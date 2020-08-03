 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   Russiarona vaccine now available. Possible side effects may include halitosis, retroactive birth defects, scoliosis, lower back pain, feline leukemia, paralysis, mudskippers, coma, and death   (cnbc.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Krokodyl-based to save development time.

Polonium preservative.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd think defenestration as a possible side effect as well
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it come with a free side of Russian window glass and some polonium tea to wash it down with?
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It doesn't cure squat.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I am not ok with mudskippers!
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
dont they know this is how the zombie apocalypse starts?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Always end on a high note, subby.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So it's presidential endorsed?  How does it handle demon sperm?  I slept on my back last night and...  uh, just asking for a friend.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
These mudskippers, do you get them all over or just on your trunk and lower limbs?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Comes with a vodka chaser for synergistic effect.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Based on the fact that people have gotten reinfected and that some people have lost the antibodies within 2-3 months after an infection, I tend to think that a vaccine isn't possible. But I'm just a poker player not a scientist.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
From the makers of Happy Fun Ball
Happy Fun Ball - SNL
Youtube GmqeZl8OI2M
 
ifky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Russia has released no scientific data as to the safety and effectiveness of its vaccine.

Well, that's always a great sign... It's so safe and effective they are keeping their results secret. Because reasons.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bunch of anti-vaxxers have shown up on my Fark.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The doctor in charge seems legit.

"Hi, Everybody!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Two doses side by each!
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, sure, gear up for it.  Syringes, alcohol wipes, etc, get 'em distributed to places designated to administer the vaccine. Get Styrofoam coolers to keep possibly refrigerated stuff in.  Et cetra.  Start everything that will be needed, probably or likely, whatever the vaccine eventually is.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mudskippers? The least Russia could do is come up with something original, rather than shamelessly steal ideas from Star Trek Voyager.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, can we get a dose or two for President Kuntface?  He seems to like Russian stuff, and trying untested drugs...
 
