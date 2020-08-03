 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Guy "not handling the pandemic well" gets in shootout with cops over face mask   (thehill.com) divider line
28
    More: Dumbass, Sheriff, Adam Michael Zaborowski, Pennsylvania man, Police, police officers, state troopers, Constable, Firearm  
•       •       •

840 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2020 at 12:50 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taken in alive.

He must be white, huh?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prior to his apprehension:

Police Investigator Edward Fox III swore out an arrest warrant before a district judge on Friday afternoon charging Zaborowski with attempted homicide, aggravated assault (two counts), robbery (two counts), possession of a firearm when prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person, court records state.

This is an absolute outrage! How do they know he doesn't have a license until they ask him to produce one? The fact that they have records of who is licensed to carry what arms is clear evidence the next step is rounding them up.

/s
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
based
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Taken in alive.

He must be white, huh?


Done in one.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Taken in alive.

He must be white, huh?


FTA:

The man, identified by police as Adam Michael Zaborowski,

Yep. I'd say so.
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Seriously. Bethlehem Pa is the Florida of that state
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Funny, robbers used to be the ones WITH the mask on. This timeline has me all confused.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There have been several times in my life when adversity has struck, and I have "not taken it well".

In none of those situations did it occur to me that shooting the place up was an appropriate or productive response.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If Biden wins, I want him to form a committee to study the lead levels in drinking water across the US.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Robbers used to wear masks.
 
TrixieDelite
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: Funny, robbers used to be the ones WITH the mask on. This timeline has me all confused.


Well of course you're confused. Time is not a line.  A line cannot experience the four-corner simultaneous four-day principle. 

/username does not check out
 
radarlove
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I like how his attorney uses Zaborowski losing custody of his child as a pity point.  It's like, okay, so why did he lose custody of his kid? Maybe because he pulled this kind of bullshiat, ya think?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
#COVIDLivesMatter
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Guess that store needs a Good Guy With A Gun™.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I am also not handling the pandemic well. But I'm just eating too much crap food and buying way too many board games. Hadn't even considered shooting at cops.
 
Trik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Taken in alive.

He must be white, huh?


lehighvalleylive.comView Full Size

Looks like a Hipster starting to unravel or who's trimmer is broke.
 
payattention
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTFA - "He just wasn't dealing well with the loss of his job, the loss of his child, just not handling the pandemic well," Defense Counsel Waldron told Lehighvallylive.com. "I think he was getting stretched too tight."

OOHHHHH... so that's what was wrong. Well then, I need to get out there and start waving a gun around and chasing random people with the intent to shoot them because the world won't turn the way I want it to! I mean, I am 'stretched too tight' as well...

/won't be surprised if this works...
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: TimeCubeFan: Funny, robbers used to be the ones WITH the mask on. This timeline has me all confused.

Well of course you're confused. Time is not a line.  A line cannot experience the four-corner simultaneous four-day principle. 

/username does not check out


I stand corrected, thank you. It's a 4-corner metamorphosis illustrating stupid and evil academia denying the cubic nature of 1-corner God baby. Damn I miss Gene Ray. By 2020 standards he could have been Presidential material.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Taken in alive.

He must be white, huh?


shouldn't everyone be taken in alive?

or are you one of those hoping that police kill everyone?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Since he's still alive, I'm guessing he's white.

Boy, white privilege has got to be the most powerful force on earth that isn't, you know, nature.
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trik: IlGreven: Taken in alive.

He must be white, huh?

[lehighvalleylive.com image 450x417]
Looks like a Hipster starting to unravel or who's trimmer is broke.


Also that nose looks like it was broken pretty good not that long ago.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And the pigs didn't turn him into a collapsed collander? Being white is awesome.

*Collapsed Collander is the name of my Lady Antebellum inspired jazz combo.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: If Biden wins, I want him to form a committee to study the lead levels in drinking water across the US.


Could be something to that. Rural houses all have wells rather than city water, so if there was something wrong with the water in the ground, that would explain a lot. I know I certainly feel more stupid since I moved to the woods.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: IlGreven: Taken in alive.

He must be white, huh?

shouldn't everyone be taken in alive?

or are you one of those hoping that police kill everyone?


Should? Of course.
Is? Not remotely.

Pointing out that the car is filthy is not an endorsement of dirt, nor a denouncement of car washes.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

radarlove: I like how his attorney uses Zaborowski losing custody of his child as a pity point.  It's like, okay, so why did he lose custody of his kid? Maybe because he pulled this kind of bullshiat, ya think?


not excusing what he did.

There have been many articles linked in Fark about how the stresses between the continued rising pandemic, the failing economy, and the police and fed violence against peaceful protestors would start causing people to snap.

Add all of the protests from mass shootings over the past few years vs the pro-gun GOP rhetoric which were making gun owners paranoid about losing their guns.

I seriously think that if this guy can afford a smart enough lawyer, he can get all charges dropped by blaming Trump and the GOP.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wonder who he voted for
 
X-Geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meanwhile, guy really not handling the pandemic well is still president.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.