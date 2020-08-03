 Skip to content
(AP News) Boomers become the echo (apnews.com)
76
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, bye!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"To many Americans - especially baby boomers themselves - this news may come as a shock. For them, the term "millennial" has been associated with a youthful, often negative, vibe in terms of habits, ideology, and politics," William Frey, a senior fellow at Brookings' Metropolitan Policy Program, wrote in the analysis. "Now, the oldest millennial is 39, and with their numbers exceeding those of baby boomers, the millennial generation is poised to take over influential roles in business and government."

Yeah, that's mostly because of the way the national media reported on what they cannot afford because of the Crash of 2008 and the resulting Great Recession. "Millenials are killing x' is a really callous way of saying 'Millenians cannot afford x'.

/crotchety GenXer
//we are in this together
///reality bites
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Except y'all have trouble showing up to vote consistently.

That's a farking problem.

You will swamp the polls one year, really helping to change the dynamic. And then not bother in two years, crashing everything...and blaming the elected officials who you abandoned for not delivering Nirvana in just two years.

2022 is nearly as important as 2020.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I HATE EVERYBODY YOUNGER THAN ME!
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good. About time. Maybe they can unf*ck the mess the Boomers left us.

/Gen-xer
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Boomer.

/boomer
//boomer
///boomer
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They've been the minority for at least a couple of years. I know they were the minority in 2018 because I remember reading about it during the mid term elections.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I HATE EVERYBODY YOUNGER THAN ME!


Don't hate on them.  Con their gullible asses instead.  That's how they learn!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The Googles Do Nothing: I HATE EVERYBODY YOUNGER THAN ME!

Don't hate on them.  Con their gullible asses instead.  That's how they learn!


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
About damn time. Not all Boomers are self centered, entitled assholes who think they get to run the world forever. Some of us are fine with having a new generation take over and be ridiculed and despised by the upcoming youngsters for a while.

/Come on, kids. Don't fark it up like we did.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Um, picture doesn't check out. Ol'Buck there is Gen X. No f-ing way is he a boomer.
 
sirgrim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Keep not wearing masks, that outta speed it along even faster.
 
12349876
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Um, picture doesn't check out. Ol'Buck there is Gen X. No f-ing way is he a boomer.


You seriously think that guy can't be turning 56 this year?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: Good. About time. Maybe they can unf*ck the mess the Boomers left us.

/Gen-xer


Lol.

Millennials are going to royal fark us over.

Just you wait and see...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gar1013: I'm an Egyptian!: Good. About time. Maybe they can unf*ck the mess the Boomers left us.

/Gen-xer

Lol.

Millennials are going to royal fark us over.

Just you wait and see...


Ironically that's what the "Greateat Generation" said about the boomers.

/circle of life
 
Arthur Friend
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gar1013: I'm an Egyptian!: Good. About time. Maybe they can unf*ck the mess the Boomers left us.

/Gen-xer

Lol.

Millennials are going to royal fark us over.

Just you wait and see...


Nah, they got this along with Gen Z.  They don't wear masks and will kill their Boomer grandparents in quick order saving Social Security and Medicare for us Gen Xers who will ease our way into a comfortable retirement.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I got your Boomer right here, ya whippersnappers!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter. The olds vote and the kids don't.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good. Time for new blood.
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
F*ck all Boomers. You all got slivers of the American Dream and hoarded it to yourselves and pulled the ladder up behind you.

You had living wages. You were paid fairly. You had actual pensions and an easily-attainable and comfortable standard of living. And you took all that and said "nah, nobody else should have this." Not to mention you actively vote against the prosperity of your children and grandchildren.

Hand the keys to the country over to the youngest Zoomer you see on your way out. He or she will do a much better job making this country a good place for everyone than you ever did.
 
g.fro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whoever decided the term "millennial" should apply to people who were legally drinking on New Year's Eve 2000 should be shot.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So the younger folks will control where advertising is targeted and the older folks will control who's elected.
Congrats I guess.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

12349876: GardenWeasel: Um, picture doesn't check out. Ol'Buck there is Gen X. No f-ing way is he a boomer.

You seriously think that guy can't be turning 56 this year?


Which makes me one of the oldest Gen-Xers around. I've seen some shiz, man. America going from a squalid pastel and fiberglass paradise to this dystopian Soviet-style hellscape has been one strange trip. Not liking it. One my money back.

/ MAN do I want my money back!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Before the Boomers fade into the night, let's just pray that the post-Boomers soon learn that avocado toast is edible and Tide Pods aren't. Otherwise, the Earth really is doomed in ways that even Trump never could have accomplished.

/Prince is still superior over Kanye no matter what era
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Millennial here. Next year I get age discrimination protections. Woohoo?

/downside: this is the last year of my 30s  :(
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "To many Americans - especially baby boomers themselves - this news may come as a shock. For them, the term "millennial" has been associated with a youthful, often negative, vibe in terms of habits, ideology, and politics," William Frey, a senior fellow at Brookings' Metropolitan Policy Program, wrote in the analysis. "Now, the oldest millennial is 39, and with their numbers exceeding those of baby boomers, the millennial generation is poised to take over influential roles in business and government."

Yeah, that's mostly because of the way the national media reported on what they cannot afford because of the Crash of 2008 and the resulting Great Recession. "Millenials are killing x' is a really callous way of saying 'Millenians cannot afford x'.

/crotchety GenXer
//we are in this together
///reality bites


LOL.
Who cares? They don't vote.
Thus handful of decrypted 90 year old decide every thing.
🙄
 
g.fro
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: gar1013: I'm an Egyptian!: Good. About time. Maybe they can unf*ck the mess the Boomers left us.

/Gen-xer

Lol.

Millennials are going to royal fark us over.

Just you wait and see...

Ironically that's what the "Greateat Generation" said about the boomers.

/circle of life


Except they were proven right.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Want* even. Wow have had some odd typos today.

/ Brain smutz.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Obligatory for this thread.

It'll Happen To You! (The Simpsons)
Youtube BGrfhsxxmdE

/same as it ever was...same as it ever was...
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am so farking sick of everything being turned into generational warfare. So the median age in the U.S. is under 40. AP could have just reported it that way. But noooo, it had to be "suck it, boomers," like this fact affects the lives of the over-58 demographic in any way.

/not a boomer
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

g.fro: Whoever decided the term "millennial" should apply to people who were legally drinking on New Year's Eve 2000 should be shot.


Especially because the oldest millennial turned 21 on New Year's Day 2002
 
Arthur Friend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Millennial here. Next year I get age discrimination protections. Woohoo?

/downside: this is the last year of my 30s  :(


40 scared the hell out of me for the same reason, when I hit 41 I realized I was the same guy as my 30s and embraced it
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: F*ck all Boomers. You all got slivers of the American Dream and hoarded it to yourselves and pulled the ladder up behind you.

You had living wages. You were paid fairly. You had actual pensions and an easily-attainable and comfortable standard of living. And you took all that and said "nah, nobody else should have this." Not to mention you actively vote against the prosperity of your children and grandchildren.

Hand the keys to the country over to the youngest Zoomer you see on your way out. He or she will do a much better job making this country a good place for everyone than you ever did.


Lol.

Hey, remember the time all the Millennials got drafted, with the average age of those seeing combat being 19?

Then, when they came back, everyone treated them like shiat and many became homeless or had untreated addictions and mental illness?

Oh wait. That was those lucky boomers.

A millennials idea of suffering is having to fall back to a 3G connection.  You people have no idea what it's like trying to download stuff at 2400bps.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: F*ck all Boomers. You all got slivers of the American Dream and hoarded it to yourselves and pulled the ladder up behind you.

You had living wages. You were paid fairly. You had actual pensions and an easily-attainable and comfortable standard of living. And you took all that and said "nah, nobody else should have this." Not to mention you actively vote against the prosperity of your children and grandchildren.

Hand the keys to the country over to the youngest Zoomer you see on your way out. He or she will do a much better job making this country a good place for everyone than you ever did.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Doesn't matter. The olds vote and the kids don't.


wejash: Except y'all have trouble showing up to vote consistently.

That's a farking problem.


Because Boomers are in charge of both parties and categorically dismiss and/or mock the concerns of Millennials and Zoomers every f*cking election. Both parties have shown they'd rather carry the torch into the grave than hand it off to anyone young and idealistic.

That "not voting" thing happens because you cause younger generations to be disillusioned with politics. They look at comfortable Boomers only tending to the needs of other comfortable Boomers and dismissing what younger people want, and they rightfully think "there's nothing in here for me."

And that's on you.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Go vote, young man.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Arthur Friend: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Millennial here. Next year I get age discrimination protections. Woohoo?

/downside: this is the last year of my 30s  :(

40 scared the hell out of me for the same reason, when I hit 41 I realized I was the same guy as my 30s and embraced it


Shortly thereafter, you pulled a muscle and realized that you don't bounce back as quickly.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: F*ck all Boomers. You all got slivers of the American Dream and hoarded it to yourselves and pulled the ladder up behind you.

You had living wages. You were paid fairly. You had actual pensions and an easily-attainable and comfortable standard of living. And you took all that and said "nah, nobody else should have this." Not to mention you actively vote against the prosperity of your children and grandchildren.

Hand the keys to the country over to the youngest Zoomer you see on your way out. He or she will do a much better job making this country a good place for everyone than you ever did.


So my mom. She retired. Pays no property taxes. Gets so much money from retirement and part time work she had to pay a big tax bill. But she votes Silly GOP. 🙄😔
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Millennial here. Next year I get age discrimination protections. Woohoo?

/downside: this is the last year of my 30s  :(


Welcome to beginning of the end.
😁 47 here.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gar1013: A millennials idea of suffering is having to fall back to a 3G connection.  You people have no idea what it's like trying to download stuff at 2400bps.


Well that and entering the job market at the worst point since the Great Depression as well as joining the military in its ill-conceived endeavors overseas.

But yeah, those millennials have it so good.

*jerkoff motion*
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: That "not voting" thing happens because you cause younger generations to be disillusioned with politics.


Well, this may win for dumbest post.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So are the millennials going to start getting blamed for all the world's woes now?
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Boomers.  heh.  Wife bad.  Phone bad.  Father I can not click book.

/born in 1980, whatever that makes me
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Villages is going to turn into that mountain cult from GTAV.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: So are the millennials going to start getting blamed for all the world's woes now?


Start?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Boomer.

/boomer
//boomer
///boomer


Mushroom Mushroom?

/SNAKE!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: F*ck all Boomers. You all got slivers of the American Dream and hoarded it to yourselves and pulled the ladder up behind you.

You had living wages. You were paid fairly. You had actual pensions and an easily-attainable and comfortable standard of living. And you took all that and said "nah, nobody else should have this." Not to mention you actively vote against the prosperity of your children and grandchildren.

Hand the keys to the country over to the youngest Zoomer you see on your way out. He or she will do a much better job making this country a good place for everyone than you ever did.


Fark user imageView Full Size



May god have mercy on your souls.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As a libby lib boomer, I'm eager to see how liberal Gen Xers feel about being blamed for everything and accused of not being liberal.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

shastacola: bluejeansonfire: That "not voting" thing happens because you cause younger generations to be disillusioned with politics.

Well, this may win for dumbest post.


The comment you quoted or your comment? 😂
 
