(NBC News)   In a dry run for the upcoming 2020-2021 superspreader year, 260 employees in Georgia's largest school district test positive for COVID-19   (nbcnews.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
WE ARE farkED.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Except, no. No they didn't.

"test positive for OR exposed to..."

Admin needed to correct this headline.

Teacher needed for subby
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calbert: Except, no. No they didn't.

"test positive for OR exposed to..."

Admin needed to correct this headline.

Teacher needed for subby


Whether proven positive or simply exposed, they still can't work either way. So it's a problem regardless. Irregardless as well.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I'm sure it will all work out when only a few of them die or become seriously disabled.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The school openings is going to drive infections and deaths to new heights, and they will be shut down in a few weeks.  Everyone knew this would happen, so every politician and administrator that pushed for in person opening is a murderer.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sandelaphon: The school openings is going to drive infections and deaths to new heights, and they will be shut down in a few weeks.  Everyone knew this would happen, so every politician and administrator that pushed for in person opening is a murderer.


I can't wait to see where the "kids can't catch/spread Covid" people move the goalposts to next.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Sandelaphon: The school openings is going to drive infections and deaths to new heights, and they will be shut down in a few weeks.  Everyone knew this would happen, so every politician and administrator that pushed for in person opening is a murderer.

I can't wait to see where the "kids can't catch/spread Covid" people move the goalposts to next.


"If those stupid libs would just let us dose all the children with hydroxyquoriquine we wouldn't have this problem!"
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fusillade762: BafflerMeal: Sandelaphon: The school openings is going to drive infections and deaths to new heights, and they will be shut down in a few weeks.  Everyone knew this would happen, so every politician and administrator that pushed for in person opening is a murderer.

I can't wait to see where the "kids can't catch/spread Covid" people move the goalposts to next.

"If those stupid libs would just let us dose all the children with hydroxyquoriquine we wouldn't have this problem!"


Don't forget the zinc, because apparently that changes things or something.

/besides the thoughts and prayers
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
CDC says about 11,000 deaths a week for August? Schools open nationwide and that numbers gonna explode.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

theteacher: WE ARE farkED.


User name checked out
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Y'all go play COVID-19 roulette if you like. Me and mine are staying put at home.

/you are teachers
//if anyone knows how to stay alive by eating paste it should be you
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Some say Melania is a super spreader
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

