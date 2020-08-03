 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Nuclear bailout bribery scandal was years in the making, but the fallout will last for years   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Nuclear power, Sustainable energy, Renewable energy, Energy development, nuclear plants, Speaker Larry Householder, state bribery scandal  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds to me like it should be repealed, the company should be criminally prosecuted along with its individual corporate officers, and decisions by the board scrutinized to see if any of those directly contributed to the bribery scheme and those board members that introduced or supported those decisions further investigated and prosecuted.  The fine should be proportional to the money they sought to obtain via corruption, and furthermore owners of the company (and if that means the stockholders, so be it) should be on the hook for the cost to shut-down the company and its reactors if the nature of the fine means the company is now insolvent.

We need to end the era of blanket limitation of liability to company stockholders for the ills of the company they own.  As stockholders they have voices in the company's direction even if small voices, and they are not required to own stakes in said company.  As such they should face peril for the company they own.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Make them Lloyd's associates?

/I'll allow it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to steal might as well still big!
(╯ರ ~ ರ)╯︵ ┻━┻
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the joke subby is going for, but the sentence doesn't make sense. Obviously a scandal that was years in the making will take years to fix.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark are human beings not people, but corporations are?

And how come people can vote but corporations cannot?
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Most people don't know what stocks they own, they are bundled up into their 401k's. Holding them responsible for decisions made without their knowledge is ridiculous.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bribery.

Bribery never changes.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nope.
Sins of the father.
Pay up POS!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone manages the 401k.  Someone manages the hedge fund.
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
fark em, First Energy can figure out how to keep the plant going.  Don't build a more efficient one for +30 years? Spend your money on the god damn Cleveland Browns stadium instead of your facilities? I have zero sympathy here. NONE. ZERO. As a resident of the state, you can go fark yourselves AND keep the plants running. Period.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nuclear bailout bribery scandal was years in the making, but the fallout will last for years half a lifetime.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

You're confusing shareholders with directors.

And not all shareholders get to vote on the directors. In fact, the board's bylaws usually heavily restrict who can vote.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jayphat: First Energy can figure out how to keep the plant going.  Don't build a more efficient one for +30 years?


The issue is the same as came up in Illinois.

The state gives tax subsidies to "green" energy, meaning wind power is subsidized. "Green" was defined as carbon neutral. Well, nuclear power deserves to have a reputation of being "green" because it's a great power source that generates no CO2 as a waste product.

Exelon (owns all the reactors in Illinois) came to the obvious conclusion that their nuclear plants couldn't stay open or be upgraded unless they had some long-term stability in the market and got the same subsidies as wind power. They were correct in pointing out that they as a company paid taxes to the state that was then used to subsidize their competition. With all the property tax going to local districts and the huge payroll that these nuclear plants carry, it's a definite driver of the economy. So our legislature passed a bill to give subsidies to nuclear power plants so they can upgrade things (increase reactor output) and stay in business rather than close.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
corruption and capitolism are like peas and carrots
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Get em all
 
