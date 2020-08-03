 Skip to content
 
(CBS News)   11,000. Every week. Dead. Gone   (cbsnews.com) divider line
32
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is so heartbreaking. Kia kaha, my American friends.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As long as we stuck it to those libs, it will be all worth it.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Babylon 5 - My favorite scenes - Dead...dead....dead
Youtube 0oHtLmjKRbE
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How people in other countries see what's happening in the US.

7-mins. Starts with a fairly light-hearted tone as you laugh at some of the stupid things that Trump says, but it ends with an oomph.

What Does America's Coronavirus Response Look Like Abroad? | NYT Opinion
Youtube kwkvTBgTO7A
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thisispete: This is so heartbreaking. Kia kaha, my American friends.


Yep

"We're gonna die."
- Rocket Raccoon
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm a pastor and I'm really tired of doing COVID funerals.
Stop it, y'all. Stop.
 
HempHead
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All very preventable.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That is going to put it back in the running for leading cause of death in the USA.


If we hit 12,000 deaths a week it will be back to number 1.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kayanlau
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's a lot of 9/11s ....
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And Trump takes no responsibility. He should be sent to prison after November.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can we dump buckets of pigs blood on the murderer and his supporters? Sorta like Carrie but without PJ Soles boobies.
 
Flerkenpie070
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [Fark user image 360x276] [View Full Size image _x_]


what is the matter with you?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Silly subby, even without corona, 15 000 people die every day in India.

Murica is NOT number #1... YET!!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

duppy: [Fark user image 693x372]


We're back to counting in 911s. Good. I looked around for a metric that would be equivalent to a 911, but I gave up before finding a good one.

What I found was that over 9000 white American males die of cancer of the anus (not the rectum, the O-ring itself) in a year. But that doesn't include non-white males or any women, so it is shiatty metric.

Like measuring in Hobokens or Nutleys rather than New Jerseys or Rhode Islands.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thanks trump
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Trolls are just farking pathetic
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Silly subby, even without corona, 15 000 people die every day in India.

Murica is NOT number #1... YET!!


Oh, it's number one, alright, in Coronavirus 19 deaths and cases.

Nobody can take that away from you, not even India with its near teaming billlion people. Because the rate per million is so much lower in India, that even doubling or quadrupling the number of "real" deaths is not likely to catch them up.

World's largest democracy is safe. America has this. The world's largest democracy may be doing better than China, which has 50% more people at the moment.

India may have more new cases or more deaths per day, but you had a seven month head start on the pandemic. They were nowhere in March and April.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In the time it took me to find the words to write this, just a couple of minutes, two people will have died from coronavirus in America. Two more by the time I've finished.

Folks that should have had a future. Everyone deserves a future.

Someone on this site described well the feeling Canadians are having right now: You know what's going on in the apartment downstairs right now, you can hear it, everyone can hear it.

But you can't do anything to stop it. You've tried, nothing's worked. It keeps going on, day by day, insinuating itself in your brain, simultaneously terrifying and mocking you for your powerlessness.

And you just have to hope that one day, hopefully soon, it stops.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

brantgoose: We're back to counting in 911s. Good. I looked around for a metric that would be equivalent to a 911, but I gave up before finding a good one.


11k a week is only half a 9/11 per day though.  It's not quite the numbers we were getting in April/May.

We're going to need to pump them up to stay ahead of Brazil, Russia, and India.

/combined, anyway
//stop the country, I want to get off
 
anfrind
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/a bit out of date at this point
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [Fark user image 360x276] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dr Fauci's 3-D House of Futility.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: But you can't do anything to stop it. You've tried, nothing's worked. It keeps going on, day by day, insinuating itself in your brain, simultaneously terrifying and mocking you for your powerlessness.


Canada could make a vaccine.  That would be awesome.   Do that and it would really help a lot.
 
ZGMF X10A
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brantgoose: duppy: [Fark user image 693x372]

We're back to counting in 911s. Good. I looked around for a metric that would be equivalent to a 911, but I gave up before finding a good one.

What I found was that over 9000 white American males die of cancer of the anus (not the rectum, the O-ring itself) in a year. But that doesn't include non-white males or any women, so it is shiatty metric.

Like measuring in Hobokens or Nutleys rather than New Jerseys or Rhode Islands.


I like kilobenghazis.  11,000 dead/week works out to 3.93 kilobenghazis/mooch
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These numbers don't seem right to me. I feel they're a bit too optimistic.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: These numbers don't seem right to me. I feel they're a bit too optimistic.


Sorry, read again. For August, okay. After this things could get really rough.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: And Trump takes no responsibility. He should be sent to prison after November.


FTFY
 
nijika
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Flerkenpie070: Keyser_Soze_Death: [Fark user image 360x276] [View Full Size image _x_]

what is the matter with you?


It's a hoax right up until they lose someone or come down with it.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I'm a pastor and I'm really tired of doing COVID funerals.
Stop it, y'all. Stop.


Username heartbreakingly checks out.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brantgoose: We're back to counting in 911s. Good.


What is that in football fields
 
