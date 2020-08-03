 Skip to content
 
(News 13 Orlando)   New Wisconsin Supreme Court justice sworn in during 100-mile ultramarathon. Meanwhile, subby has to judge if he's too drunk to walk to the kitchen for another beer   (mynews13.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jill and I used to sit next to each other at UW hockey games, when we were vry smoler.  This whole deal is so cool <3 and I'm lovin it.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This lady salutes Your Ladyship.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Safety first, subby, safety first.

If you can still think in complete sentences, you're fine.
 
roc6783
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Safety first, subby, safety first.

If you can still think in complete sentences, you're fine.


If you're from WI, that's not even a requirement while sober.

/From WI
//Not drunk
///Yet...
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's ok, subby. Very few of us are destined for the supreme court. We're more likely to end up on the wrong side of the bench. Just stay out of court in general-  dont get any DUIs and you'll be further ahead of the game than most. Maybe invest in a helmet and enjoy a beer for me.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Jill and I used to sit next to each other at UW hockey games, when we were vry smoler.  This whole deal is so cool <3 and I'm lovin it.


Huh, that's pretty cool!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is Wisconsin subby: Jill was probably drinking during the whole ultramarathon.

/jk
 
