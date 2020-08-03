 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Bi woman in poly relationship harassed for not being bi enough because it's 2020 and that's how we do things now (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
71
    More: Stupid, Love, Cody Coppola, 26-year-old Maggie Odell, Hand, 2016, Holding hands, hold hands, Cody jokes  
•       •       •

1948 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2020 at 4:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ooh, this is gonna be hot!
*click*

Um. Good for them?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not bi enough to polynate
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homeboy is living the dream man
 
alizeran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By and large, poly people are bi and large.
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is nothing new. Bi folks, especially women, are treated poorly in the LBGTQIA community.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, okay?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Ooh, this is gonna be hot!
*click*

Um. Good for them?


beezeltown: Ooh, this is gonna be hot!
*click*

Um. Good for them?


Fark user imageView Full Size


It could be much, much worse.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We met Janie on an app. Then we met in-person at a bar. It was supposed to be very casual, none of us were looking for a relationship, it just happened," said Maggie.

It didn't just happen, you met on an app and arranged to meet.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silverblues: This is nothing new. Bi folks, especially women, are treated poorly in the LBGTQIA community.


It's getting better, but yeah.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silverblues: This is nothing new. Bi folks, especially women, are treated poorly in the LBGTQIA community.


Yep.

Had a lesbian girl friend.
She came in and out on my life for the past 30 years.
One time I asked her why me and her couldn't have had a untraditional alternative relationship.
She said she didn't want drama from lesbians. Should have enough drama from her straight family.
😔
And other one said, she wanted to be a normal straight person. And didn't want other people in our relationship.
🙄 Damn Catholics. Sadly she died, recently. Bummer. 😭
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: "We met Janie on an app. Then we met in-person at a bar. It was supposed to be very casual, none of us were looking for a relationship, it just happened," said Maggie.

It didn't just happen, you met on an app and arranged to meet.


Lol, not to mention, it's almost implied it could be any app in the world, a game app or an app that provides movie theatre times, etc. I mean, it's not like the app was explicitly designed to find people for this exact freaking purpose or anything.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: "We met Janie on an app. Then we met in-person at a bar. It was supposed to be very casual, none of us were looking for a relationship, it just happened," said Maggie.

It didn't just happen, you met on an app and arranged to meet.


Me and a co-worker (she was a lesbian) we went out drinking. She agreed to go to a hotel with me after the night of drinking.
We agreed no sex.

We feel asleep.


Later in the wee hours we did end up having amazing sex. She was hot.
We dated for a bit. I asked her marry me. She said no. I stated dating someone else I found at a house party.
Meh. Such as life.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not everyone is required to support your decision.
When you put your personal choices in to the public realm for discussion, do not be surprised that not everyone supports your relationship.
And that some people can be just as vocal in opposition as you are in support of your situation.Why are people still putting their personal lives in to the public sphere and shocked to receive backlash.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: [Fark user image image 452x246]


But did you take him $1000000
 
Telos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: "We met Janie on an app. Then we met in-person at a bar. It was supposed to be very casual, none of us were looking for a relationship, it just happened," said Maggie.

It didn't just happen, you met on an app and arranged to meet.


The relationship was what just happened. They were probably just planning to hook up...
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: [Fark user image image 452x246]


I'm pretty sure this was a season of Parks and Recs
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bisexual might look like....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizzle365: Not everyone is required to support your decision.
When you put your personal choices in to the public realm for discussion, do not be surprised that not everyone supports your relationship.
And that some people can be just as vocal in opposition as you are in support of your situation.Why are people still putting their personal lives in to the public sphere and shocked to receive backlash.


And do you think a traditional man/woman married couple is getting letters to their job to have them fired? Or are you just supporting bigotry?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
have been documenting their lives together on social media

Why would you do that?
 
Telos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, nothing in that article was about her not being bi enough. Bisexual people are actually discriminated against by both gay and straight people, thinking that bisexual is a fiction and everyone must prefer one gender. That's what their stalker is doing, saying she's not LGBTQ because she's not limiting herself to being in lesbians with women. And yes, I know the B stand for bi... but that doesn't mean the stalker does! (Although it's more likely the stalker is just insane and jealous and wants her for herself...)
 
Telos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: have been documenting their lives together on social media

Why would you do that?


Because it's 2020 and that's what people do now.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telos: Subby, nothing in that article was about her not being bi enough. Bisexual people are actually discriminated against by both gay and straight people, thinking that bisexual is a fiction and everyone must prefer one gender. That's what their stalker is doing, saying she's not LGBTQ because she's not limiting herself to being in lesbians with women. And yes, I know the B stand for bi... but that doesn't mean the stalker does! (Although it's more likely the stalker is just insane and jealous and wants her for herself...)


If you're bi straight people think you're in denial and gay people think you're a tourist
 
Telos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alizeran: By and large, poly people are bi and large.


Honestly, I'd say these girls are pretty cute... and that guy's grin in every single photo makes it seem like he's pretty happy with the situation!

That said, I don't think most poly people are bi... in fact, a bi poly woman is so hard to find they literally call them "unicorns."
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telos: And do you think a traditional man/woman married couple is getting letters to their job to have them fired? Or are you just supporting bigotry?


Are you saying being aware of bigotry and blackmail is the same as supporting it?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telos: alizeran: By and large, poly people are bi and large.

Honestly, I'd say these girls are pretty cute... and that guy's grin in every single photo makes it seem like he's pretty happy with the situation!

That said, I don't think most poly people are bi... in fact, a bi poly woman is so hard to find they literally call them "unicorns."


Never heard of the spectrum then? Given equal opportunity and necessary needs everyone is bi
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: have been documenting their lives together on social media

Why would you do that?


2019 much?'
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep your personal life private.

Problem solved.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Telos: Subby, nothing in that article was about her not being bi enough. Bisexual people are actually discriminated against by both gay and straight people, thinking that bisexual is a fiction and everyone must prefer one gender. That's what their stalker is doing, saying she's not LGBTQ because she's not limiting herself to being in lesbians with women. And yes, I know the B stand for bi... but that doesn't mean the stalker does! (Although it's more likely the stalker is just insane and jealous and wants her for herself...)

If you're bi straight people think you're in denial and gay people think you're a tourist


Is that the Washington Monument in your pocket or are you just glad to see me?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: Keep your personal life private.

Problem solved.


If only Straight culture was in a damn closet. WTF?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizzle365: Not everyone is required to support your decision.
When you put your personal choices in to the public realm for discussion, do not be surprised that not everyone supports your relationship.
And that some people can be just as vocal in opposition as you are in support of your situation.Why are people still putting their personal lives in to the public sphere and shocked to receive backlash.


There's a world of difference between "Not everyone is required to support your decision" and going creepy stalker and trying to destroy their lives. If someone dug through the marriage announcements and did the same thing to heterosexual newlyweds you wouldn't say the same thing.
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: "We met Janie on an app. Then we met in-person at a bar. It was supposed to be very casual, none of us were looking for a relationship, it just happened," said Maggie.

It didn't just happen, you met on an app and arranged to meet.


They're into B&D, but not S&M.  They met at the A&P.
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: AngryDragon: Keep your personal life private.

Problem solved.

If only Straight culture was in a damn closet. WTF?


You have no idea how much "straight" culture I wished were in a damn closet.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: have been documenting their lives together on social media

Why would you do that?


Like the Velveteen Rabbit, that's what makes it real
 
Hypnotic Harlequin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The person harassing them is definitely a former lesbian lover of Janie.

The chances that two letters were sent by one party and a third letter was sent by a second, different party are slim.  Occam's razor suggests all three were sent by the same person.  The letter sent to Janie's work is the most personal and most pained, suggesting Janie is the person they actually want to hurt.  The focus on "insufficiently gay" as the complaint suggests a person very familiar with the social politics of gayness, thus a gay person.  Janie is a woman, thus a female gay person, i.e. a lesbian.  And not a random lesbian, but a lesbian personally hurt to see Janie in a public relationship.  Ipso facto a former lesbian lover.

That should narrow the list of suspects down.  Just ask Jamie to write down a list of all the women she's been in a relationship with.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: AngryDragon: Keep your personal life private.

Problem solved.

If only Straight culture was in a damn closet. WTF?


I have yet to go around proudly proclaiming my sexuality or participating in a straight pride parade.  Why is who you choose to fark anyone else's business?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: What a bisexual might look like....

[Fark user image 640x360]


Goldfrapp Drew
Youtube sYB3laFux2Y
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8​xPR_​eWTjY
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: waxbeans: AngryDragon: Keep your personal life private.

Problem solved.

If only Straight culture was in a damn closet. WTF?

You have no idea how much "straight" culture I wished were in a damn closet.


Yep
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Given equal opportunity and necessary needs everyone is bi


LOL, no. I'm so straight my primary care physician is a chick because I'm not having some dude reach his hand up my ass. Miss me with that gay shiat.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizzle365: Not everyone is required to support your decision.
When you put your personal choices in to the public realm for discussion, do not be surprised that not everyone supports your relationship.
And that some people can be just as vocal in opposition as you are in support of your situation.Why are people still putting their personal lives in to the public sphere and shocked to receive backlash.


That's true, people don't have to like anything, but at at the same time they all appear to be consenting adults so why anyone should be outraged by them enough to feel like writing a letter to their employers to try to get them fired is beyond me.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: waxbeans: AngryDragon: Keep your personal life private.

Problem solved.

If only Straight culture was in a damn closet. WTF?

I have yet to go around proudly proclaiming my sexuality or participating in a straight pride parade.  Why is who you choose to fark anyone else's business?


Okay, just ignore that before, recently, all lovers on shows was straight people.
FML, our culture is one never ending straight people pride party parade!
Music, art, film, book, see much?
GTFO
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

brizzle365: Not everyone is required to support your decision.
When you put your personal choices in to the public realm for discussion, do not be surprised that not everyone supports your relationship.
And that some people can be just as vocal in opposition as you are in support of your situation.Why are people still putting their personal lives in to the public sphere and shocked to receive backlash.


That's true, people don't have to like anything, but at at the same time they all appear to be consenting adults so why anyone should be outraged by them enough to feel like writing a letter to their employers to try to get them fired is beyond me.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image image 157x322]


Those bee's knees are way too sharp.  She is  way below my standards.
 
drayno76
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bigamy is having one spouse too many, so is monogamy.

-Abraham Lincoln
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
bicycle...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GugsC​d​LHm-Q

bisexual...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNvk9​O​EmyZ8
 
khatores
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Abox: "We met Janie on an app. Then we met in-person at a bar. It was supposed to be very casual, none of us were looking for a relationship, it just happened," said Maggie.

It didn't just happen, you met on an app and arranged to meet.

Me and a co-worker (she was a lesbian) we went out drinking. She agreed to go to a hotel with me after the night of drinking.
We agreed no sex.

We feel asleep.


Later in the wee hours we did end up having amazing sex. She was hot.
We dated for a bit. I asked her marry me. She said no. I stated dating someone else I found at a house party.
Meh. Such as life.


I often hear people lose their farking minds that LGBTQA-etc people are incredible perverts who are promiscuous and going to corrupt our children, etc.

But stories like yours sound pretty pedestrian...you could change the pronouns and all of that is pretty common for hetero couples too. Young people tend to be more promiscuous but as people get older we mostly turn into the same boring farks. It's human nature.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Given equal opportunity and necessary needs everyone is bi

LOL, no. I'm so straight my primary care physician is a chick because I'm not having some dude reach his hand up my ass. Miss me with that gay shiat.


I'll have to agree with you on that.
I never understood same sex doctors as a youngster.

/
But now, I don't know.
Seems some dudes like being perverts with lady patients.
Amongst other professionals. WTF
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No idea why my comment posted twice. My phone is being dumb.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.