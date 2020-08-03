 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click On Detroit)   Drunken man pulls out a shotgun on his neighbors for having a loud party. Man, Jimmy Fallon is not looking good these days   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Ethanol, Christopher Hoggarth, Alcohol, Troy officers, Blood alcohol content, 20-year-old, drunken Troy man, 20-year-old Bloomfield Hills man  
•       •       •

590 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2020 at 4:05 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
straight.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And here is the real reason ppl want guns. So they  can bully ppl
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And here is the real reason ppl want guns. So they  can bully ppl


You don't know many firearm owners, do you?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He was drinking a Belgian Dip when arrested?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: waxbeans: And here is the real reason ppl want guns. So they  can bully ppl

You don't know many firearm owners, do you?


Family of military and LEOs , thank you very much.
🙄
I've been hunting in Colorado.
Was taken to the pistol range at age 6? Maybe 9 .
Used to want to enlist.
Don't assume you know crap about me personally, bub.
Little Bro currently deployed and he's an avid Hunter.
Hell, he likely voted for stupid Trump.
🙄
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
the 20 yr old is the bad guy- it's automatic!  :>
also true: 20 yr olds aren't intimidated by an old drunk's posturing.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The_Sponge: waxbeans: And here is the real reason ppl want guns. So they  can bully ppl

You don't know many firearm owners, do you?

Family of military and LEOs , thank you very much.
🙄
I've been hunting in Colorado.
Was taken to the pistol range at age 6? Maybe 9 .
Used to want to enlist.
Don't assume you know crap about me personally, bub.
Little Bro currently deployed and he's an avid Hunter.
Hell, he likely voted for stupid Trump.
🙄


When you make ridiculous blanket statements, people are going to make assumptions about you.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.