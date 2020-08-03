 Skip to content
(WANE Ft. Wayne)   If you've ever thought that the Mini Cooper was just about the right size for an 11-year-old, you're not alone. This 11-year-old had the same idea   (wane.com) divider line
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Hey, everyone! Look at this, it's that boy who laughs at everyone! Let's laugh at him!
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The original sure was.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/My MINI R52S
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
cdn.postgradproblems.comView Full Size
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If my calculations are correct, when this baby hits 88 miles per hour you're going to see some serious shiat.
 
khatores
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


/MY PIIIINNNEE!!!
//DAMN YOU, SPACE BASTARD!!!
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd buy one in a hot minute. And amazingly, their all electric version sells for about $30,000. That's before you remove any government incentives that are typically available.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: The original sure was.

[Fark user image 736x552]


Shoehorning the running gear from a Celica into a 1980 Mini 1000.
Project Binky.
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Future globetrotter!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jtown: [cdn.postgradproblems.com image 850x579]


Farking hoodrat shiat
 
dbirchall [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
These cars are the primary cause of "surely I'm old enough to at least get a learner's permit for one of those" from my 8-year-old...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sorry, a Celica GT4 AWD turbocharged 200+hp running gear into a Mini.
 
malaktaus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good for him. I've often wished I pulled shiat like that when I was too young for real legal consequences. And my mother absolutely deserved the additional stress, I'm sure his does too.
 
