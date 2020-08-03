 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Archaeologists spin the Wheel of 2020 and prepare to relocate a French cursed tomb   (theguardian.com) divider line
The Perineum Falcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im5.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Come on, 2020, give us your best shot! You are weak! You are nothing! We will beat you, and there is nothing you can throw at us that we cannot handle. So do your worst, 2020!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
💀
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What could go wrong?

Besides everything.
 
Pixter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anyone know why Richard's family didn't want her buried with him at Fontevraud?

And if being peripatetic is the extent of the curse, it's the least of our problems.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
DubtodaIll [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's always a bottom somewhere.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
NOT NOW FRENCH CURSED TOMB!
 
alice_600
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pixter: Anyone know why Richard's family didn't want her buried with him at Fontevraud?

And if being peripatetic is the extent of the curse, it's the least of our problems.


My guess she didn't do her job as a wife and bore no heirs so she was a lazy ungodly woman with dragons in her vajajaa.
 
