(Forbes)   Subby wants to play Battleship with Iran
27
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Titanic - My Heart Will Go On (Music Video)
Youtube 3gK_2XdjOdY
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a target that they built for target practice behaved like a target should.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Although they probably would have preferred it not to sink right in the sea lanes to a port


Although they probably would have preferred it not to sink right in the sea lanes to a port
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shiboleth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a jollier world, we could have sunk it for them, and been sorry not sorry about it.

/Practical jokes are funnier against those who possess a sense of humor and don't possess cobbled together nukes.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Is it real or is it Photoshop


Is it real or is it Photoshop
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fast Gun RC Warship Combat 1
Youtube 3JLV8opu9EQ
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll play.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Although they probably would have preferred it not to sink right in the sea lanes to a port

Although they probably would have preferred it not to sink right in the sea lanes to a port


Logistical inconveniences should not stand it the way of a tactical victory.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IRAN IRGCN asymmetric military power-missile boat fast attack swarm tactics
Youtube CkbS4BQxTgg


I usually root for the underdog but come on...
Ok so you have what basically armed Bass Boats, a civilian helicopter and some missile batteries.
One helicopter and boat successfully landed people on a empty, unmanned super sized pool floatie.
What's Irans plan for the 20 or so other ships in the Carrier Task Force as well as the very, VERY pissed off planes that would be flying around???
Like ya, it's impressive and all but I'm sure there's equally well armed Bubba Bass Fishing tournaments held in Florida on the weekends.
If, and I mean IF somehow those boats made it past the fleet, do they not know what this thing does when its set to "Business Mode"???
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An Iranian Blue Ribbon Committee is currently investigating whether it was the wood screws or the hot glue that failed.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I have it on good authority that it was the paper mache rudder.


I have it on good authority that it was the paper mache rudder.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Iran vs. Me, Iran goes first:

Iran:  B4
Me:  Miss
Iran:  You have sunk my battleship
Me:  I haven't even fired yet!
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CkbS4BQx​Tgg]

I usually root for the underdog but come on...
Ok so you have what basically armed Bass Boats, a civilian helicopter and some missile batteries.
One helicopter and boat successfully landed people on a empty, unmanned super sized pool floatie.
What's Irans plan for the 20 or so other ships in the Carrier Task Force as well as the very, VERY pissed off planes that would be flying around???
Like ya, it's impressive and all but I'm sure there's equally well armed Bubba Bass Fishing tournaments held in Florida on the weekends.
If, and I mean IF somehow those boats made it past the fleet, do they not know what this thing does when its set to "Business Mode"???
[Fark user image 425x458]


LOL They have no ideBRZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZT.....Carr​ier Lost.


Just How Powerful is USA 20mm Phalanx CIWS
Youtube dKrpEfNaQO8
 
valenumr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Logistical inconveniences should not stand it the way of a tactical victory.

Although they probably would have preferred it not to sink right in the sea lanes to a port

Logistical inconveniences should not stand it the way of a tactical victory.


For want of a nail...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
By not letting Iran have nukes we're actually saving Iran from accidentally nuking themselves.
 
Brian Blessed's Bastard Boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [YouTube video: IRAN IRGCN asymmetric military power-missile boat fast attack swarm tactics]

I usually root for the underdog but come on...
Ok so you have what basically armed Bass Boats, a civilian helicopter and some missile batteries.
One helicopter and boat successfully landed people on a empty, unmanned super sized pool floatie.
What's Irans plan for the 20 or so other ships in the Carrier Task Force as well as the very, VERY pissed off planes that would be flying around???
Like ya, it's impressive and all but I'm sure there's equally well armed Bubba Bass Fishing tournaments held in Florida on the weekends.
If, and I mean IF somehow those boats made it past the fleet, do they not know what this thing does when its set to "Business Mode"???
[Fark user image image 425x458]


Retired Navy vet here.  Spent 20 years working on that system.  We did drills of oncoming small boats that we tracked with CIWS in surface mode.  Locked on to the guy's head who was piloting the boat at half a mile out.  Didn't matter what maneuvers he tried, he was screwed no matter what.  3000 rounds a minute of 20MM ammo?  Good luck to anyone dumb enough to try.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey - Playing Battleship with Death
Youtube HkZeUa53Jyg
 
BEER_ME_in_CT
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
much harder when it shoots back Iran. you're embarrassing yourselves.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You sunk my photoshop!
 
The Kitchen Ninja [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Technically that ship was Iran's most advanced aircraft carrier.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's an older meme, sir, but it checks out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
echo5mike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Someone might want to let the Iranians know that our carriers aren't made out of wood, aren't stationary, shoot back and have a compliment of escort cruisers, destroyers, etc, not to mention all the fighters that would bomb them back into the stone age...
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ifky: [YouTube video: Fast Gun RC Warship Combat 1]


That's my boat on the right!

Srsly.  HMS Invincible.  Southern California Rapid Attack Patrol.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

You know, America's bestest weapons all go BZZZZZZZZZZT.  Not sure why.

I usually root for the underdog but come on...
Ok so you have what basically armed Bass Boats, a civilian helicopter and some missile batteries.
One helicopter and boat successfully landed people on a empty, unmanned super sized pool floatie.
What's Irans plan for the 20 or so other ships in the Carrier Task Force as well as the very, VERY pissed off planes that would be flying around???
Like ya, it's impressive and all but I'm sure there's equally well armed Bubba Bass Fishing tournaments held in Florida on the weekends.
If, and I mean IF somehow those boats made it past the fleet, do they not know what this thing does when its set to "Business Mode"???
[Fark user image 425x458]

LOL They have no ideBRZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZT.....Carr​ier Lost.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dKrpEfNa​QO8?start=50]


You know, America's bestest weapons all go BZZZZZZZZZZT.  Not sure why.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Think of it more as a pep talk, a team-building exercise for Iranians, than a message to the West.


Think of it more as a pep talk, a team-building exercise for Iranians, than a message to the West.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Geotpf: PainInTheASP: TotallyRealNotFake: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CkbS4BQx​Tgg]

I usually root for the underdog but come on...
Ok so you have what basically armed Bass Boats, a civilian helicopter and some missile batteries.
One helicopter and boat successfully landed people on a empty, unmanned super sized pool floatie.
What's Irans plan for the 20 or so other ships in the Carrier Task Force as well as the very, VERY pissed off planes that would be flying around???
Like ya, it's impressive and all but I'm sure there's equally well armed Bubba Bass Fishing tournaments held in Florida on the weekends.
If, and I mean IF somehow those boats made it past the fleet, do they not know what this thing does when its set to "Business Mode"???
[Fark user image 425x458]

LOL They have no ideBRZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZT.....Carr​ier Lost.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dKrpEfNa​QO8?start=50]

You know, America's bestest weapons all go BZZZZZZZZZZT.  Not sure why.


I think it has something to do with blind pedestrians.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.