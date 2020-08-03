 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Myrtle Beach police call in back up to detain dangerous criminal wearing a thong on the beach. No word on if the multitude of crime scene photos will be released after a thorough examination   (tmz.com) divider line
37
•       •       •

1954 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2020 at 12:25 PM



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Maam, I'm going to have to frisk you now"
"Does it seriously look like I could hide any weapons in what I'm wearing?"
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/finding a SFW pic of her was slightly easier than expected
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who has ever been to the Redneck Riviera between Easter and Thanksgiving has seen a LOT more ass on the beach than that. Unfortunately, it's usually not toned like hers and is spilling out of a "tasteful" suit bottom.

And that's just the men.

Most of the "country girls" and Karens frolicking on those beaches could carry a bowling ball in their bottoms and it would just look like another "curve".
 
GRCooper
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'd let her detain me, IYKWIM
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Americans are weird.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [media1.tenor.com image 426x498]


What? She's cute!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Attention whore gets exactly what she wanted.  What exactly is the problem here?
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dear Karen,

Please find something more important to complain about. And yes, both your husband and your son are staring at her ass.  In fact, so is your daughter. No one is staring at your ass because the are too preoccupied with your hair. Thanks

Everyone
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm assuming she's pretty well known to the local constables.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image image 850x850]


Came for Borat, leaving like sleeve of wizard.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Attention whore gets exactly what she wanted.  What exactly is the problem here?


Oh fark off.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
myrtle Beach is pushing the ads where I live and I never saw 'no thongs on our beaches'

JFC America - don't want to wear a mask and don't want to see thongs at the beach - WTF
 
GRCooper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: myrtle Beach is pushing the ads where I live and I never saw 'no thongs on our beaches'

JFC America - don't want to wear a mask and don't want to see thongs at the beach - WTF


User ID checks out
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: myrtle Beach is pushing the ads where I live and I never saw 'no thongs on our beaches'

JFC America - don't want to wear a mask and don't want to see thongs at the beach - WTF


Came to say something similar.   Masks are unconstitutional!!!!   But then I have yet to see thongs mentioned in the constitution either, not to mention pants.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Defund the beach police.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

meanmutton: FrancoFile: Attention whore gets exactly what she wanted.  What exactly is the problem here?

Oh fark off.


Did you RTFA?  She's not just an ordinary person on the beach.  She's a street performer.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jeez man 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
one farking mask.

america is going to be a leper colony for the rest of my life.

farking idiots.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That is one serious white girl ass.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Does she have an OnlyFans?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: myrtle Beach is pushing the ads where I live and I never saw 'no thongs on our beaches'

JFC America - don't want to wear a mask and don't want to see thongs at the beach - WTF


Yeah, I noticed that no one was wearing masks.

And South Carolina, Myrtle Beach in particular, is one of the hot spots for the virus.

Morons. Morons everywhere.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Does she have an OnlyFans?


She might have an OnlyFan.
 
vestona22
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FWIW, In the Reddit discussion on this it was mentioned that apparently Myrtle Beach is pretty strict/consistent about the "no thong rule".
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vestona22: FWIW, In the Reddit discussion on this it was mentioned that apparently Myrtle Beach is pretty strict/consistent about the "no thong rule".


She should remove it at once!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: cretinbob: [media1.tenor.com image 426x498]

What? She's cute!


Shame about her what on other people would be an ass
Also, if I wanted to ogle 12 year old boys, I'd ogle 12 year old boys.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vestona22: FWIW, In the Reddit discussion on this it was mentioned that apparently Myrtle Beach is pretty strict/consistent about the "no thong rule".


So people pay those cops to man handle ladies in bikinis all day. Good work if you can get it.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cretinbob: ColonelCathcart: cretinbob: [media1.tenor.com image 426x498]

What? She's cute!

Shame about her what on other people would be an ass
Also, if I wanted to ogle 12 year old boys, I'd ogle 12 year old boys.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Myrtle Beach doesn't allow thongs.

Most people at Myrtle Beach shouldn't be near a thong.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oddly enough one of the things north carolina doesn't have hangups about
 
GRCooper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cretinbob: ColonelCathcart: cretinbob: [media1.tenor.com image 426x498]

What? She's cute!

Shame about her what on other people would be an ass
Also, if I wanted to ogle 12 year old boys, I'd ogle 12 year old boys.


If you see her and the first thing that you think is "12 year old boys!", then you're the one I'm worried about.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Her friend in white...

/zip
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: cretinbob: [media1.tenor.com image 426x498]

What? She's cute!


Yea, me like.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"A gymnast, Jerry.  Think of the flexibility!  Mmm... that sex will melt your face!!"


/Fark user image
//graphic slashies
 
fargin a
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Moroning: That is one serious white girl ass.


I'll say! If she wasn't wearing the bikini top, would mistake her for a teenage boy.
 
fargin a
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: vestona22: FWIW, In the Reddit discussion on this it was mentioned that apparently Myrtle Beach is pretty strict/consistent about the "no thong rule".

So people pay those cops to man handle ladies in bikinis all day. Good work if you can get it.


A rule the beach patrol loves to enforce! I bet they race to these scenes.

Meanwhile, in unincorporated areas of Phoenix, city police sit on the boundary line, wait for sheriff's deputies (often volunteers) to handle the situation, then cruise in after everything has gone down. Specifically Tempe police.
 
payattention
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If any of you have ever been to Myrtle Beach, this should come as absolutely no surprise. For my entire life, there has been a nickname for both Atlantic Beach, NC and Myrtle Beach, SC. We called them 'Das Beach!' due to the profiling done to anyone who was between the ages of 14-35 who was without a date/family. (Mostly male, unless they knew about you, and for all that is holy, don't be darker than a pair of khakis). They wanted a 'family atmosphere' so badly, but without thinking about the fact that families are notorious for being quite frugal and surly in their vacation spending habits, thus endangering the profits of those who rely on tourists for their entire year's income. The 'battles' between the police and the businesses/political establishment were sometimes very funny. I doubt it has changed in either place. I may be wrong.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

