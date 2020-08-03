 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Retiree, 82, busted for DUI told cops Donald Trump drove him to drink too much vodak   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I blame for the heroin I shot into my penis yesterday, so I can relate.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where did Trump drive him?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, there's a lot of that going around.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expression aside, he looks good for 82
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
are there many 82 year olds still working?

/aside from the Asian whack shack I frequent
//the parkinson's makes it even better
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seems like a normal and perfectly cromulent excuse. Lord knows I could use a little Anti-Trump Proof Vodak, say 120% Trump Proof.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nolle prosequi, your honor.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 250x313]

Expression aside, he looks good for 82


you know he is pulling all the tail in the Villages.
 
freidog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You ain't the only one buddy.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
the reality fits, you must acquit.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image image 250x313]

Expression aside, he looks good for 82


Right? I'm 47 and he looks better than me. 😔
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mister, I know exactly where you're coming from.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Trump drives me to drink, but not to drive. I'm depressed, not stupid.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did OP have some vodak before posting?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm not one to necessarily go easy on people who drink and drive but it was a golf cart in the Villages FFS. It's not like he's going to plow into an SUV and kill a family of four. I would have just taken him back to his place and given him a stern warning.
 
