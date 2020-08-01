 Skip to content
(Texas Tribune)   Fark ready headline: Texas lifts tampon ban at bar exam after complaints over discriminatory policy   (texastribune.org) divider line
    More: Murica, Feminine hygiene, Tampon, Law school, test takers, Supreme Court of the United States, multiday exam, feminine hygiene products, state's board  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is some really sexist stuff. Why do conservative women allow crazy shiat like that?
 
dwlah [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was messy, but they managed to pull a few strings and got the ban stopped, period.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: That is some really sexist stuff. Why do conservative women allow crazy shiat like that?


And why do people who act like this always, without fail, refer to women as "females"?

/It's creepy as hell...
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That is some really sexist stuff. Why do conservative women allow crazy shiat like that?


Jesus.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That is some really sexist stuff. Why do conservative women allow crazy shiat like that?


Because within the bar, women are usually relatively powerless.

And bar applicants are terrified of taking a wrong step  because law jobs are so scarce.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, if women can sneak in enough information in a tampon to make a difference in their bar exam, they should get a passing grade on that alone.

I feel bad for women in this. When it happens all they want to do is manage it and keep on going with their day. It creates yet more annoyances that interrupt what they are doing than anything else.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is very surprising. Texas requires a bar exam before giving someone a license to practice law?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: This is very surprising. Texas requires a bar exam before giving someone a license to practice law?


It's to keep Black, Brown, and women out.
(Texan)
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously...What the fark is wrong with Texas?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Lambskincoat: That is some really sexist stuff. Why do conservative women allow crazy shiat like that?

Jesus.


As with all things Conservative, the cruelty is the point.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue the Bellamy Brothers "Let Your Blood Flow" on the jukebox
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Lambskincoat: That is some really sexist stuff. Why do conservative women allow crazy shiat like that?

And why do people who act like this always, without fail, refer to women as "females"?

/It's creepy as hell...


They're Ferengi?
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: And why do people who act like this always, without fail, refer to women as "females"?

/It's creepy as hell...


If you think using the word "female" to refer to someone that's female is "creepy" it probably says more about you than her
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That is some really sexist stuff. Why do conservative women allow crazy shiat like that?


Free products were provided once they were through security.

It was a standard policy designed to cut down on cheating.

The bar in most states is very strict.  You can carry ONE key, ONE car fob, ONE id card, and maybe one or two pens, unless those are provided to you as well.

Cigarettes and a lighter?  TS, you better stash those somewhere outside.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
about bloody time.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When I served on a TX State bar committee I feared being volunteered to be a wang crib-note bathroom proctor. That's a real thing. Lawyers watching test takers while they leave a pee. Got lucky and never served the role. Good on the ladies for such progress in 2020, though!
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Old and busted: "Go Texas!" New hotness: "Kotexes!"

/self-reported
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"While the restriction on permitted items may sound extreme, test administrators have discovered smartphones and study materials "secreted by applicants,"

The applicants can secrete smartphones and study materials? Maybe they should open an online store.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mybluemake: When I served on a TX State bar committee I feared being volunteered to be a wang crib-note bathroom proctor. That's a real thing. Lawyers watching test takers while they leave a pee. Got lucky and never served the role. Good on the ladies for such progress in 2020, though!


Meh...that was just every Navy urinalysis test.  Had to have an officer or a chief observe the guys pissing into cups.
 
boozehat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought the texas bar exam was this picture?  Turns out it was a meme???  life doesn't make sense any more:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don Gato
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I knew lawyers were douchebags, but come on!
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: ShavedOrangutan: And why do people who act like this always, without fail, refer to women as "females"?

/It's creepy as hell...

If you think using the word "female" to refer to someone that's female is "creepy" it probably says more about you than her


Only referring to people by their gender is creepy.  They're women.  What purpose does it serve to refer to them using the scientific term?

It's like casually calling a group of people humans.  i.e. "All the humans in the movie theater enjoyed the movie". Is there a specific reason you need to clarify that they're human?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
CSB: When I took the bar exam years ago, you were allowed to bring a clear ziploc bag with certain specified stuff in it, like your car keys and ID. The rules were clear that aside from that bag and your laptop, nothing else was allowed inside the testing center. Nonetheless, a lot of people showed up with purses, wallets, etc., and tried to leave them up front with the security screeners. Shortly before the exam begins, and after giving a bunch of general instructions, the head proctor announces "also, your wallets and purses are all on the curb outside".

/CSB
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Don Gato: I knew lawyers were douchebags, but come on!


No, the douches and enemas are still banned.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've always found the "ban/tax on tampon = discriminatory" thing kind of odd. In this case, pretty much everything was banned, for everyone. In the tax case, it was everything was taxed, not just tampons.

So it's not really a policy against tampons, but the lack of an exemption for them. The rules are the same for both sexes, so it's not really discriminatory. But women require these products and men don't. So it is discriminatory. But allowing an exception for women but not men is discriminatory... gah.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's useless to try to explain that the Board of Law Examiners is a pile of idiots. It was when I took the Texas Bar Exam about 40 years ago and apparently it still is.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: ShavedOrangutan: And why do people who act like this always, without fail, refer to women as "females"?

/It's creepy as hell...

If you think using the word "female" to refer to someone that's female is "creepy" it probably says more about you than her


Clearly you haven't read enough Jezebel/XOX Jane
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mybluemake: When I served on a TX State bar committee I feared being volunteered to be a wang crib-note bathroom proctor. That's a real thing. Lawyers watching test takers while they leave a pee. Got lucky and never served the role. Good on the ladies for such progress in 2020, though!


Are you saying they're afraid people would write stuff on their penis? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 299x395]


I eat there all the time
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: IHadMeAVision: ShavedOrangutan: And why do people who act like this always, without fail, refer to women as "females"?

/It's creepy as hell...

If you think using the word "female" to refer to someone that's female is "creepy" it probably says more about you than her

Only referring to people by their gender is creepy.  They're women.  What purpose does it serve to refer to them using the scientific term?

It's like casually calling a group of people humans.  i.e. "All the humans in the movie theater enjoyed the movie". Is there a specific reason you need to clarify that they're human?


Yes humans suck
so  you do have to point out that humans suck
humanity sucks
human beings suck

A lion eating my guts and lower intestine is more respectable than most humans
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

El_Dan: CSB: When I took the bar exam years ago, you were allowed to bring a clear ziploc bag with certain specified stuff in it, like your car keys and ID. The rules were clear that aside from that bag and your laptop, nothing else was allowed inside the testing center. Nonetheless, a lot of people showed up with purses, wallets, etc., and tried to leave them up front with the security screeners. Shortly before the exam begins, and after giving a bunch of general instructions, the head proctor announces "also, your wallets and purses are all on the curb outside".

/CSB


You mean to tell me would be lawyers did not understand the devil is in the details I hope those people failed
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

trialpha: I've always found the "ban/tax on tampon = discriminatory" thing kind of odd. In this case, pretty much everything was banned, for everyone. In the tax case, it was everything was taxed, not just tampons.

So it's not really a policy against tampons, but the lack of an exemption for them. The rules are the same for both sexes, so it's not really discriminatory. But women require these products and men don't. So it is discriminatory. But allowing an exception for women but not men is discriminatory... gah.


Sorry. No.
End of story
 
Pincy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: ShavedOrangutan: And why do people who act like this always, without fail, refer to women as "females"?

/It's creepy as hell...

If you think using the word "female" to refer to someone that's female is "creepy" it probably says more about you than her


It always bugs me when people refer to 'women doctors/lawyers/whatever' or how we could have the first 'woman president' someday. Would you say 'men doctors' or 'man president'?
 
dywed88
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

trialpha: I've always found the "ban/tax on tampon = discriminatory" thing kind of odd. In this case, pretty much everything was banned, for everyone. In the tax case, it was everything was taxed, not just tampons.

So it's not really a policy against tampons, but the lack of an exemption for them. The rules are the same for both sexes, so it's not really discriminatory. But women require these products and men don't. So it is discriminatory. But allowing an exception for women but not men is discriminatory... gah.


I am sure any men having their period will be allowed the same leeway.
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The article reminds me of a cute little story... Some years ago my gf and I were visiting her sister and she was using the bathroom when she noticed the need for a tampon. She asked her little 4/5 year old son to fetch her a tampon from the bedroom. He dutifully ran into the bedroom and came racing back into the bathroom, holding a fresh tampon in his hand. As he was handing it to his Mom, he excitedly announced in a very loud voice: "Up the bum mommy!", for all the world to hear.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: LewDux: [Fark user image 299x395]

I eat there all the time


I hear the bearded clam chowder is amazing.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"If menstrual products are allowed into a large exam room for the February test, they would need to be removed from the paper or plastic packaging and placed in clear plastic bags for inspection, Henricks said."

JFC
They have to unwrap sanitary products and present them for inspection. Do they have to present the used ones when their done? Just to be sure they aren't leaving any notes behind?
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I missed the word "exam" in the headline and was very curious about what the hell goes on in Texas bars.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

El_Dan: CSB: When I took the bar exam years ago, you were allowed to bring a clear ziploc bag with certain specified stuff in it, like your car keys and ID. The rules were clear that aside from that bag and your laptop, nothing else was allowed inside the testing center. Nonetheless, a lot of people showed up with purses, wallets, etc., and tried to leave them up front with the security screeners. Shortly before the exam begins, and after giving a bunch of general instructions, the head proctor announces "also, your wallets and purses are all on the curb outside".

/CSB


These draconian measures are necessary because of the insane amount of cheating that goes on at bar exams. One year, the CA bar exam at one location banned bathroom breaks entirely because some fool had written notes on the wall of a stall; there was no way of knowing who or when, so bathrooms were shut down for the remainder of the exam. That was my 2L year, I believe, and there were stories of desperate exam takers peeing in water bottles.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

El_Dan: CSB: When I took the bar exam years ago, you were allowed to bring a clear ziploc bag with certain specified stuff in it, like your car keys and ID. The rules were clear that aside from that bag and your laptop, nothing else was allowed inside the testing center. Nonetheless, a lot of people showed up with purses, wallets, etc., and tried to leave them up front with the security screeners. Shortly before the exam begins, and after giving a bunch of general instructions, the head proctor announces "also, your wallets and purses are all on the curb outside".

/CSB


They really have these kind of restrictions and then let you have a laptop?  WTF?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Loris: "If menstrual products are allowed into a large exam room for the February test, they would need to be removed from the paper or plastic packaging and placed in clear plastic bags for inspection, Henricks said."

JFC
They have to unwrap sanitary products and present them for inspection. Do they have to present the used ones when their done? Just to be sure they aren't leaving any notes behind?


Wait.
So their contention is someone is too stupid to pass the test, wants to be a lawyer?
So, their saying people must have cheated in the past?
Are they making people requalify?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Lambskincoat: That is some really sexist stuff. Why do conservative women allow crazy shiat like that?

And why do people who act like this always, without fail, refer to women as "females"?

/It's creepy as hell...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Also,
"The conference does have restrictions on what test takers can bring to the exam primarily for security reasons, she said. Ear plugs and cellphones are among the prohibited items; menstrual products are not."

Ear plugs?
 
boozehat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

El_Dan: CSB: When I took the bar exam years ago, you were allowed to bring a clear ziploc bag with certain specified stuff in it, like your car keys and ID. The rules were clear that aside from that bag and your laptop, nothing else was allowed inside the testing center. Nonetheless, a lot of people showed up with purses, wallets, etc., and tried to leave them up front with the security screeners. Shortly before the exam begins, and after giving a bunch of general instructions, the head proctor announces "also, your wallets and purses are all on the curb outside".

/CSB


I have a similar story.  When I showed up to take the bar exam, I asked the Proctor to hold it for me during the test.  I told him, "there's a $100 in that wallet..... or maybe there's not?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait until the Texas Supreme Court finds about about the Red Mass.
 
Pincy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: ShavedOrangutan: Lambskincoat: That is some really sexist stuff. Why do conservative women allow crazy shiat like that?

And why do people who act like this always, without fail, refer to women as "females"?

/It's creepy as hell...

[Fark user image 259x194]

Also,
"The conference does have restrictions on what test takers can bring to the exam primarily for security reasons, she said. Ear plugs and cellphones are among the prohibited items; menstrual products are not."

Ear plugs?


Well then I hope they ban gum chewing, because if I am trying to take an exam and have to listen to some cow chew its cud I get stabby real fast.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: ShavedOrangutan: Lambskincoat: That is some really sexist stuff. Why do conservative women allow crazy shiat like that?

And why do people who act like this always, without fail, refer to women as "females"?

/It's creepy as hell...

[Fark user image 259x194]

Also,
"The conference does have restrictions on what test takers can bring to the exam primarily for security reasons, she said. Ear plugs and cellphones are among the prohibited items; menstrual products are not."

Ear plugs?


Dude, read some articles about chinese students cheating at, well, anything.  They've elevated it all to an absurd level.  Yes, foam ear plugs can have tiny blue tooth transmitters inside of them.

Oh man, wait until you find out the ridiculous hoops you have to jump through just to prove your appearance.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: ShavedOrangutan: Lambskincoat: That is some really sexist stuff. Why do conservative women allow crazy shiat like that?

And why do people who act like this always, without fail, refer to women as "females"?

/It's creepy as hell...

[Fark user image 259x194]

Also,
"The conference does have restrictions on what test takers can bring to the exam primarily for security reasons, she said. Ear plugs and cellphones are among the prohibited items; menstrual products are not."

Ear plugs?


I've taken a number of tests that only allow ear plugs the testing center provides.  It's definitely a cheating thing.  How?  No idea.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: fiddlehead: ShavedOrangutan: Lambskincoat: That is some really sexist stuff. Why do conservative women allow crazy shiat like that?

And why do people who act like this always, without fail, refer to women as "females"?

/It's creepy as hell...

[Fark user image 259x194]

Also,
"The conference does have restrictions on what test takers can bring to the exam primarily for security reasons, she said. Ear plugs and cellphones are among the prohibited items; menstrual products are not."

Ear plugs?

Dude, read some articles about chinese students cheating at, well, anything.  They've elevated it all to an absurd level.  Yes, foam ear plugs can have tiny blue tooth transmitters inside of them.

Oh man, wait until you find out the ridiculous hoops you have to jump through just to prove your appearance.


Birthmark screening?
 
