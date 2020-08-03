 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Problem: Debris falling from elevated subway tracks hitting people on the street. Solution: Installation of metal baskets to catch the debris. New problem: Metal baskets of debris falling from elevated subway tracks hitting people on the street   (abc7ny.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They forgot to install the basket-catching baskets.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: They forgot to install the basket-catching baskets.


And then the gorillas freeze in the winter.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what they in the construction business call an oopsie.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's an analogy for the country as a whole
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Plastic how does it work?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No part of that article made actual sense

The basket fell while workers were doing a different thing and knocked it down but they were there to do maintenance on the baskets because the baskets were installed because parts of the baskets were falling on cars and stuff?
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's East New York, they need bullet catching baskets
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: It's East New York, they need bullet catching baskets


"East New York"?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Amaintenance crew dropped stuff on pedestrians.  Blame what was dropped.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow. MTA has double-speak down to an art form.

From TFA:
MTA Spokesman Aaron Donovan released a statement saying, "This is unacceptable and we are concerned for the person who may have been struck. We are investigating this isolated incident and undertaking a thorough review of procedures to ensure it never happens again."

They're totally not trying to sweep this under the rug.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The only logical solution is to make net out of baskets held together with interconnected baskets.
Study it out.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What progressive hell hole is this, clicks on link.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's more efficient to drop whole baskets at a time rather than piecemeal.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: What progressive hell hole is this, clicks on link.


Your mom's.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Murflette: No part of that article made actual sense

The basket fell while workers were doing a different thing and knocked it down but they were there to do maintenance on the baskets because the baskets were installed because parts of the baskets were falling on cars and stuff?


I was already lost when they mentioned an "elevated subway.". Wouldn't that then just be... I dunno... "a train"?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought New Yorkers were s'posed to be tough
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The passerby is now a basket case.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Murflette: No part of that article made actual sense

The basket fell while workers were doing a different thing and knocked it down but they were there to do maintenance on the baskets because the baskets were installed because parts of the baskets were falling on cars and stuff?

I was already lost when they mentioned an "elevated subway.". Wouldn't that then just be... I dunno... "a train"?


It's when the Underground is overhead.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bslim: Sean VasDeferens: What progressive hell hole is this, clicks on link.

Your mom's.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Murflette: No part of that article made actual sense

The basket fell while workers were doing a different thing and knocked it down but they were there to do maintenance on the baskets because the baskets were installed because parts of the baskets were falling on cars and stuff?

I was already lost when they mentioned an "elevated subway.". Wouldn't that then just be... I dunno... "a train"?


There are also places in Chicago where the El runs underground.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gravity is a cruel mistress, an unpredictable force of the universe, and the b*tch don't have time to explain her motives.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How the hell is a subway elevated? Isn't that a contradiction?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Murflette: No part of that article made actual sense

The basket fell while workers were doing a different thing and knocked it down but they were there to do maintenance on the baskets because the baskets were installed because parts of the baskets were falling on cars and stuff?

I was already lost when they mentioned an "elevated subway.". Wouldn't that then just be... I dunno... "a train"?


If Cities Skylines has taught me anything...I have no idea. It is still called a metro. But you can manually make an underground rail line yourself.

I assume above ground trains are unsafe to go underground. Maybe the metro line goes underground at some point.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Wow. MTA has double-speak down to an art form.

From TFA:
MTA Spokesman Aaron Donovan released a statement saying, "This is unacceptable and we are concerned for the person who may have been struck. We are investigating this isolated incident and undertaking a thorough review of procedures to ensure it never happens again."

They're totally not trying to sweep this under the rug.


You're going to be embarrassed when it turns out the victim's gaping head wound and bit of sign sticking out of their head reading, "Subway" actually happened at their home but they wanted to shift the blame to have the city pay for the treatment.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: How the hell is a subway elevated? Isn't that a contradiction?


CTA's Ride the Rails: Blue Line to Forest Park Real-time (2019)
Youtube HO01aoFcFIU
 
