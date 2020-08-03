 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Special Broadcasting Service)   Cancel that, I guess it says "helf"   (sbs.com.au) divider line
24
    More: Interesting, Island, Australia, tiny island, Pacific Ocean, Micronesian patrol vessel, English-language films, beach of Pikelot Island, Atoll  
•       •       •

1601 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2020 at 9:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WIlson approves.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For the kids too young to know

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sometimes the old methods are best.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It looks like it says....S-0-S.  Sos?  What the hell is that supposed to mean?
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those of you over a certain age, here's what you were thinking...


Gilligan's Island "SOS"
Youtube US_4gi_qHFs
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
First of all, I thought this was the other thread where that comic was posted today.

Secondly...  They got stranded on a deserted island for 3 days?  in 2020?!  I'm sorry, but I find that hysterical.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm in a rehab and I got in trouble last week over asking a question about this in effective communications class. The instructor said that ALL communication can be classified as aggressive, passive or assertive.  I posed the question about HELP made 30' tall out of seashells if stranded.  The instructor halted and caught fire.  Passive dumbass.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If it said SOS, why were they looking on land?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
G U B
 
dustman81
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Far Side thread!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x892]


i love that she's named ESTHER
 
rotsky [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No one heeded Professor Backword's cries for "PLEH....PLEH"

/you wanna go old school?
//goodnight and have a pleasant tomorrow
 
fusillade762
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Didn't their boat have a radio on it??
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Caroline Islands?
Time for some Neil...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Caroline Islands?
Time for some Neil...
[Fark user image image 425x514]


Sweet Caroline
Youtube GmK5_lnQUbE
 
Loucifer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Message in a bottle?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have no idea how these would help.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/Ross was right.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: 169th Cousin: Caroline Islands?
Time for some Neil...
[Fark user image image 425x514]

[YouTube video: Sweet Caroline]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What were their chosen records, books, and luxury items?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.