 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   BLM protestors just marched up the head of the KKK. Let's see how this plays out   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
141
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

3207 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2020 at 2:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



141 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Being the "head of the KKK" would be like being in charge of the three guys that you go fishing with, only with fewer members.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I truly hope that some day we can all be fat together in peace.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is this how your civil war starts?
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoo! 66 ads blocked. I'll pass thanks.

Guess I'll never know how it played out.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: is this how your civil war starts?


No, this is the race war office... Civil War is next door down, on the left.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zinc looks like a lovely town.

Fark user imageView Full Size



If only these guys realized who was actually their enemy.
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate this is getting national attention.

The guy who ran this march is an attention seeker who pretends to be "woke" but is a known FBI informant.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I voted for Trump cause he's one of us and can relate to us"
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fat, stupid, poor and fat.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


That's exactly how I pictured his house to look.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordZorch: Being the "head of the KKK" would be like being in charge of the three guys that you go fishing with, only with fewer members.


And two of those guys are undercover federal agents.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
considering this is the daily fail, I now doubt the existence of the KKK


/if only that were true.
//hopefully his head ends up on a pike.
///not kidding, the entire town of Zinc deserves to burn to the ground and be forgotten.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah the KKK is an irrelevant "group" with lots of clones that tried to capitalize on its infamy.
If they wanted to confront the main source of the problem, they would confront Republican Party leaders.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Zinc looks like a lovely town.

[Fark user image 850x562]


If only these guys realized who was actually their enemy.


Sherwin William?

But seriously, how the fark are some of these people strutting around with an AR without a stinking site?  You can't afford 50 dollars for some MBUS?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: is this how your civil war starts?


imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, is that a homemade flamethrower??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Zinc looks like a lovely town.

[Fark user image image 850x562]


If only these guys realized who was actually their enemy.


In their mind, if the government was smaller their lives would be better by a factor of ten.
😂
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BLM is marching on the White House again?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordZorch: Being the "head of the KKK" would be like being in charge of the three guys that you go fishing with, only with fewer members.


Multiply that by 1,000.  There are at least 3,000 card carrying members.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silverblues: I hate this is getting national attention.

The guy who ran this march is an attention seeker who pretends to be "woke" but is a known FBI informant.


COINTELPRO
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh come on now.  Really?  The barbed wire and the trash was already a bit much, but you had to throw in a tub of Cheezy Poofs?  Arkansas is wearing a costume of Arkansas.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBonestripper: Dude, is that a homemade flamethrower??

[Fark user image 470x616]


Either that, or the Ghostbusters are out in force.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: LordZorch: Being the "head of the KKK" would be like being in charge of the three guys that you go fishing with, only with fewer members.

And two of those guys are undercover federal agents.


And one of the feds is undercover KKK.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a lot of fat, white people.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: LordZorch: Being the "head of the KKK" would be like being in charge of the three guys that you go fishing with, only with fewer members.

Multiply that by 1,000.  There are at least 3,000 card carrying members.


What kind of low-rent terrorist organization gives out membership cards?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best image captured with the best message in that entire word salad.

"A protester is seen shaking the hand of a local resident who was spreading the word about Jesus during the event"

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Yeah the KKK is an irrelevant "group" with lots of clones that tried to capitalize on its infamy.
If they wanted to confront the main source of the problem, they would confront Republican Party leaders.


? That's the same ppl

I've visited Klan sites in the day. They are politically active
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The master race... LOL
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Zinc looks like a lovely town.

[Fark user image 850x562]


If only these guys realized who was actually their enemy.


How many dogs do you think live under that porch?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBonestripper: Dude, is that a homemade flamethrower??

[Fark user image image 470x616]


He's going to get out ranged hard.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x567]
Oh come on now.  Really?  The barbed wire and the trash was already a bit much, but you had to throw in a tub of Cheezy Poofs?  Arkansas is wearing a costume of Arkansas.



I'm sure DirectTV is loving this free advertising.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently my Grandfather was in the Clan.  We found his stuff after he died.  We pitched all of it except for some gaudy medallion thing I have somewhere in a box in the attic.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dat ass.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Begoggle: Yeah the KKK is an irrelevant "group" with lots of clones that tried to capitalize on its infamy.
If they wanted to confront the main source of the problem, they would confront Republican Party leaders.

? That's the same ppl

I've visited Klan sites in the day. They are politically active


They organize, and they vote, and then the people they vote in actively suppress the voting of those opposed to them so it always favors them.
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of spending all their money on guns they might consider house paint or trips to a dentist.
 
devilskware
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silverblues: I hate this is getting national attention.

The guy who ran this march is an attention seeker who pretends to be "woke" but is a known FBI informant.


Whoever did it it seems ... stupid?  It's some tiny podunk town. Google car hasn't even been there. There's no verification that the residents are KKK members. They are just very slow, possibly inbred goobers wondering WTF is goin on. It's middle of nowhere Arkansas. It's low hangin fruit.

It'd be like goin to East St.Louis having a Blue Lives Matter parade.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The three most expensive items on that property are the gun, the satellite dish, and the wal-mart brand TV it's hooked up to.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Zinc looks like a lovely town.

[Fark user image 850x562]


If only these guys realized who was actually their enemy.


The most at risk attendee of that rally is that bucket of cheez balls.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Marched up the head"? Was it on a pike?

/ Would be OK with that
 
metamax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mambo Bananapatch: Hoo! 66 ads blocked. I'll pass thanks.

Guess I'll never know how it played out.


Imagine, if you will; a blend of morbidly obese and morbidly meth addicted white trash and you will have an accurate image.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: MrBonestripper: Dude, is that a homemade flamethrower??

[Fark user image image 470x616]

He's going to get out ranged hard.


You're not wrong, but not before one or two Uncle Chucklefarks get a sweet lick of Southern heat first.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image image 850x562]

The three most expensive items on that property are the gun, the satellite dish, and the wal-mart brand TV it's hooked up to.


Sure. But, they all stopped what ever they was doing. Took time out of their lives to vote for Trump.
Meanwhile the snobs didn't give Hilary a landslide against a misogynistic racist pig.
Now  go eat your avocado toast and feel more Superior buddy.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 850x562]

The three most expensive items on that property are the gun, the satellite dish, and the wal-mart brand TV it's hooked up to.


The tent large marge is wearing on the porch has to be worth $10
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Yeah the KKK is an irrelevant "group" with lots of clones that tried to capitalize on its infamy.
If they wanted to confront the main source of the problem, they would confront Republican Party leaders.


The night before they helped organize over 100 armed Ya'lll Queda wannabees to "protect" the confederate monument on the Arkansas State Capital grounds. So probably not.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 850x562]

The three most expensive items on that property are the gun, the satellite dish, and the wal-mart brand TV it's hooked up to.


I like the big tub of cheese balls that they keep on the porch, for guests .
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: Dat ass.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x567]


OMG! The sign. Thank you!! "Hold up. Listen.."
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x567]
Oh come on now.  Really?  The barbed wire and the trash was already a bit much, but you had to throw in a tub of Cheezy Poofs?  Arkansas is wearing a costume of Arkansas.


I could go for a tub of Cheezy Poofs right now....
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 850x567]
Oh come on now.  Really?  The barbed wire and the trash was already a bit much, but you had to throw in a tub of Cheezy Poofs?  Arkansas is wearing a costume of Arkansas.


The cheese balls jar is part of the Donald Trump shrine inside the house, it is their leader
 
Displayed 50 of 141 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.