(AP News)   Former King of Spain flees country, now he works at the Pizza Pizza
    Strange, Francisco Franco, Madrid, Juan Carlos, Spain's former monarch, Saudi Arabia, King Felipe VI, Juan Carlos I of Spain, Spain  
Nailed to the perch
2 hours ago  
+1 subby on your niche headline.
 
Dewey Fidalgo
1 hour ago  
It's a sad end for a man who stood up to actual Fascists as a young new King.
 
Parthenogenetic
1 hour ago  
There's a little black spot on the sun today
 
TheLearnedFool
1 hour ago  
Remember, slower pizza's more luscious
The King of Spain never rushes!!!
 
cew-smoke
1 hour ago  
There's dumb, there's dumber and then there's me.

I had no idea that Spain still had an active monarchy. Learned something new today.
 
Billy Liar
1 hour ago  
Looks surprisingly un-Sting-like

images.991.comView Full Size
 
khatores
1 hour ago  
... millions of euros (dollars) ...

While I understand the reasoning, it's pretty unfortunate that the AP realizes their American readers are so uneducated that they have to put "dollars" here because they might not realize that the Euro is an actual currency.
 
Billy Liar
1 hour ago  

cew-smoke: There's dumb, there's dumber and then there's me.

I had no idea that Spain still had an active monarchy. Learned something new today.


And in other news, Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead.
 
holdmybones
1 hour ago  
The Tallest Man on Earth - King of Spain
Youtube 0qdM8WdTfH4
 
BigNumber12
1 hour ago  
Menlo Park, CA, would like him to know that his kind isn't welcome around these parts.
 
khatores
1 hour ago  

cew-smoke: There's dumb, there's dumber and then there's me.

I had no idea that Spain still had an active monarchy. Learned something new today.


There's quite a few and many of them are otherwise surprisingly modern countries. In most cases it seems to tie in quite heavily with the national history and identity (Spain, Japan, the UK, Thailand). In other cases I think it has more to do with business interests and the family actively hanging on - Saudi Arabia for example and some of the smaller European countries.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​current_monarchies
 
The Reverend Sam Hill
1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: It's a sad end for a man who stood up to actual Fascists as a young new King.


And told the Strutting Jackass of Caracas to STFU.
 
halifaxdatageek
1 hour ago  
I literally only found out there was a problem last week, things have escalated quickly I see.

If you don't feel like using a burner to get past the paywall (though I recommend it), here's my favourite bit:

Juan Carlos's fall from grace began in 2012, when he broke his hip while elephant-hunting with Ms Larsen in Botswana, revealing their relationship to the public.

Like, that's something you really only hear about in monarchies, haha.
 
blazemongr
1 hour ago  

Nailed to the perch: +1 subby on your niche headline.


It's too bad, I hear he was working on off-handed ways to improve us.
 
SuburbanCowboy
1 hour ago  

Nailed to the perch: +1 subby on your niche headline.


Subby is not eating Humble Pie.
 
FrancoFile
1 hour ago  

khatores: ... millions of euros (dollars) ...

While I understand the reasoning, it's pretty unfortunate that the AP realizes their American readers are so uneducated that they have to put "dollars" here because they might not realize that the Euro is an actual currency.


No, that's the standard style book convention for publishing conversion of units - currency, length, weight, whatever.  If the units are roughly the same, they do that.

If they are very different, like dollars-rubles, or barrels-liters, they put the conversion in the parentheses too. Like "75 million rubles (1 million dollars)"
 
halifaxdatageek
1 hour ago  

khatores: cew-smoke: There's dumb, there's dumber and then there's me.

I had no idea that Spain still had an active monarchy. Learned something new today.

There's quite a few and many of them are otherwise surprisingly modern countries. In most cases it seems to tie in quite heavily with the national history and identity (Spain, Japan, the UK, Thailand). In other cases I think it has more to do with business interests and the family actively hanging on - Saudi Arabia for example and some of the smaller European countries.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​current_monarchies


Don't forget about Sweden! From what I've read, the King's job is to get drunk in public and hand out the Nobel Prizes (they try to prevent those duties from occurring simultaneously).
 
JJRRutgers
1 hour ago  
Hey Donald, Hey Putin, you got problems you phone...

On second thought, you're on your own.
 
kbronsito
1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: It's a sad end for a man who stood up to actual Fascists as a young new King.



If I recall, his dad (and I think an uncle) had a better dynastic claim and Franco skipped over them because he didn't feel that they were committed to Fascist Sparkle Motion. This guy flew under the radar. He was probably even less of a Fascist than his elders.

That 1981 coup was the weirdest coup. They didn't seem to be actually trying to depose the king. The Fascists were like trying to force him to take back the absolute power. Like, how da fark do you even force someone to accept absolute power like that if they clearly don't want it? They weren't even doing that thing were they held him hostage and exercised absolute power with him as a puppet. If I recall, the coup organizers sent someone to the palace and the king merely refused to meet. So the aholes just left the king chill in his palace and tried to broadcast that they had his support. The only way you can get away with that is if you hold the head of state hostage, so they won't refute your comment *or* perceive him to be a weak ass biatch who won't speak out. At the very least, take over the broadcasting locations. Badly done coup all around.
 
shaggai
1 hour ago  
Sounds like a monarch who needs the Mussolini treatment, at at the very least a Gaddafi. Good thing he left his son to face the people. Very brave.
 
khatores
1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: khatores: ... millions of euros (dollars) ...

While I understand the reasoning, it's pretty unfortunate that the AP realizes their American readers are so uneducated that they have to put "dollars" here because they might not realize that the Euro is an actual currency.

No, that's the standard style book convention for publishing conversion of units - currency, length, weight, whatever.  If the units are roughly the same, they do that.

If they are very different, like dollars-rubles, or barrels-liters, they put the conversion in the parentheses too. Like "75 million rubles (1 million dollars)"


Oh, interesting. It's been 20 years since I cracked an AP Stylebook so I didn't know that.

Still, isn't it a bit silly especially if there's no quantity listed? Euros (dollars).  The way it's written makes it seem as if these are equivalent units when they're not at all.
 
g.fro
1 hour ago  

shaggai: Sounds like a monarch who needs the Mussolini treatment, at at the very least a Gaddafi. Good thing he left his son to face the people. Very brave.


Mussolini wasn't a monarch. In fact, he was fired (and arrested) by the King who then switched sides.
 
BigNumber12
1 hour ago  

cew-smoke: I had no idea that Spain still had an active monarchy. Learned something new today.


Many countries distinguish between a Head of State (which a monarch would occupy) and a Head of Government. Presidential systems, like the United States, simply do not; the HoS and HoG are the same person.
 
Bullitt
1 hour ago  
Only Canadians will get this headline for the most part, I assume.
 
khatores
1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Dewey Fidalgo: It's a sad end for a man who stood up to actual Fascists as a young new King.


If I recall, his dad (and I think an uncle) had a better dynastic claim and Franco skipped over them because he didn't feel that they were committed to Fascist Sparkle Motion. This guy flew under the radar. He was probably even less of a Fascist than his elders.

That 1981 coup was the weirdest coup. They didn't seem to be actually trying to depose the king. The Fascists were like trying to force him to take back the absolute power. Like, how da fark do you even force someone to accept absolute power like that if they clearly don't want it? They weren't even doing that thing were they held him hostage and exercised absolute power with him as a puppet. If I recall, the coup organizers sent someone to the palace and the king merely refused to meet. So the aholes just left the king chill in his palace and tried to broadcast that they had his support.


That was a story arc from Sopranos - Tony put Junior in charge while running things in the background.

It's probably pretty common and it's convenient for the people who are really controlling things. The public gets to see that the traditional "ruler" is still in charge while the actual power brokers get to call the shots. If things really get screwed up, they can blame it on the figurehead and avoid most of the responsibility.
 
nanim
1 hour ago  
dnrtfa, so I wonder if his wife Sofia will go with him?

/ since 'Don Juan' Carlos has a side piece, Sofia probably won't bother
// even with money, its odd to change homes in your 80's, I'd think
/// Her younger sister (unmarried) took Spanish citizenship & moved to live near Sofia & her kids.
 
khatores
1 hour ago  

halifaxdatageek: khatores: cew-smoke: There's dumb, there's dumber and then there's me.

I had no idea that Spain still had an active monarchy. Learned something new today.

There's quite a few and many of them are otherwise surprisingly modern countries. In most cases it seems to tie in quite heavily with the national history and identity (Spain, Japan, the UK, Thailand). In other cases I think it has more to do with business interests and the family actively hanging on - Saudi Arabia for example and some of the smaller European countries.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​current_monarchies

Don't forget about Sweden! From what I've read, the King's job is to get drunk in public and hand out the Nobel Prizes (they try to prevent those duties from occurring simultaneously).


Let me know when there's a vacancy available in that job. I'll put on a blonde wig, some of those rectangular, thick-framed glasses and go in for an interview.
 
g.fro
1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: cew-smoke: I had no idea that Spain still had an active monarchy. Learned something new today.

Many countries distinguish between a Head of State (which a monarch would occupy) and a Head of Government. Presidential systems, like the United States, simply do not; the HoS and HoG are the same person.


Don't forget there are many parliamentary republics with a president as head of state and a prime minister (or in Germany's case, chancellor) as head of government.
 
BigTimber
51 minutes ago  

Nailed to the perch: +1 subby on your niche headline.


Wow never thought that I would see a Moxy Fruvous reference on Fark

King Of Spain
Youtube OF3JfiexLVA


/Jian Ghomeshi is an asshole
 
pixelnaut
48 minutes ago  
Someone needed to post it...

King Of Spain
Youtube OF3JfiexLVA
 
aagrajag
48 minutes ago  

Bullitt: Only Canadians will get this headline for the most part, I assume.


Yeah, I got it. Thanks for the earworm, subby, you ass.
 
pixelnaut
47 minutes ago  

pixelnaut: Someone needed to post it...


And of course by the time I get to the end of the comments someone did. Now I'm replying to my own post before someone else can...
 
Mole Man
46 minutes ago  

Nailed to the perch: +1 subby on your niche headline.


Gone from eating humble pie to pizza pie
 
BigNumber12
45 minutes ago  

g.fro: BigNumber12: cew-smoke: I had no idea that Spain still had an active monarchy. Learned something new today.

Many countries distinguish between a Head of State (which a monarch would occupy) and a Head of Government. Presidential systems, like the United States, simply do not; the HoS and HoG are the same person.

Don't forget there are many parliamentary republics with a president as head of state and a prime minister (or in Germany's case, chancellor) as head of government.


I didn't, my statement was that the heads of state and government are separate positions throughout the world. The scenario you mention is a sub-type of that arrangement. The actual balance of power & responsibility varies significantly, everywhere from figurehead QE2 all the way over to President Putin (who has acted as the "most powerful" role in both the President and PM positions)
 
Phreyd2
44 minutes ago  

g.fro: BigNumber12: cew-smoke: I had no idea that Spain still had an active monarchy. Learned something new today.

Many countries distinguish between a Head of State (which a monarch would occupy) and a Head of Government. Presidential systems, like the United States, simply do not; the HoS and HoG are the same person.

Don't forget there are many parliamentary republics with a president as head of state and a prime minister (or in Germany's case, chancellor) as head of government.


True, but in those cases the head of government often is essentially a replacement for the role a monarch would play... a largely symbolic position that acts as the personification of the nation rather than someone who actually gets involved in the day to day operations of running the country.

My fav is president Higgins of Ireland, because if Ireland was a person, that is pretty much what it would look like.
bostonirish.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
44 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: cew-smoke: I had no idea that Spain still had an active monarchy. Learned something new today.

Many countries distinguish between a Head of State (which a monarch would occupy) and a Head of Government. Presidential systems, like the United States, simply do not; the HoS and HoG are the same person.


Which is a shame because Trump would be a great Head of State if we had an adult Head of Government. So entertaining.
 
davynelson
36 minutes ago  
only Canadians eh?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
g.fro
36 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: g.fro: BigNumber12: cew-smoke: I had no idea that Spain still had an active monarchy. Learned something new today.

Many countries distinguish between a Head of State (which a monarch would occupy) and a Head of Government. Presidential systems, like the United States, simply do not; the HoS and HoG are the same person.

Don't forget there are many parliamentary republics with a president as head of state and a prime minister (or in Germany's case, chancellor) as head of government.

I didn't, my statement was that the heads of state and government are separate positions throughout the world. The scenario you mention is a sub-type of that arrangement. The actual balance of power & responsibility varies significantly, everywhere from figurehead QE2 all the way over to President Putin (who has acted as the "most powerful" role in both the President and PM positions)


Wasn't implying you did, just pointing it out for others.
 
g.fro
29 minutes ago  

Phreyd2: g.fro: BigNumber12: cew-smoke: I had no idea that Spain still had an active monarchy. Learned something new today.

Many countries distinguish between a Head of State (which a monarch would occupy) and a Head of Government. Presidential systems, like the United States, simply do not; the HoS and HoG are the same person.

Don't forget there are many parliamentary republics with a president as head of state and a prime minister (or in Germany's case, chancellor) as head of government.

True, but in those cases the head of government often is essentially a replacement for the role a monarch would play... a largely symbolic position that acts as the personification of the nation rather than someone who actually gets involved in the day to day operations of running the country.

My fav is president Higgins of Ireland, because if Ireland was a person, that is pretty much what it would look like.
[bostonirish.com image 365x279]


I think you have it backwards. I most cases the head of government (in Ireland's case, the Taoiseach) has the actual political power, and the president has largely ceremonial functions as head of state. Which one serves as commander-in-chief varies from country to country, and sometimes isn't either one.

And I agree with you about the President of Ireland looking like the personification of Ireland.  I always thought he looks like a hobbit! And I mean that in the best way possible.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
23 minutes ago  
That headline takes Moxy.

/ ü
 
Fano
20 minutes ago  
And what of his wife the unspeakable Queen Lisa? Off to the Lowest Highest Point?
 
Myk-House of El
6 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Don't forget about Sweden! From what I've read, the King's job is to get drunk in public and hand out the Nobel Prizes (they try to prevent those duties from occurring simultaneously).


King of Sweden is loaded.  Heard he once bought someone a home of gold and steel.  Then a diamond car with a platinum wheel.  Or maybe that was just some dream.

/Hi-dee hi-dee hi-dee hi-dee hi-dee hi-dee hi
 
Gordon Bennett
5 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: There's dumb, there's dumber and then there's me.

I had no idea that Spain still had an active monarchy. Learned something new today.


There are several around.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
5 minutes ago  

Phreyd2: g.fro: BigNumber12: cew-smoke: I had no idea that Spain still had an active monarchy. Learned something new today.

Many countries distinguish between a Head of State (which a monarch would occupy) and a Head of Government. Presidential systems, like the United States, simply do not; the HoS and HoG are the same person.

Don't forget there are many parliamentary republics with a president as head of state and a prime minister (or in Germany's case, chancellor) as head of government.

True, but in those cases the head of government often is essentially a replacement for the role a monarch would play... a largely symbolic position that acts as the personification of the nation rather than someone who actually gets involved in the day to day operations of running the country.

My fav is president Higgins of Ireland, because if Ireland was a person, that is pretty much what it would look like.
[bostonirish.com image 365x279]


President ♫ in ♪ your ♫ pocket ♪

I just love that his official functions - mostly rugby matches and military revues - tend to involve the largest men in Ireland. I don't know if I'd want to see whatever leprechaun porn he does with the wife though.
 
