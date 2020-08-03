 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) continues its Triple Play, with episodes of Our Miss Brooks, My Favorite Husband and a 6 part Superman that actually includes Lois Lane   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Old Clothes for Party - 1/2/49 - Mr Morin is throwing a New Year's Party, the price of admission are donations of old clothes.

My Favorite Husband - Gum Machine - 4/8/49 - George tells Liz she shouldn't back down from anyone, so when a gum machine steals her penny, she stops at nothing to get it back.

Superman - The Invisible Man - 11/11 to 11/22/40 - The Daily Planet is after a corrupt DA, but a person who seems invisible is working to help the DA get off (no it's not Lamont Cranston going rogue). - In 6 episodes.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to try to sit on the balcony tonight and see how long I can stay out here. Sophie is outside with me.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buh bye, Blue Beetle
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have taken to digitizing the videos I have, while I still have things to play them with.  I was rather astounded when I turned on my 8mm deck that hasn't run in who knows how long and after installing Movie Maker it easily digitized a couple of tapes.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good evening!

I'm a little late because I was getting a lovelier complexion with Palmolive soap. :)
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
MEN!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That "sniffing Kleenex" game sounds pretty gross.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah party lines
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: [Fark user image 850x637]


Sophie looks comfy.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The novelty of her new-found freedom is wearing off.
 
