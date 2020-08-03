 Skip to content
(NW Florida Daily News)   Sweet-N-Low in your tea? Them's fightin' words   (nwfdailynews.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Wikipedia, Creative Commons, Creative Commons licenses, Creative Commons International, Lance Weindel, Sheriff, Coroner, Family  
211 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2020 at 5:41 PM



Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sweet tea's serious business down here.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Reality is worst kind of tea.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Asked for sweet tea, got casual tea instead.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Go back and put urine in it like I asked!"
 
ifky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd rather have some whiskey in my water.
 
khatores
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's going to be a weird eulogy.

"He was, umm...a man who knew what he wanted in life. He always took care of his family and, uhhh...well this is all lies. He was a huge jerkoff. Probably should have shot him a little earlier."
 
TruBluTroll [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They need to get a new reader for the audio version. Dude couldn't even get the last name right. Like, if he just mispronounced it, that would be one thing, but Williams sounds nothing like Weindel.
 
