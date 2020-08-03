 Skip to content
(Voice of San Diego)   Singing a rap song in San Diego is a violation of § Seditious Language - Prohibited. 83 violations, actually. Time to a throw a right-cross and knock that old law out   (voiceofsandiego.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were they rioting while singing?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Childish Gambino - This Is America (Official Video)
Youtube VYOjWnS4cMY
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is inexplicably still legal:

Stan Marsh "Jacking-it in San Diego" Music Video
Youtube xhNneU5shTs
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does it have the "n" word in it? Then yeah. Yeah it is seditious. What if it's William Shatner doing a cover of it at one of his many sold out arena concerts?  Hmm? Hmm?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Snowflakes offended by black music.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
America was built on sedition. It's the entire reason we are a separate country from England.

This just seems like more of the old 'sedition for me, none for thee' hypocrisy we ought to expect now.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The age of the law doesn't matter. You could say "man punished for murder using 2000 year old law".
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Doesn't have to be rap.  I'm sure if you're belting out (selected) sea shanties at 2 in the morning, they'll give you a ticket, too.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Does it have the "n" word in it? Then yeah. Yeah it is seditious. What if it's William Shatner doing a cover of it at one of his many sold out arena concerts?  Hmm? Hmm?


Yet the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that seditious language can only be regulated if authorities can prove that it's used as part of an imminent crime against the government. Legal experts questioned the constitutionality of the charge and one wondered whether police weren't simply writing tickets against people who mouthed off.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Kaiser, please
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dynamite Hack-"Boyz In The Hood"_ SEMI-OFFICIAL VIDEO
Youtube aeL9gagV_VA
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The age of the law doesn't matter. You could say "man punished for murder using 2000 year old law".


Well have you kicked out a relative from your house into the street because that's illegal? too!!!!!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cohen_v​.​_California?wprov=sfti1

Won't stand up to judicial review. SCOTUS has already been very VERY clear on the issue of anti-profanity laws.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: This is inexplicably still legal:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xhNneU5s​hTs]


I was going to post that in response to this quote from TFA:

"I was drunk, you know. I was having a good time. I know that I was feeling myself," Watson, who now lives in Minneapolis, told VOSD. "And I was rapping a song, but it had cursing in it."
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Office Space (1999) - In the car rapping
Youtube XASNM1XEQPs
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aeL9gagV​_VA]


Came for this. Thank you.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cohen_v​.​_California?wprov=sfti1

Won't stand up to judicial review. SCOTUS has already been very VERY clear on the issue of anti-profanity laws.


I was put in jail in 1972 Columbus Ohio for yelling "fark you" to a car full of idiots whistling at my girlfriend. Cost me a 100.00 bucks in 1972 money to get out. That would be around 10,000 bucks in 2020 money, I hate the Columbus cops.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ruudbob: Kalyco Jack: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cohen_v.​_California?wprov=sfti1

Won't stand up to judicial review. SCOTUS has already been very VERY clear on the issue of anti-profanity laws.

I was put in jail in 1972 Columbus Ohio for yelling "fark you" to a car full of idiots whistling at my girlfriend. Cost me a 100.00 bucks in 1972 money to get out. That would be around 10,000 bucks in 2020 money, I hate the Columbus cops.


Well yeah freedom is only for people who have lawyers to fight
 
Derek Force
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I just stopped by to acknowledge the Easy E reference.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The best solution is to get a thousand people together, break the law, then call the police on each other.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Snowflakes offended by black music.


because "they" can say it, but they can't say it?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
'and creating a nuisance'...
 
orbister
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seditious language is only part of the law.

voiceofsandiego.orgView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If it sounds old, that's because it was introduced in 1918.

To be fair, rap music in 1918 was pretty horrible.
 
