(News 13 Orlando)   Florida State House Rep. Randy Fine (R-ona) admitted to hospital over COVID-19 diagnosis   (mynews13.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x472]


I'll get the lights.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x472]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R-ona?

Now I have a parody song riffing off an 80'shiat going through my head.
Oh, and go Team Virus.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/VoteRandyFine/sta​t​us/1275763139884339200?s=19
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So I got the X-ray back and it wasn't what I expected. Doctor said I have some pretty serious damage in my lungs and is ordering me admitted to the hospital. They also did a blood oxygen test that showed a much lower level that what shows up on the pulse oxymeter," the Republican said on Facebook.

Late last month, he, his wife, and their two young sons had tested positive for the coronavirus.


Lot of hoaxing going on in Florida, eh?

Bad time to be a Republican.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's just a hoax, send that time waster and his fake disease packing.  No hospital bed for him.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the guy who does those funny youtube show tune parodys!
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened, the 'Dumbass' tag got admitted for COVID-19 like symptoms as well?
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: https://twitter.com/VoteRandyFine/sta​t​us/1275763139884339200?s=19


Whelp, not that I'm surprised, but consider any sympathy I might have had swept off the table.
 
Flerkenpie070
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your god told us it was fake. Nothing to worry about. What, fifteen cases? Oh the warm weather will make it go away.

You and your family and every idiot in your idiot state can GET STUFFED.

I had a Republican acquaintance say EVERYONE SHOULD CATCH IT.

So here we are, there you are, and tough sh*t.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how can this be? the number of cases went down today!

(Because the testing centers in the hardest hit areas were closed over the weekend due to a tropical storm)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now then, Rep. Fine,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans will think the virus is a hoax, until they get it. Then they'll think it's nothing worse than a cold, until they start dying from it.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schadenfreude ist die schönste Freude.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like he's in perfect health.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Now then, Rep. Fine,

[Fark user image image 425x559]


Nothing, likely.


That or even his lungs are in on the deep state conspiracy
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Now then, Rep. Fine,

[Fark user image 425x559]


Nothing. He's not the first Republican to catch COVID-19. He's not the first to be hospitalized for it. He isn't the first to die from it.

He's learned nothing. And will continue to belligerently defend that position, because defending that position is an integral part of his goddamned ideology.

His ideology is sickening his entire family, and his constituents, yet he will continue to stick by it because that's what martyrs do, y'see. He'll die by it if it means proving that he had the guts to be brutally, fatally wrong.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sasquach: Madison_Smiled: Now then, Rep. Fine,

[Fark user image image 425x559]

Nothing, likely.


That or even his lungs are in on the deep state conspiracy


Obama wants to take your lungs away.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"So I got the X-ray back and it wasn't what I expected. Doctor said I have some pretty serious damage in my lungs and is ordering me admitted to the hospital. They also did a blood oxygen test that showed a much lower level that what shows up on the pulse oxymeter,"

He should sue the mask manufacturer that did that to his lungs!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I know this virus is doing bad things but does it really deserve to be infected with Republicanitis? Republicananoma?
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Flerkenpie070: Your god told us it was fake. Nothing to worry about. What, fifteen cases? Oh the warm weather will make it go away.

You and your family and every idiot in your idiot state can GET STUFFED.

I had a Republican acquaintance say EVERYONE SHOULD CATCH IT.

So here we are, there you are, and tough sh*t.


My best friend has that opinion. There should be no societal restrictions or requirements. Everyone should be exposed, and whoever dies, dies.

He has 3 children and a severely immuno-compromised father. He's also chosen the BSAB hill to die on.

We don't discuss politics anymore, per my demand.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now he gets to deal with all of the after-effects of catching "The Hoax". I hope it wallops him big time and lets him see just how 'harmless' it is.
 
mjones73
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Republicans will think the virus is a hoax, until they get it. Then they'll think it's nothing worse than a cold, until they start dying from it.


Pretty much.. how many stories have we seen with.. "I thought it was a hoax til I caught it"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is his middle name "Not"?
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I got this Fam.:
[Ahem] BWAHAHHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHHAH​AHAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!

[Breeeeeeeaaathe]

BWUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​...
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

PaulRB: "So I got the X-ray back and it wasn't what I expected. Doctor said I have some pretty serious damage in my lungs and is ordering me admitted to the hospital. They also did a blood oxygen test that showed a much lower level that what shows up on the pulse oxymeter," the Republican said on Facebook.

Late last month, he, his wife, and their two young sons had tested positive for the coronavirus.


Lot of hoaxing going on in Florida, eh?

Bad time to be a Republican.


Problem is that most of them refuse to admit it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And now I'm rooting for the 'rona.
 
drlcb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers... And by thoughts this was it - I pray I'm not around when these D-bags get what is coming to them... Karma is a fickle biatch.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sasquach: Madison_Smiled: Now then, Rep. Fine,

[fark user image image 425x559]

Nothing, likely.


That or even his lungs are in on the deep state conspiracy


Damn you to HELL Obammy for de-FUNding the Covid-Cough Testing Party!
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Uncle Pooky: Flerkenpie070: Your god told us it was fake. Nothing to worry about. What, fifteen cases? Oh the warm weather will make it go away.

You and your family and every idiot in your idiot state can GET STUFFED.

I had a Republican acquaintance say EVERYONE SHOULD CATCH IT.

So here we are, there you are, and tough sh*t.

My best friend has that opinion. There should be no societal restrictions or requirements. Everyone should be exposed, and whoever dies, dies.

He has 3 children and a severely immuno-compromised father. He's also chosen the BSAB hill to die on.

We don't discuss politics anymore, per my demand.


Maybe you should downgrade the motherfarker to just "friend." He's being a bad person.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Uncle Pooky: My best friend has that opinion. There should be no societal restrictions or requirements. Everyone should be exposed, and whoever dies, dies.

He has 3 children and a severely immuno-compromised father. He's also chosen the BSAB hill to die on.

We don't discuss politics anymore, per my demand.


I have a friend who is in a somewhat similar situation and has a somewhat similar attitude. There are some differences, but they are close enough for me to feel comfortable saying, "Same."

I have to be honest, it's done damage to our friendship. The situation has revealed a foolish, head-in-the-sand and selfish side of him I either previously wasn't aware of or subconsciously ignored.

Perhaps I'll get past it when we finally sit down and have a few beers again, but for now it's bugging me.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Larry Fine still dead.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
With that ruddy complexion and impressive girth I'm sure he'll have no trouble fightin' off the 'rona.
 
