 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Yikes If the beginner class requires a swim across Tampa Bay, does the advanced class involve a swim across the Atlantic Ocean?   (fox13news.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, Tampa Bay, Tampa, Florida, Tampa Bay Area, Pinellas County, Florida, Tampa Bay Rays, St. Petersburg, Florida, different YMCA locations, University of South Florida  
•       •       •

490 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2020 at 6:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Across the River Charles.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice catch, subby. Yeah, the editor should have gone with "across the Tampa Bay area."
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
the beginner class requires a swim across Tampa Bay


Does the one who comes out of the water with the most garbage stuck to them win a special prize?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFA " The YMCAs of the Tampa Bay area are once again offering free 'Safety Around Water' lessons starting Monday for kids."  Good luck kids!
 
genner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is it a beginners class on how to swim across Tampa Bay?....because that would make sense then.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What progressive hell hole is this, clicks on link.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Nice catch, subby. Yeah, the editor should have gone with "across the Tampa Bay area."


I know rising sea levels are a concern, but I think that might be a bit premature.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
YMCA is asking participants to bring their own swimsuit

you don't just rent those?  like bowling shoes?

/and sniff the returned ones
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: What progressive hell hole is this, clicks on link.


Wrong article, sigh.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good way to get hit by a coke smuggler.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No. But you do have to learn how to water ski.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Afternoon swim schedule is as follows:

Advanced Dolphins, report to the dock for survival swimming and IQ testing.

All Senior Silverfish, meet on the beach for nude sunbathing.

Junior Salmon, Trout and Herring, report to the nearest delicatessen.

Six-year-old Tadpoles, report to the swamp.

And all Lobsters, get outta here! You're a menace!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Afternoon swim schedule is as follows:

Advanced Dolphins, report to the dock for survival swimming and IQ testing.

All Senior Silverfish, meet on the beach for nude sunbathing.

Junior Salmon, Trout and Herring, report to the nearest delicatessen.

Six-year-old Tadpoles, report to the swamp.

And all Lobsters, get outta here! You're a menace!


Back in the day, only women were allowed to wear swimsuits at the YMCA.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.