(Twitch.tv)   6pm ET - It's the Fark News Livestream Things got a little weird over the weekend. COVID-19 vaccine updates, Floridians try to give SpaceX an unwanted helping hand, and someone finally went and planted those seeds from China   (twitch.tv) divider line
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also a heads up - we noticed something changed with Twitch's algorithm since we qualified for Partner status.  We're trying to figure out what it's doing exactly, so today we're going to jump right in with the news rather than warm up for a few minutes beforehand to see what difference that makes
 
