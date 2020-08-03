 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Vulnerable man feared murdered five years ago found hiding in woodland, 'very well concealed... and having not spoken with anyone for some time'   (theguardian.com) divider line
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well, that figures. The last place you'd look is Facebook.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sounds nice.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Reminded me of this guy.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Five years in the woods? Damn. I wish the media would use more descriptive words than 'exploitation,' but my guess is that there is some form of human trafficking i.e., slavery going on in Cambridgeshire.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Leave him be; he's safer.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dv-ous: Sounds nice.


Beats telemarketing.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Uh oh, someone call Col. Trautman
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DCI Rob Hall from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit said:

So, they're from the/a shire.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You know that guy has some sweet Penthouse magazines around there.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dv-ous: Sounds nice.


Dude was living the dream.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Reminded me of this guy.


The Stranger in the Woods is a damn good book.
 
darkone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Alphax: [Fark user image 700x619]


Beast of revelations has arisen.
 
Harry_Seldon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Uh oh, someone call Col. Trautman


Make sure he wears his codpiece.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ladies and gentlemen, I announce the winner of the 2016 Hide-and-seek championship

apparently he was ahead of the times at social distancing.

The question on everyone's mind is "does he wear a mask?"

/back to you in studio
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I too have a hard time finding puisys...
 
AbuHashish
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I do hope he went with the wattles and not moss.
 
