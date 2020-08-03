 Skip to content
(Twitter)   It is not necessary to zip up your pants aboard the God Yacht   (twitter.com) divider line
48
    More: Creepy, shot  
•       •       •

1325 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2020 at 5:01 PM (52 minutes ago)



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Coke' would have been a better lie than 'black water, a prop only.'
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trailer Park Disciples

/Great job on sending your kid to Liberty!
//Those tens of thousands of dollars helped fund this hypocritical toolbag's yacht to throw trailer-trash parties on!
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Showing off his beard?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Showing off his beard?


Side beard/piece?  (Muttonchop!)
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just poopin', you know how I be.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He used a Sharpie on his beard I see.
The one on his face I mean.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What has been seen cannot be unseen.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wonder what God Yacht Rock sounds like?

Amy Grant covering Toto, Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, and Air Supply?
 
boozehat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Um, okay, I'll admit it. ....I don't understand what I'm looking at here.  Am I supposed to be outraged?

Serious.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
lochgarry.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


What does god need with a yacht?
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I dont think he can zip up and button those to tight pants.  His gut is hanging out a bit.  She's kinda cute but I always had a thing for Peggy Bundy.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who is this harlot?

And who is the women next to him?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

boozehat: Um, okay, I'll admit it. ....I don't understand what I'm looking at here.  Am I supposed to be outraged?

Serious.


Fallwell is as big as Jesus and they tell students they can't drink or socialize with members of the opposite sex without chaperones
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

boozehat: Um, okay, I'll admit it. ....I don't understand what I'm looking at here.  Am I supposed to be outraged?

Serious.



The behavior code for students at Liberty is notoriously strict.  Like, even the administrators at BYU say "whoa, take it easy there."

Drinking alcohol, showing his undergarments, arm around a woman who's not his wife, who is also in a state of half-undress.
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Huh, so that's what Peg Bundy's been up to. Feel kind of bad, like when you find out a child TV star is doing midget porn...
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WTF?
I'm trying to determine if this is real. This site claims the pictures were allegedly posted and then deleted from Falwell's Instagram account. The woman is said to be a family friend and the outfits are supposedly because it was a themed Trailer Park Boys party.

And... black water? lol... I'm having a hard time believing that a sober evangelical leader would think posting this shiat to Instagram is a good idea.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

eKonk: Huh, so that's what Peg Bundy's been up to. Feel kind of bad, like when you find out a child TV star is doing midget porn...


Hopefully you mean "former child tv star".
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: boozehat: Um, okay, I'll admit it. ....I don't understand what I'm looking at here.  Am I supposed to be outraged?

Serious.


The behavior code for students at Liberty is notoriously strict.  Like, even the administrators at BYU say "whoa, take it easy there."

Drinking alcohol, showing his undergarments, arm around a woman who's not his wife, who is also in a state of half-undress.


Folks, there's a logical explanation for this, a perfectly reasonable explanation. It's not what it seems to be.

The truth is simple: Wealthy folks dress up like poor folks to make fun of them on their private yachts.
https://pulpitandpen.org/2020/08/03/l​i​berty-pres-jerry-falwell-jr-posts-bizz​are-photo-with-family-friend-on-yacht-​with-pants-unzipped

I'm sure it's common practice among the elite classes..
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Noway man s'realy jessa prop cancha tell *hic* I woodna lie to ya *teeter* umma mannagawd.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: eKonk: Huh, so that's what Peg Bundy's been up to. Feel kind of bad, like when you find out a child TV star is doing midget porn...

Hopefully you mean "former child tv star".


And not a child star

Katy Sagal was a very successful singer, performing with Bob Dylan and Bette Midler.

After "Married..." she did Sons of Anarchy for 7 seasons.
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: [lochgarry.files.wordpress.com image 540x406]

What does god need with a yacht?


Chicks dig yachts.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Resident Muslim: eKonk: Huh, so that's what Peg Bundy's been up to. Feel kind of bad, like when you find out a child TV star is doing midget porn...

Hopefully you mean "former child tv star".

And not a child star

Katy Sagal was a very successful singer, performing with Bob Dylan and Bette Midler.

After "Married..." she did Sons of Anarchy for 7 seasons.


Don't forget her best role.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"I promise it was just black water in my glass. It was a prop only."

This is not a thing that normal people say/do.

I mean, normal people wouldn't act like it was a big deal if there was a drink in their hand in a vacation picture in the first place. However, if you were an image-conscious fundie and wanted to re-assure other fundies that you weren't drinking, you'd say "I promise that's just a coke in my hand," and maybe some people would roll their eyes but that'd be the end of it. It's not like Liberty is in bed with the Mormons; I think they're allowed caffeine.

But black water? As a prop? At the very least that sounds like you wanted to make it look like you were boozing, which in fundie world would be almost as bad as boozing in terms of harming your "witness."

Also, this is Ferry Falwell Jr's wife:

Fark user imageView Full Size


So, at the very least he's pretending he's getting drunk with his pants unzipped with some random woman on vacation. And hey, if he wasn't such a virulent asshole and his wife was okay with it I'd say "more power to him," but given that the entire repressive structure of his university is largely about making sure none of the college kids look good to donors, it definitely falls on the "What the ever farking fark is going on?" side of things.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: boozehat: Um, okay, I'll admit it. ....I don't understand what I'm looking at here.  Am I supposed to be outraged?

Serious.


The behavior code for students at Liberty is notoriously strict.  Like, even the administrators at BYU say "whoa, take it easy there."

Drinking alcohol, showing his undergarments, arm around a woman who's not his wife, who is also in a state of half-undress.


Also "No Gays!" cause they are yucky.
Yet he is deeply involved with a 21-year-old hotel pool boy who goes on vacations with him
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tax these farkers!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So they are pretty much mocking their base then also? Because that's what I ALSO see..
Beside the hypocritical arm around someone not your wife, with both your pants unzipped..
Even if he is telling the truth about his drink (which i kinda doubt)..
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

boozehat: Um, okay, I'll admit it. ....I don't understand what I'm looking at here.  Am I supposed to be outraged?

Serious.


Thank you. I was in the same position. Had no idea what I was looking at. Now I see quite a few news stories calling this bizarre among other things.

Seems that hypocrites are gonna hypocrite.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: but given that the entire repressive structure of his university is largely about making sure none of the college kids look good to donors,


That should obviously say "look bad to donors." Posting on the way out the door, yada, yada.
 
dinch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You ever see a picture of Jesus with his pants zipped up? NO! You do not!

Get over it, stoopid demonrats.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Every real Man of God needs a little "yacht time".
You know, to get away from it all and renew his personal commitment to the Lord.

...and, of course, get a little side action, if you know what I mean and I think you do...

Not all of them are stupid enough to post photos of it to sockal media though...very "off brand"
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Stupid here.  What is "black water"?
 
khatores
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Jerry Fallwell's unzipped pants and his shirt done up so he looks like he's doing an impression of Jasmine before Chris Hansen walks into the room. What a perfect start to the week!


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jmr61: boozehat: Um, okay, I'll admit it. ....I don't understand what I'm looking at here.  Am I supposed to be outraged?

Serious.

Thank you. I was in the same position. Had no idea what I was looking at. Now I see quite a few news stories calling this bizarre among other things.

Seems that hypocrites are gonna hypocrite.


Yeah... lost interest the moment it was some religious dude on a boat.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Stupid here.  What is "black water"?


An excellent question.
In the common parlance, it's raw sewage in an RV's holding tank.
Here apparently, it's a beverage.
Thus the intent of calling the contents of that glass are unclear.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Blackwater?  I thought it was Pat Robertson who traded blood diamonds and needed professional mercenaries to protect the product.
 
LockeOak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Stupid here.  What is "black water"?


It keeps on rollin'
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe he's a Doobies' fan?

Black Water
Youtube RsP3rFJJk1Y
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "I promise it was just black water in my glass. It was a prop only."

This is not a thing that normal people say/do.

I mean, normal people wouldn't act like it was a big deal if there was a drink in their hand in a vacation picture in the first place. However, if you were an image-conscious fundie and wanted to re-assure other fundies that you weren't drinking, you'd say "I promise that's just a coke in my hand," and maybe some people would roll their eyes but that'd be the end of it. It's not like Liberty is in bed with the Mormons; I think they're allowed caffeine.

But black water? As a prop? At the very least that sounds like you wanted to make it look like you were boozing, which in fundie world would be almost as bad as boozing in terms of harming your "witness."

Also, this is Ferry Falwell Jr's wife:

[Fark user image 450x300]

So, at the very least he's pretending he's getting drunk with his pants unzipped with some random woman on vacation. And hey, if he wasn't such a virulent asshole and his wife was okay with it I'd say "more power to him," but given that the entire repressive structure of his university is largely about making sure none of the college kids look good to donors, it definitely falls on the "What the ever farking fark is going on?" side of things.


The link in my comment above shows a different story, although not a flattering one. They're basically blackfacing poor people on a yacht.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Stupid here.  What is "black water"?


It's a 2018 film starring action-movie icons Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren. They deliver a double shot of adrenaline-fueled excitement in this heart-pounding undersea thriller!
 
IndianaLiberal [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

boozehat: Um, okay, I'll admit it. ....I don't understand what I'm looking at here.  Am I supposed to be outraged?

Serious.


Why is an evangelical pastor walking around a yacht with his pants undone with a woman who is not his wife? That's the point. He's a heretic. Jesus wept.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Rschooley: You need a little yacht time before you start rounding up those sweet evangelical votes. https://t.co/CqPCERv9dM


Black water?

Is that also a Mississippi Moon?

/keep on shining
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: Maybe he's a Doobies' fan?

[YouTube video: Black Water]


Four minutes.

Four.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IndianaLiberal: boozehat: Um, okay, I'll admit it. ....I don't understand what I'm looking at here.  Am I supposed to be outraged?

Serious.

Why is an evangelical pastor walking around a yacht with his pants undone with a woman who is not his wife? That's the point. He's a heretic. Jesus wept.


You misspelled hypocrite.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
static.vinepair.comView Full Size

It's like that time his dad lost his virginity to his grandma in an outhouse.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kpaxoid: Stupid here.  What is "black water"?


private security firm.
 
