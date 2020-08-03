 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Man creates a mask you can drink in   (abc7.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe that's an emergency induction port.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wait people still drinking out of cups filled by another person..


You know don't clean those machines enough

. You're really like living risky me here eating stuff that only comes out of packages after I wipe them down with everclear
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Army has had that on their NBC gear for decades.
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A mask that helps you suck.  I'm not sure I needed a mask for that.
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hold on broh, I gotta pull out my proboscis.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Also, eating has been solved.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mukster [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pffft, been done. Who needs fancy designers when gramps' on the case.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you're going to charge me $25 for this, I'll cut a hole in your existing mask for $10:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So what. Ben Heck made a mask that opens and closes at the push of a button.

Auto-Mask (Mark 1)
Youtube DnJLAvsCGZU


*WARNING: Long video*
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seriously, as a race, I'm thinking it's time we all just sort of gave up and died.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I mean, my M50 gas mask comes with a drinking tube.  Just gotta remember to wash the canteen.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I believe that's an emergency induction port.

[Fark user image 612x612]


Does that cup say fappo?
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: If you're going to charge me $25 for this, I'll cut a hole in your existing mask for $10:

[Fark user image 480x719]


$15 will give you enough grommets and velcro for 10 masks. You need to come up with some fabric for the flap.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Destructor: Seriously, as a race, I'm thinking it's time we all just sort of gave up and died.


This
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah so has the modern drunkard magazine https://gear.drunkard.com/pr​oduct-cate​gory/masks/?fbclid=IwAR3PvORQCdXjtCcli​0Au3PHL9sLV-5GjYseHHhOIp8EYgYDwuo0Wgyg​537c
 
