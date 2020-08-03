 Skip to content
(NYPost) Play stupid games win stupid prizes, bonus round
Evildead4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrest them again and keep them in jail until their their court date.
This will not end well for them, nor should it.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And pull their business license while you're at it.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not unsympathetic. It sounds like their defiance is borne of desperation, not politics. After all, they are right: four months into this, and there is no end in sight. They have bills, but no income. What would you do? Just roll over and watch your hard earned dream die? That's about their only other option at this point.

There is a way to maintain public safety through economic relief to affected businesses, but our federal government has pretty much checked out and left us all to fend for ourselves. Yes, they are breaking the law, and now I guess they are in contempt of court.  It's easy to laugh at them, but I suspect they believe they have no other options.  And that isnt funny at all.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put them both in straight jackets and give them enemas.

/ yes, this is my latest solution to most things

Dracula: Dead And Loving It: Renfield.
Youtube RKbr8arXVJM
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawyers love this crap. Billable hours goldmine!
 
Turing_Machine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You would think so, until you find out more about Ian.  Some of his most ardent supporters/friends/customers are white supremacists or nazis.  Not exaggerating.  Check him out a bit more.  His past already came up earlier.

That's the really terrifying part.  Somehow, his past isn't interesting because it isn't new, so I guess this is kind-of the manifestation of how Trump got into office.   Even when you SHOULD be humiliated and embarrassed, keep at it.  People will lose interest or the shock will wear off, and then somehow, there is actual empathy for a demonstrably horrible human.

I guess we'll see how that plays out.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine, let them open and charge them with attempted murder
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Desperate people don't engage in social media attention whoring to show just how much they stuggit to the libs.  Arrest their asses and toss them in the cooler until their court case.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand how the building owner is allowing this to happen. They're leasing space in a strip mall and potentially opening the property owner to legal liability

Either way, it was nice to see them lean into stereotypes to get all raged up and kick their way back into a gym so they can focus on fitness.
 
Fivekiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Find something new
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet cops will shoot a kid for shoplifting a candy bar.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyms work on a membership scheme: They get paid whatever you show up or not.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are over 4 months into an economic shutdown that was supposed to be 14 days," he said. "It's time to end this and resume life in a safe and responsible manner."

No one ever said anything about 14 days.
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could see their reopening.  The owners agree to stake their business, as well as all personal assets, to offset all medical costs & lost earnings that will surely be incurred by those members of their club dx'ed with the ol' V2.

Put up, or f*ck off, yes?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Came here for this. They've been handled with kid gloves; they don't seem to understand that. So, throw the book at them for multiple criminal contempt of court charges, yank their business license, and let them sit out the pandemic in a comfy cell.

ImpendingCynic: And yet cops will shoot a kid for shoplifting a candy bar.


They're white, it's New Jersey. Unless these assholes either take a swing at a cop or actually kill someone without paying off the right folks, they're not going to see the barrel of a service weapon any time soon.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one guy holding the flag is a particularly nice touch.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They continue to protest the continued unconstitutional enforcement of these ridiculous executive orders," their attorney, James Mermigis, said in an email

There he is. These dipweeds have been claiming their constitutional rights are being violated. Was wondering if that was their own line of misguided thinking or if they had a shiatbag attorney setting them up for a huge fall
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No, simply f*ck off, TBH. They were given a choice long ago; they chose.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ah. Well that I didnt know.  This is the first I've heard of these guys.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ian is one weird looking dude, and Frank looks like he hasn't shiat for days.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm gonna hazard a guess and say these people supported Trump.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are over 4 months into an economic shutdown that was supposed to be 14 days," he said. "It's time to end this and resume life in a safe and responsible manner."

Says the two meatheads not wearing their masks. Don't say things like "safe and responsible" when obviously you're being neither.
 
passive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So you'll understand when Valjean comes for bread, then.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The karate dojo down the street is doing open-air classes with 6-foot distancing.  No sparring, obviously, but plenty of other instruction.  The expensive gym about a quarter-mile away is doing video classes and organizing runs and bike rides.

There are ways.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mostly, but not all.  I also assume that they are refunding membership fees because the inability to use the facility.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I didn't think I'd find myself defending Nazis today, but I'd point out that their ability to attempt make a living from their gym is quite independent from their political viewpoints. Gilgamesh makes a good point, and it doesn't matter what little petty hatreds these guys have, it's pretty immaterial.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fuck you, I won't do what you tell me - Rage Against The Machine
Youtube 2Hf-B9Tqkss
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't care if there IS a huge fire raging outside, we've been in this shelter for months and it isn't sustainable.   We're going outside today!"

FFWWWOOOOOSSHHHH
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What farking difference does that make?  Do people not get to earn a living because of their politics?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ah. Well that I didnt know.  This is the first I've heard of these guys.


It shouldn't matter who their supporters are or are not.

They have every right to be in business. Unless there is a new law that says you have to be super-approved by Turing_Machine and all of your clients must be anally vetted as well.

Disagreeing with them on a ideological front is ok, you are not required to attend their gym. But to say that they should be shut down because some of their clients do not line up with you, is not how this country farking works and I am tired of pretending that it does.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

While I am sympathetic to their plight, re-opening KNOWING that you will help spread a deadly disease and kill people does not seem like a reasonable reaction.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

But nobody pays their membership if the gym is closed.
 
Pert
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "We are over 4 months into an economic shutdown that was supposed to be 14 days," he said. "It's time to end this and resume life in a safe and responsible manner."

No one ever said anything about 14 days.


She did...

Fark user image
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Counterpoint, a gymnasium is a perfect example of a nonessential business.  It literally exists because people don't have to physically work hard enough in their daily lives and want to pay money to go to a place in order to do nonessential work.  Nothing stops someone from keeping an old tire when they put new tires on their vehicles in order to drag them around outside, or from buying a barbell and a set of plates, or from even choosing to move around heavy things that they may already own or can improvise, like filling 5 gallon buckets with water and using those.

A gymnasium doesn't provide anything that someone must have in order to survive.  I'm not talking about being one means to deliver something that is essential either, such as food via grocery stores versus home delivery versus growing in one's garden.  Any business owner whose offerings are based on derivative, optional wants of a society would be smart to understand that yes, the floor could be yanked out from underneath at any time, without notice.  There's reward in accepting such risks, most of the time, as people are generally willing to pay for things they don't strictly need when times are good, but when times are bad, those optional, entirely unnecessary things are usually the first to go.

Sure, their dreams might be dying right in front of them, but life is cruel, and they're not offering anything that anyone requires such that the risk of a bunch of people panting around each other is necessary or worthwhile.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Every business open right now is open knowing that they might spread a deadly disease.  No ones shutting down Kohls though.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

They do look Russian / Eastern European
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ATLIS?

You just know they tried to name it Atlas and got sued so this is their stigginit response.
I'd bet money on it.


inquirer.com
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Oh shiat!!!!
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

What's more important? Earning that living or getting sued out of same?
 
starsrift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

If satirically presented, also a good point. :)
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

They were shut down / curbside only for at least a month
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Add me to the "can you not just pull their business licence at this point?" crew.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fark user image
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Some businesses are declared essential. Gyms are not. 
I don't make the rules, but those are the rules.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tough guys, huh?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rcain: "They continue to protest the continued unconstitutional enforcement of these ridiculous executive orders," their attorney, James Mermigis, said in an email

There he is. These dipweeds have been claiming their constitutional rights are being violated. Was wondering if that was their own line of misguided thinking or if they had a shiatbag attorney setting them up for a huge fall


These morons need to go back and study public health cases in the US, and see EXACTLY how far the government can go to provide for public safety. Specifically research laws covering smallpox, polio, 1918 flu, and TB.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Locally, the Y begged everybody to continue their memberships if they could "to support the important work they do in the community." I suggested that I would do that if they rented a barbell and a set of plates to me. They didn't take me up on that.

On the other side of the coin, there is a black iron gym out in San Diego, I think, that did just that.  Delivered plates, racks, and barbells to their members so they could train at home.  Started fabricating racks and sourcing plates and shipping them all over the country.  They also started making masks and donating to the community.  They do coaching via Zoom.

That's how you keep a gym going during lockdown.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

No one is breathing heavily in a Kohls except perhaps a couple of employees that are in-lust and have used the reduced customer count to go find a dark corner of the store to go fark in.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Everything was shut down.  Then the states decided to start picking winners and losers while doing nothing to help the losers.  Kohls is open, the gym is not.  Some people prefer to go out fighting rather than lying down and doing nothing.  The State has completely failed the people, yet there are people out there who find fault with others trying to survive on their own.
 
