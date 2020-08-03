 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Portland police declare unlawful assembly. Seems like a weird thing to deduct on your taxes, but okay   (abcnews.go.com)
38
    More: Followup, Portland, Oregon, Multnomah County, Oregon, Police, Oregon, Protest, Donald Trump, Portland Police Bureau, Activism  
•       •       •

felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My cynical side points out that, if you contain your protest to less than 40 hours a week, keep it completely peaceful and away from properties police feel they have to defend en masse, you can cut off the overtime supply and defund the police.
I'll bet there are cops doubling or tripling their income with overtime pay, even by reporting it correctly.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you are throwing stuff at the police you are enabling trump.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: If you are throwing stuff at the police you are enabling trump.


yeah but in a just world, a few people throwing bottles shouldn't make the entire assembly unlawful.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Porkbelly: If you are throwing stuff at the police you are enabling trump.

yeah but in a just world, a few people throwing bottles shouldn't make the entire assembly unlawful.


Remember, we shouldn't defund all the police just for a few bad apples
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Unlawful assembly arent a thing. The cops can fark off and go back to DC
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

felching pen: My cynical side points out that, if you contain your protest to less than 40 hours a week, keep it completely peaceful and away from properties police feel they have to defend en masse, you can cut off the overtime supply and defund the police.
I'll bet there are cops doubling or tripling their income with overtime pay, even by reporting it correctly.


They did that in the '90s, when their defense was "a police culture so warped, we didn't know or consider it was wrong".  So this time, they'd have to use, "Hey, that was before our time - how were we to know?"
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Porkbelly: If you are throwing stuff at the police you are enabling trump.

yeah but in a just world, a few people throwing bottles shouldn't make the entire assembly unlawful.


Is a just world, the crowd of a couple thousand should be able to easily stop "a few people" from throwing bottles, not to mention tossing fireworks and lighting shiat on fire.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: If you are throwing stuff at the police you are enabling trump.


Difficulty:  Belgium.

Fark user imageView Full Size



They followed it with hay:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/fkg brilliant!
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: If you are throwing stuff at the police you are enabling trump.


This is why Trump supporters show up and throw things.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why is this news. I live in Portland and this has been going on for two months. This was not the first time this happened. That was the joke when Ted Wheeler showed up to be a drama queen over the federal troops. Portland police had been tear gassing and beating protesters for over a month before he waltzed into the scene.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: If you are throwing stuff at the police you are enabling trump.


Worse has happened with greater frequency at the county fair and they ain't shut that down yet.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Porkbelly: If you are throwing stuff at the police you are enabling trump.

yeah but in a just world, a few people throwing bottles shouldn't make the entire assembly unlawful.


Because there are big red arrows above the bottle throwers? Have you ever seen a crowd of people? It's not exactly easy to tell which person did something, unless they are called to stand out in front of the group to do it. That's the problem. The instigators hide in the crowd,even the people standing next to them don't always see them doing things like this.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bughunter: They followed it with hay


Oh, and in the US, if a hay thrower showed up at a protest, the police in body armor and tanks would shiat themselves in fear and open fire... citing threat of bodily harm.

"There could be a needle in there!"
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At one point during Friday's protest, a lone firework was shot at the courthouse. In the weeks past the action would be met with more fireworks or teargas canisters being dropped over the fence into the crowd. This time, protesters chastised the person who shot the firework, pleading to keep the demonstration peaceful.

What, you mean that if there isn't an escalation of force from federal authorities that becomes oppressive that protesters will self-police?

Color me shocked.

/caught a typo of 'feral authorities' right before submitting
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Activists and Oregon officials urged people at Saturday night's protest in Portland to re-center the focus on Black Lives Matter, three days after the Trump administration agreed to reduce the presence of federal agents.

Yeah, how DARE these people take offense to the feds showing up in unmarked cars and disappear people right off the streets like that? Let's ONLY focus on black people at every protest in America, because if you're not black, you obviously have nothing to complain about. Fark these assholes, groups have every right to protest what they want.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: If you are throwing stuff at the police you are enabling trump.


We've seen time and time again that the groups starting violence at protests always turn out to be Republicans if arrested.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Ambivalence: Porkbelly: If you are throwing stuff at the police you are enabling trump.

yeah but in a just world, a few people throwing bottles shouldn't make the entire assembly unlawful.

Is a just world, the crowd of a couple thousand should be able to easily stop "a few people" from throwing bottles, not to mention tossing fireworks and lighting shiat on fire.


one douche in a group of thousands throws an empty plastic water bottle which bounces off the cop's riot helmet. ouch! cops respond by tear-gassing thousands of peaceful protestors. protest becomes unpeaceful because getting tear gassed sucks. weird how that works. the police can deescalate by ignoring the random and harmless actions of a very limited few or escalate the hell out of things by attacking the crowd. hmmm. which would be wise? also since everyone has a phone there is video of the police beating medics, moms and veterans who are peaceful. get more people the next night.

but you are probably right, no one should be entitled to the bill of rights including the first one. let's start by taking away the guns. sorry to skip to amendment 2 but leaving amendment 1 so people can complain about it seems wise.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Fark these assholes, groups have every right to protest what they want.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Amazing how free speech and freedom of assembly always gets shut down immediately whenever there are Black people in the crowd.  What's the difference between Birmingham cops using fire hoses and dogs, and Portland cops using tear gas and rubber bullets?  Zero difference.  Conservatives bring guns to a street demonstration and it's crickets.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Ambivalence: Porkbelly: If you are throwing stuff at the police you are enabling trump.

yeah but in a just world, a few people throwing bottles shouldn't make the entire assembly unlawful.

Remember, we shouldn't defund all the police just for a few bad apples


Bad troll.

Anyone can walk up on the street and throw a bottle/smash a window (e.g. umbrella man).  The police get to thoroughly vet and train every member.  Every bad cop has been approved by the "good" cops.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Mikey1969: Fark these assholes, groups have every right to protest what they want.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x523]


Not a whiff of teargas there.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Porkbelly: If you are throwing stuff at the police you are enabling trump.

We've seen time and time again that the groups starting violence at protests always turn out to be Republicans if arrested.


Someone needs to give the protesters zip ties.

Someone starts shiat, zip em up,
take a nice cellphone mugshot for the internet,
and hand em to the cops
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Why is this news. I live in Portland and this has been going on for two months. This was not the first time this happened. That was the joke when Ted Wheeler showed up to be a drama queen over the federal troops. Portland police had been tear gassing and beating protesters for over a month before he waltzed into the scene.


While I'm not surprised you don't get it, the issue at hand is in the Federal vs State/Municipal debate is one of local authorities-a community should be able to determine its own standards of acceptable conduct during assembly.


It's a matter of Accountability.  Citizens of Portland can-and will-remove a corrupt police chief that uses chemical weapons on peaceful protestors.  Such recourse is increasingly unavailable at the Federal Level thanks to Republican efforts to limit the ability of Americans to obtain recourse when wronged by authority.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We the people make the assembly of laws we live by, and it sure likes we're saying the cops should STFU and GBTW.  You don't see UPS drivers acting this badly, for God sakes.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Porkbelly: If you are throwing stuff at the police you are enabling trump.

We've seen time and time again that the groups starting violence at protests always turn out to be Republicans if arrested.


pjmedia.comView Full Size

You lie.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: Alien Robot: Mikey1969: Fark these assholes, groups have every right to protest what they want.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x523]

Not a whiff of teargas there.


No smashed windows or graffiti all over everything either.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Porkbelly: If you are throwing stuff at the police you are enabling trump.

yeah but in a just world, a few people throwing bottles shouldn't make the entire assembly unlawful.


If it was just a few, there probably wouldn't be any problem.

Also, most of us have seen enough footage to know that it isn't just the thrown object, it's the other "peaceful protesters" fighting with the police in order to "de-arrest" one of their comrade who is being arrested for throwing things, pushing the police line, vandalizing, etc.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NkThrasher: At one point during Friday's protest, a lone firework was shot at the courthouse. In the weeks past the action would be met with more fireworks or teargas canisters being dropped over the fence into the crowd. This time, protesters chastised the person who shot the firework, pleading to keep the demonstration peaceful.

What, you mean that if there isn't an escalation of force from federal authorities that becomes oppressive that protesters will self-police?

Color me shocked.

/caught a typo of 'feral authorities' right before submitting


So the protesters are toddlers.  Tell them no and try to make them stop and they throw an even bigger fit.  Let them go a little bit without attention and they will usually stop.  Sometimes though, they just go and go and have to be stopped either way.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: Alien Robot: Mikey1969: Fark these assholes, groups have every right to protest what they want.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x523]

Not a whiff of teargas there.


Amazingly enough, the lowlifes there are more peaceful and less destructive than most  "peaceful protests" of late.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Red Shirt Blues: Why is this news. I live in Portland and this has been going on for two months. This was not the first time this happened. That was the joke when Ted Wheeler showed up to be a drama queen over the federal troops. Portland police had been tear gassing and beating protesters for over a month before he waltzed into the scene.

While I'm not surprised you don't get it, the issue at hand is in the Federal vs State/Municipal debate is one of local authorities-a community should be able to determine its own standards of acceptable conduct during assembly.


If that's how you want it, then keep your protests and assembly on city and state property and don't vandalize or otherwise attack federal property while on city or state property.

It's a matter of Accountability.  Citizens of Portland can-and will-remove a corrupt police chief that uses chemical weapons on peaceful protestors.  Such recourse is increasingly unavailable at the Federal Level thanks to Republican efforts to limit the ability of Americans to obtain recourse when wronged by authority.

Local and State authorities do not get to decide how the Federal government responds to federal crimes, nor do they dictate the response the feds can have to continuous vandalism and arson attempts aimed at one of their buildings.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: Alien Robot: Mikey1969: Fark these assholes, groups have every right to protest what they want.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x523]

Not a whiff of teargas there.


Nope, just lots of incel tears.
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a protest, you morons.

And it's funny that police suddenly want to remind everybody of the rules regarding conduct in the public sphere.

Little late there, you jackoffs.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chucknasty: NotThatGuyAgain: Ambivalence: Porkbelly: If you are throwing stuff at the police you are enabling trump.

yeah but in a just world, a few people throwing bottles shouldn't make the entire assembly unlawful.

Is a just world, the crowd of a couple thousand should be able to easily stop "a few people" from throwing bottles, not to mention tossing fireworks and lighting shiat on fire.

one douche in a group of thousands throws an empty plastic water bottle which bounces off the cop's riot helmet. ouch! cops respond by tear-gassing thousands of peaceful protestors. protest becomes unpeaceful because getting tear gassed sucks. weird how that works. the police can deescalate by ignoring the random and harmless actions of a very limited few or escalate the hell out of things by attacking the crowd. hmmm. which would be wise? also since everyone has a phone there is video of the police beating medics, moms and veterans who are peaceful. get more people the next night.


When has it ever been just one or two minor incidents directed at the police before they start engaging in crowd control measures?  The "moms" were part of the rioting - the moms were accessories and provided shielding to the people throwing bricks, frozen water bottles, fireworks, etc.

but you are probably right, no one should be entitled to the bill of rights including the first one. let's start by taking away the guns. sorry to skip to amendment 2 but leaving amendment 1 so people can complain about it seems wise.

Best of luck with that.  If you thought gun owners were dangerous before...
 
Stratohead
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
and by "bottles" they mean flimsy ass plastic water bottles that weigh less than a gram when empty...might as well be throwing marshmallows.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Stratohead: and by "bottles" they mean flimsy ass plastic water bottles that weigh less than a gram when empty...might as well be throwing marshmallows.


Or they could mean frozen water bottles that are basically inconspicuous bricks.
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Alien Robot: backhand.slap.of.reason: Porkbelly: If you are throwing stuff at the police you are enabling trump.

We've seen time and time again that the groups starting violence at protests always turn out to be Republicans if arrested.

[pjmedia.com image 793x1165]
You lie.


Ah, yes.  Andy Ngo, the guy who coordinated with literal Nazis (a violent group called the Atomwaffen Division) where he would help single out targets for them to attack at protests, then film the protesters fighting back and falsely tell everyone the footage was of "antifa" attacking people.
 
