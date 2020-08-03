 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Is it safe to fire up the grill this summer with the family in the backyard? No. The answer is no   (kxan.com) divider line
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're talking about the safety of large gatherings, here. Firing up the grill is a different story.

Homer Simpson doing BBQ
Youtube gHjhP07HyAs
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: We're talking about the safety of large gatherings, here. Firing up the grill is a different story.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/gHjhP07H​yAs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Why is he using lighter fluid on a gas grill?

I mean, I know, it's homer. But still.....
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not that that will stop enough ppl
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pincy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I cannot help but feel responsible for convincing our families it was safe to have a get-together," Green told NBC News in a phone interview. "There's a lot of things that I would have done differently."

Why do I have the feeling it didn't take a lot of convincing?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: cyberspacedout: We're talking about the safety of large gatherings, here. Firing up the grill is a different story.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/gHjhP07H​yAs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Why is he using lighter fluid on a gas grill?



It adds flavor.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: cyberspacedout: We're talking about the safety of large gatherings, here. Firing up the grill is a different story.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/gHjhP07H​yAs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Why is he using lighter fluid on a gas grill?

I mean, I know, it's homer. But still.....


Doesn't look like he has the gas hooked up.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No mass gatherings required for using a crock-pot.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Just days ago, a Dallas man who threw a party under the belief that COVID-19 was a Democratic hoax said he regretted the decision after one family member died and 13 others tested positive."

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you're so stupidly partisan and insulated from reality that you deeply believe that a worldwide event, that's also been affecting both our closest allies and our very worst enemies, is somehow a "Democratic hoax," then you clearly need a harder life lesson than it's provided you with yet.

Learn, motherfarker.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The problem isn't grilling in the backyard for a few family members or friends as long as you social distance, use sanitizer and ask your guests to wear a mask and disinfect if they need to use the bathroom.  The problem is larger gatherings, inside, no social distancing, no masks, no precautions.
 
Pinner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Covid-19 is like Round Up for some family trees.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just days ago, a Dallas man who threw a party under the belief that COVID-19 was a Democratic hoax said he regretted the decision after one family member died and 13 others tested positive.

No he didn't.  Regretted, not said.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Like the ending of Final Destination 2, but different?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pincy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FreeLawyer: The problem isn't grilling in the backyard for a few family members or friends as long as you social distance, use sanitizer and ask your guests to wear a mask and disinfect if they need to use the bathroom.  The problem is larger gatherings, inside, no social distancing, no masks, no precautions.


My theory is that for any gathering over a handful of people physical distancing goes out the door. It's just too hard to keep distant when you have a ton of conversations going on at the same time. And people have to talk louder because (hopefully) they are wearing masks. So you just naturally end up moving closer to the people you are talking to. People like to pretend they are physically distancing when they are really not.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Heat kills the virus.  Just use more fire.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I visited a sibling last month. You're damn skippy I wore a mask the entire time even if they didn't. Being family doesn't confer some special immunity and I have no idea where they've been or how diligent they are about safety. I wish I could get the parental unit to keep her mask over her nose much less get her to stay home. =/
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Put the in-laws next to the coughing teenager.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: [Fark user image 400x402]


I visited a sibling last month. You're damn skippy I wore a mask the entire time even if they didn't. Being family doesn't confer some special immunity and I have no idea where they've been or how diligent they are about safety. I wish I could get the parental unit to keep her mask over her nose much less get her to stay home. =/


Visiting one person is, IMHO, not a big risk, family or not.  But the thing is each additional person multiplies the risk by 100% for each person.  IE, ten people, ten times the risk.
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I feel like we are not exactly losing our MVP's here.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Everybody says, 'Oh, it's my family. I'm going to go see my brother. I'm going to see my cousin,' and they think that's a safe word,"

Next time I have to come up with a safeword, it's going to be "family"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How about a smoker - those bad too?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
