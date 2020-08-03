 Skip to content
(TaxProf)   University of North Carolina faculty tell students it is not safe to return to campus, prepare class action lawsuit to prevent planned August 10 reopening   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
24
    More: News  
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TENURED faculty, Submitter. Key word.

The term and pre-tenured ones are huddling with their mouths zipped shut and eating cold ramen in the dark.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Somacandra: TENURED faculty, Submitter. Key word.

The term and pre-tenured ones are huddling with their mouths zipped shut and eating cold ramen in the dark.


As someone who has been adjunct faculty as a university, not only am I getting a kick out of this reply, but think that it's awfully bold of you to assume that said adjuncts can afford to eat something as pricey as ramen.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How can you have a class in a lawsuit if class has been cancelled?  Eh, smartypants professors!?

Chexmix, lazy susans!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wait, are we saying people are obligated to be exposed to c19?
Wow.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait, are we saying people are obligated to be exposed to c19?
Wow.


Yes.  Just not the Donor Class.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I truly expect at some point we, and by we i mean Earth, will come to the realization that this virus will be around far too long to allow us to 'hunker down' until it goes away.  We're going to have to admit that we will have to continue life, not quite as normal, but with masks and, equally important, social distancing as best we can.

Hope i don't get it, but I am wearing a mask and washing the heck out of my hands and limiting going out for anything but what I need to get to live a normal life.

And having said that, being here in Georgia, when I went to the corner store to get some beer I watched a family of 4 get out of an SUV, with NY tags, and walk into the Quik-E-mart and none were wearing masks.  I know they had em, when i walked past their car i saw them in the console as well as two hanging off the rear view mirror.
 
boozehat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FightDirector: Somacandra: TENURED faculty, Submitter. Key word.

The term and pre-tenured ones are huddling with their mouths zipped shut and eating cold ramen in the dark.

As someone who has been adjunct faculty as a university, not only am I getting a kick out of this reply, but think that it's awfully bold of you to assume that said adjuncts can afford to eat something as pricey as ramen.


And how is it, exactly, you are a university?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least they haven't forgotten about New Jersey:

https://twitter.com/mtgillikin/status​/​1290379721918812162?s=21
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I truly expect at some point we, and by we i mean Earth, will come to the realization that this virus will be around far too long to allow us to 'hunker down' until it goes away. We're going to have to admit that we will have to continue life, not quite as normal, but with masks and, equally important, social distancing as best we can.


Absolutely fine.  I am at high risk and I am willing to stay inside as much as possible and luckily my work will allow me to do it.  BUT what you are prescribing takes cooperation and empathy.  We do NEITHER in the US.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
School's Out
Youtube 37ALmuMSHEI
 
FightDirector [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

boozehat: FightDirector: Somacandra: TENURED faculty, Submitter. Key word.

The term and pre-tenured ones are huddling with their mouths zipped shut and eating cold ramen in the dark.

As someone who has been adjunct faculty as a university, not only am I getting a kick out of this reply, but think that it's awfully bold of you to assume that said adjuncts can afford to eat something as pricey as ramen.

And how is it, exactly, you are a university?


It helped to be teaching theatre movement, stage combat, and theatrical/film firearm safety.  Not English or copy-editing.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: At least they haven't forgotten about New Jersey:

https://twitter.com/mtgillikin/status/​1290379721918812162?s=21


My sister lives in NJ.

Back in March one of her daughter's FIL's blew off CDC recommendations that at risk folk not travel and he ignored it.  To be fair to him, in early March not a whole lot of people paid a lot of attention but I digress.  He drove to FL for a family reunion/wedding and days after driving back (driving is safe, right?  Riiiight?) he fell ill with Covid (confirmed) as did his wife (also confirmed).  So did a TON of people who attended the events.  Shocking, and I wonder how many people they spread it to.  His wife did ok, considering they're elderly, he had a far harder time and did some time in the hospital.  He survived, but it was one helluva scary time.

Fast forward to....this week.  Sis is having her annual, week-long, family and friends beach vacation shindig at her beach house.  Grandparents, grandkids, sons, daughters, husbands, wives, GFs and BFs, and various friends of all involved will be there are various times.  For the f*cking life of me I can't understand why she thinks it's a good thing to do.  Then again, she's just like our dad who would always ignore things that were overly inconvenient to him (but god forbid someone should do something HE didn't think was cool).  They are from the same mold.

I hope nobody gets sick and if they do I hope I can refrain from replying WHAT THE F*CK DID YOU EXPECT.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

d23: NotThatGuyAgain: I truly expect at some point we, and by we i mean Earth, will come to the realization that this virus will be around far too long to allow us to 'hunker down' until it goes away. We're going to have to admit that we will have to continue life, not quite as normal, but with masks and, equally important, social distancing as best we can.

Absolutely fine.  I am at high risk and I am willing to stay inside as much as possible and luckily my work will allow me to do it.  BUT what you are prescribing takes cooperation and empathy.  We do NEITHER in the US.


That's hardly limited to the US.  Stop it.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FightDirector: Somacandra: TENURED faculty, Submitter. Key word.

The term and pre-tenured ones are huddling with their mouths zipped shut and eating cold ramen in the dark.

As someone who has been adjunct faculty as a university, not only am I getting a kick out of this reply, but think that it's awfully bold of you to assume that said adjuncts can afford to eat something as pricey as ramen.


Do you catch available insects and sauté them?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Somehow, things are getting more interesting. I hate interesting.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I truly expect at some point we, and by we i mean Earth, will come to the realization that this virus will be around far too long to allow us to 'hunker down' until it goes away. We're going to have to admit that we will have to continue life, not quite as normal, but with masks and, equally important, social distancing as best we can.

Hope i don't get it, but I am wearing a mask and washing the heck out of my hands and limiting going out for anything but what I need to get to live a normal life.

And having said that, being here in Georgia, when I went to the corner store to get some beer I watched a family of 4 get out of an SUV, with NY tags, and walk into the Quik-E-mart and none were wearing masks.  I know they had em, when i walked past their car i saw them in the console as well as two hanging off the rear view mirror.


It's going to be with us for generations.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: At least they haven't forgotten about New Jersey:

https://twitter.com/mtgillikin/status/​1290379721918812162?s=21


Coronavirus is real, but I'll go to my grave insisting New Jersey is a story made up to spook children.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spermbot: NotThatGuyAgain: I truly expect at some point we, and by we i mean Earth, will come to the realization that this virus will be around far too long to allow us to 'hunker down' until it goes away. We're going to have to admit that we will have to continue life, not quite as normal, but with masks and, equally important, social distancing as best we can.

Hope i don't get it, but I am wearing a mask and washing the heck out of my hands and limiting going out for anything but what I need to get to live a normal life.

And having said that, being here in Georgia, when I went to the corner store to get some beer I watched a family of 4 get out of an SUV, with NY tags, and walk into the Quik-E-mart and none were wearing masks.  I know they had em, when i walked past their car i saw them in the console as well as two hanging off the rear view mirror.

It's going to be with us for generations.


I don't think anyone really knows where this will go.  Hell, it's possible that a mutation will make it virtually impotent.  One the other side of that coin, it's possible it will mutate into something that makes Ebola look like a case of the sniffles.

We'll see.  Some of us, anyhow.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spermbot: NotThatGuyAgain: I truly expect at some point we, and by we i mean Earth, will come to the realization that this virus will be around far too long to allow us to 'hunker down' until it goes away. We're going to have to admit that we will have to continue life, not quite as normal, but with masks and, equally important, social distancing as best we can.

Hope i don't get it, but I am wearing a mask and washing the heck out of my hands and limiting going out for anything but what I need to get to live a normal life.

And having said that, being here in Georgia, when I went to the corner store to get some beer I watched a family of 4 get out of an SUV, with NY tags, and walk into the Quik-E-mart and none were wearing masks.  I know they had em, when i walked past their car i saw them in the console as well as two hanging off the rear view mirror.

It's going to be with us for generations.


Everyone who participated in the early Corona threads knew this would be a pandemic.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Spermbot: NotThatGuyAgain: I truly expect at some point we, and by we i mean Earth, will come to the realization that this virus will be around far too long to allow us to 'hunker down' until it goes away. We're going to have to admit that we will have to continue life, not quite as normal, but with masks and, equally important, social distancing as best we can.

Hope i don't get it, but I am wearing a mask and washing the heck out of my hands and limiting going out for anything but what I need to get to live a normal life.

And having said that, being here in Georgia, when I went to the corner store to get some beer I watched a family of 4 get out of an SUV, with NY tags, and walk into the Quik-E-mart and none were wearing masks.  I know they had em, when i walked past their car i saw them in the console as well as two hanging off the rear view mirror.

It's going to be with us for generations.


Bill Gates will eradicate it with 5G.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Somehow, things are getting more interesting. I hate interesting.


I really don't understand the anti-mask stuff. I LOVE looking like a ninja 100% of the time acceptably!  It's Halloween all the time!

As far as looking out for my fellow human, this is the most fun way I can think of!

I'm gonna keep my germs from all you others as best I can! Could you do me the same favor please?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: That's hardly limited to the US. Stop it.


Well, sorry.  The numbers from the eastern countries don't really support that.

And here..

What Does America's Coronavirus Response Look Like Abroad? | NYT Opinion
Youtube kwkvTBgTO7A
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, there are about 3,700 faculty at UNC-Chapel Hill. This letter was signed by 30 of them.

I ain't saying they're wrong, and I ain't saying I disagree. I wouldn't send my kids to college this year either, and I say that as someone whose salary depends on you doing exactly that.

But this is not as big a deal as submitter's headline suggests. And I doubt it will get beyond the sternly worded letter phase.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They didn't make their athletes go to class, time to give everyone that consideration
 
