC here...so far so good!


Charlotte here.

Looks like this thing will make landfall around Sunset or Holden Beach. Stay safe.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tropical Storm Warning all the way up here in Maine, I was kinda surprised

https://www.wunderground.com/severe/u​s​/me/portland/KMEPORTL21

This storm may have legs, charging all of the devices now just in case
 
merlotguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: merlotguy: Wilmington NC here...so far so good!

Charlotte here.

Looks like this thing will make landfall around Sunset or Holden Beach. Stay safe.


My brother live in South Port, heavy rain...she is coming
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: SE PA here. Looks like we're in for a lot of rain. I have gas for the generator.


I didn't realize you're here too.

Yeah, that track for the center of the storm looks to be right over us.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm in CT.  Supposed to hit here tomorrow with tropical storm force winds, talking more of a wind event than a rain event, which is different than previously predicted.  Expecting some good power outages.
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Also SE PA.
Worried about the water table. We've been getting a lot of soakers lately.
Super excited to test out my new dry creek bed though...
 
phamwaa
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

merlotguy: Wilmington NC here...so far so good!


BIL has a place in Carolina Beach, right up from the Tiki Bar. Hope the surge isn't too epic.
 
genner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I love hearing the weird pronunciations if this name.

Earlier some said Hurricane Eazy E Ass.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The folks that got the worst of the hurricane today were the Rangers.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Left coast here. Stay safe, farkers and also sentient beings.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Long ago, a storm was heading for the city of Quin'lat. Everyone took protection within the walls except one man who remained outside. Kahless went to him and asked what he was doing. "I am not afraid," the man said. "I will not hide my face behind stone and mortar. I will stand before the wind and make it respect me." Kahless honored his choice and went back inside. The next day, the storm came, and the man was killed. Kahless replied, "The wind does not respect a fool".

Do not stand before the wind, Gowron.
 
PackageHandler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What an emergency ham might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cape May, NJ here. Ideally, we get hit tomorrow in between the high tides. I live on the Cape, I work in AC. If everything works, I commute to work ahead of the brunt of the storm and come home after the worst is over.

Worst happens, I'm homeless or I suddenly have valuable beachfront property.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Otera: Raleigh checking in.  Alternating between pouring and not. The lights keep flickering a little, but not full on brown-outs.  We've got a generator in case we lose power.


Our part of Wilson doesn't normally flood, but large parts of town were underwater for Floyd and Matthew.

My folks have one of the maybe half-dozen basements in eastern NC.  We bought a generator several years ago just for the sump pump.
 
chuggernaught [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Omaha here.  75 and sunny. Absolutely beautiful today.
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wake Forest NC. Rain bands passing no real wind yet. The system seems to have pushed some of the heat away today. That was welcome.
 
wxboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Near DC.  Working tonight, so I can sit back and watch everything unfold.  Not looking forward to the commute home in the morning rush with heavy rain.  And I have to go to the dentist tomorrow too.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We are on vacation in the outer banks.  Private house and 100% social isolation.  All the booze... all of it....
 
Delawhat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Delaware.  Damn, I picked the wrong year to quit drinking.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

b0rg9: I love hearing the weird pronunciations if this name.

Earlier some said Hurricane Eazy E Ass.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Isias...interesting name, by the way.
 
