(MLive.com)   So if you're thinking that since it's August, it'll be a great time to take a warm swim in Lake Michigan, you're gonna have to think again
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's the north. It's all cold water.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who the hell wants to take a warm swim? I go in to cool off.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lake MI "turns over" every now and then.
Also... 50° F water is too farking cold.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Who the hell wants to take a warm swim? I go in to cool off.


Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm doing my part to warm up the lake, one Mountain Dew at a time.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indiana Dunes is the best part of Indiana.
Admittedly, it's a low bar.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Water temperatures from Ludington "  Fun story, I was actually kicked out of Ludington in my teen years.  Probably deserved it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They picked the wrong lake:

Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Indiana Dunes is the best part of Indiana.
Admittedly, it's a low bar.
Admittedly, it's a low bar.


It is a close 2nd, the sign reading "Now leaving Indiana" tops the list.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Rapmaster2000: Indiana Dunes is the best part of Indiana.
Admittedly, it's a low bar.

It is a close 2nd, the sign reading "Now leaving Indiana" tops the list.


Yes, but on the other side it says "Now entering Ohio."  That's not an improvement.
 
cyberbenali [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It's the north. It's all cold water.


Take a dip in Lake Superior, I dare you. And the temps this year are actually quite warm.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on where you're at. Surface temp along the SE Wisconsin shoreline is a relatively balmy 72 degrees.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fish fart in that water.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't even have to take a swim the lower air temp near the lake is all you need.
 
NotARocketScientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Who the hell wants to take a warm swim? I go in to cool off.


You sound like a southerner.
Water is the king of heat transfer and the rate you lose heat is dependent on the temperature difference between you and the water. If the water is 50 degrees, you will soon be 50 degrees as well. If the water is in the 70s, you can swim for hours before you lose enough heat that you need to worry.

Also, Lake Michigan is always cold.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just went swimming in Lake Michigan on Saturday, at the beach just north of Kenosha.  Water was cool and refreshing.  It wasn't cold by any stretch of the imagination.  Water temp was around 72 degrees.  https://www.seatemperatu​re.org/north-a​merica/united-states/kenosha.htm

Having done the local Polar Plunge swim event a couple of times in January and February, I can say that the water was MUCH colder then.

Normally around this time of year my family does a get together up in Door County, and we go for a beach day at the beach thats part of Newport State Park up near Ellison Bay Wi.  where the water is about the same temps.  Unfortunately we are not able to go this year.  (Gee I wonder why?)
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50's...amateurs

dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The legend lives on from the Chippewa on down
'Bout the big lake they call Shrinky-Dinky
the lake it is said will shrivel your 'nads
and make them crawl up in your body........
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One year I plunged into Lake Michigan every month for 12 consecutive months. Often naked.

/ The water is really cold in January and February
// CSB
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberbenali: cretinbob: It's the north. It's all cold water.

[glerl.noaa.gov image 820x615]Take a dip in Lake Superior, I dare you. And the temps this year are actually quite warm.


Here's Marquette, MI from May 25, 2014:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake3988
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lake Erie is the only great lake that gets warm enough to swim in and even then, it's usually still pretty darn chilly.

/This year, thanks to yet another record-smashing July, it was QUITE toasty last week (77 30 feet down, probably over 80 near the shore)
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: cyberbenali: cretinbob: It's the north. It's all cold water.

[glerl.noaa.gov image 820x615]Take a dip in Lake Superior, I dare you. And the temps this year are actually quite warm.

Here's Marquette, MI from May 25, 2014:
[Fark user image 600x450]


Is that Clark Lambros Beach Park?
 
xtalman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Use to spend at least a week at my grandparents cottage on Lake Huron every summer many years ago.  I think out of all that time the lake was warm, adults would go in, twice.  Finger Lakes in NYS were usually colder.
 
Katwang
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Surfing Yooper Style on Lake Superior. Labor Day weekend 2014. Brisk baby!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dittybopper: The legend lives on from the Chippewa on down
'Bout the big lake they call Shrinky-Dinky
the lake it is said will shrivel your 'nads
and make them crawl up in your body........


I so totally heard that in his voice.

On a different matter.
Lake Michigan is a lake that doesnt drain into the great lakes. It's more like an appendage.
The flow is from Superior to Huron, to Erie, and on. Lake Michigan doesnt  refresh its water the way the other lakes do.
 
roc6783
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It's the north. It's all cold water.


In July surface temp off Milwaukee was 75, about a month sooner than is normal.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Warmachine999:
Normally around this time of year my family does a get together up in Door County, and we go for a beach day at the beach thats part of Newport State Park up near Ellison Bay Wi.  where the water is about the same temps.  Unfortunately we are not able to go this year.  (Gee I wonder why?)

Out of control fish boil?

gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Even worse in November.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: Just went swimming in Lake Michigan on Saturday, at the beach just north of Kenosha.  Water was cool and refreshing.  It wasn't cold by any stretch of the imagination.  Water temp was around 72 degrees.

Unfortunately, the beach in Kenosha frequently has other issues than just the temperature.



Unfortunately, the beach in Kenosha frequently has other issues than just the temperature.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: dittybopper: The legend lives on from the Chippewa on down
'Bout the big lake they call Shrinky-Dinky
the lake it is said will shrivel your 'nads
and make them crawl up in your body........

I so totally heard that in his voice.

On a different matter.
Lake Michigan is a lake that doesnt drain into the great lakes. It's more like an appendage.
The flow is from Superior to Huron, to Erie, and on. Lake Michigan doesnt  refresh its water the way the other lakes do.


Technically, Lake Michigan and Huron are one lake.  There is no elevation change between the two.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter. All the NWI beaches are farking closed due to Illinois covidiots treating them like Cancun at spring break.

We just can't have nice things.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Us NW coastal folk laugh at your '50F being cold.' The Puget Sound is 51F at the surface during the height of summer.
 
Seacop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It's the north. It's all cold water.


Open lake water temps are hovering between 68 and 70 degrees right now
 
Seacop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: Just went swimming in Lake Michigan on Saturday, at the beach just north of Kenosha.  Water was cool and refreshing.  It wasn't cold by any stretch of the imagination.  Water temp was around 72 degrees.  https://www.seatemperatur​e.org/north-america/united-states/keno​sha.htm

Having done the local Polar Plunge swim event a couple of times in January and February, I can say that the water was MUCH colder then.

Normally around this time of year my family does a get together up in Door County, and we go for a beach day at the beach thats part of Newport State Park up near Ellison Bay Wi.  where the water is about the same temps.  Unfortunately we are not able to go this year.  (Gee I wonder why?)


Just wear a life jacket. For me.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Took the boat out on Saturday. 100 yards off the shore at Port Sheldon and it was too cold to swim. moved out a half a mile and found smoother and warmer water.

Twas a good day.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pheelix: Depends on where you're at. Surface temp along the SE Wisconsin shoreline is a relatively balmy 72 degrees.


Yeah. Still feels cold. My mom used to take my brothers and I swimming at the lake when we were elementary school aged. Worked out well for here because we never wanted to swim for long.
 
stinkyboss
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: cyberbenali: cretinbob: It's the north. It's all cold water.

[glerl.noaa.gov image 820x615]Take a dip in Lake Superior, I dare you. And the temps this year are actually quite warm.

Here's Marquette, MI from May 25, 2014:
[Fark user image 600x450]


oof. we played a gig in marquette several years ago (july, i think?), and stayed at someone's house right on the beach. the banjo player and i thought it would be neat to take a swim. it wasn't very neat :-(
 
Seacop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I run search and rescue cases for all of lake Michigan.

We've had higher case numbers this year, but lower death numbers.

More people at the beach than normal.

/Wear a lifejacket
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The islands and bays are for sportsmen, not swimmers.
 
