(ABC News)   When considering whether or not to reopen schools amid a pandemic, remember that your young children are the most likely to survive, and if they're lucky, they may even have other relatives to take care of them after you die   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, it's Babylon 5, now it's Jericho.

Listen, people, JMS shows are to be enjoyed, not used as a how-to manual.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't worry about it.  I'm sure your fifty-something body that consumes fast food 3 times a week and lives 40 minutes from the nearest hospital will be fine.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Evidence Suggests Young Children Spread Covid-19 More Efficiently Than Adults.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/williamha​seltine/2020/07/31/new-evidence-sugges​ts-young-children-spread-covid-19-more​-efficiently-than-adults/#45734bd119fd
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raising children? In 'murica we have teachers and police for that.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately this will be a common story in about 8 weeks. It didn't have to be this way.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If 0.2% of people of parent age die, that's only about 200,000 orphans.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
COVID orphans might end up being a thing.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I love you and I'm going to get better, and I'm going to keep fighting

Before she passed, she told Hunter she loved him and "God has you"

shiat parents say to their kids when they know they're about to die.

Wear a damn mask. Stay the fark home. And vote for a government that will support you economically during events like this.  Anything else is a declaration that you want this to happen.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Your young children are also more likely to develop a stomach bug and puke green bile 12 hours before a transcontinental holiday flight, too. So there's that.

/it was bright green
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My disgraced mom lives in Calhoun, GA. That town, and Gordon County in general, is experiencing a sharp upswing in COVID-19 cases.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: If 0.2% of people of parent age die, that's only about 200,000 orphans.


Maybe less if only one of the parents die.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KiwDaWabbit: COVID orphans might end up being a thing.


Well, that's defnitely not a generation that's going to grow up bitter and distrustful of authority.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: Unfortunately this will be a common story in about 8 weeks. It didn't have to be this way.


The sad part was that it was entirely avoidable.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: I love you and I'm going to get better, and I'm going to keep fighting

Before she passed, she told Hunter she loved him and "God has you"

shiat parents say to their kids when they know they're about to die.

Wear a damn mask. Stay the fark home. And vote for a government that will support you economically during events like this.  Anything else is a declaration that you want this to happen.


...and get rid of elected idiots that discourage preventive measures.This was in Georgia. Any word on that petition to recall Brian Kemp?
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
scontent-dfw5-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
fark you Trump
 
Stratohead
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I got an email and follow up text from my Sister in Law yesterday... she and my brother decided it would be cool to send my niece and nephew to summer camp for a week...and we are in Texas in a county a high rate of infection.

when I asked if they were joking, I got paragraphs about how the camp's counselors have "not left the camp" all summer, and all kids attending were to "self isolate for 14 days" prior to attending.

yeah...because no one would EVER fark that up, or lie about it.
so...by the end of the month I should find out if my brothers family survives this stage of the pandemic.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark Headline: Booga booga schools

Real story: 2 (overweight) people who wore their masks and their kid hasn't been in school for months died.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the MAGAts are in favor of this.
As long as it happens to urbans.
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I wouldn't worry about it.  I'm sure your fifty-something body that consumes fast food 3 times a week and lives 40 minutes from the nearest hospital will be fine.


I'm actually 10 minutes away.

/wife was really ill in early April, couldn't get into hospital or be diagnosed by her GP
//just lucky I guess
///not subby
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Stratohead: I got an email and follow up text from my Sister in Law yesterday... she and my brother decided it would be cool to send my niece and nephew to summer camp for a week...and we are in Texas in a county a high rate of infection.

when I asked if they were joking, I got paragraphs about how the camp's counselors have "not left the camp" all summer, and all kids attending were to "self isolate for 14 days" prior to attending.

yeah...because no one would EVER fark that up, or lie about it.
so...by the end of the month I should find out if my brothers family survives this stage of the pandemic.


My kids have been in camp for nearly 2 months now. Swimming, playing dodgeball and nuke 'em, etc. Nobody's been sick.
 
palelizard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: Fark Headline: Booga booga schools

Real story: 2 (overweight) people who wore their masks and their kid hasn't been in school for months died.


You're right, obviously opening the schools will decrease the likelihood of this happening to others.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: My kids have been in camp for nearly 2 months now. Swimming, playing dodgeball and nuke 'em, etc. Nobody's been sick.


Fallout poisoning can take years to manifest.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: Stratohead: I got an email and follow up text from my Sister in Law yesterday... she and my brother decided it would be cool to send my niece and nephew to summer camp for a week...and we are in Texas in a county a high rate of infection.

when I asked if they were joking, I got paragraphs about how the camp's counselors have "not left the camp" all summer, and all kids attending were to "self isolate for 14 days" prior to attending.

yeah...because no one would EVER fark that up, or lie about it.
so...by the end of the month I should find out if my brothers family survives this stage of the pandemic.

My kids have been in camp for nearly 2 months now. Swimming, playing dodgeball and nuke 'em, etc. Nobody's been sick.


congrats on defying the odds.  I wouldn't roll the dice on that however... it feels like playing russian roulette just going to the grocery store around here these days.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

palelizard: You're right, obviously opening the schools will decrease the likelihood of this happening to others.


Considering it had nothing at all to do with school, it definitely won't increase the likelihood... as been shown in every other country in the world
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: Fark Headline: Booga booga schools

Real story: 2 (overweight) people who wore their masks and their kid hasn't been in school for months died.


Story*: 2 people who followed sound medical advice were still killed by this virus.

/*I've never participated in a reverse Fark headline thing before, so thanks
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Stratohead: congrats on defying the odds.  I wouldn't roll the dice on that however... it feels like playing russian roulette just going to the grocery store around here these days.


Maybe you just don't understand the odds.
 
1funguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bughunter: Your young children are also more likely to develop a stomach bug and puke green bile 12 hours before a transcontinental holiday flight, too. So there's that.

/it was bright green


OMG I had the same kid!
It was just such a ritual, though. Everytime we told her we were going on a vacation, 60 miles in she would hurl all over the car. Like clockwork (if clocks threw up, it would take place at the 60 mile mark).
When she was 10 we stopped telling her we were going on vacation, we would pack her stuff when she was asleep. On the day we were leaving and everyone was getting in the car we would just tell her we were going to the hospital to find out what was wrong with her, but that it was in another city. Over her repeated protestations of "I feel ok" and "I don't need to go to the hospital" we could get 250 miles behind us.
Then we would renegotiate her pending doctor visit and say, "well since we have the car packed anyway...do you think we could visit a couple places? We will only visit close to hospitals just in case you need surgery..."
By age 12 she was over it (whatever it was) and is now the healthiest and most resilient of all of us.
Just don't let that sympathy train run too long...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: Stratohead: I got an email and follow up text from my Sister in Law yesterday... she and my brother decided it would be cool to send my niece and nephew to summer camp for a week...and we are in Texas in a county a high rate of infection.

when I asked if they were joking, I got paragraphs about how the camp's counselors have "not left the camp" all summer, and all kids attending were to "self isolate for 14 days" prior to attending.

yeah...because no one would EVER fark that up, or lie about it.
so...by the end of the month I should find out if my brothers family survives this stage of the pandemic.

My kids have been in camp for nearly 2 months now. Swimming, playing dodgeball and nuke 'em, etc. Nobody's been sick.


I predict you'll be fine for another month or so.  Then, someone you know will get it.  A week later, it will be 5 people you know. A week later, someone you know will be in the hospital.  A week later, someone you know will be dead.

But it doesn't end there.  It goes on for another month.  This is the pattern for every place that as seen a visit from the vid.  Why would you think you would be any different?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Znuh: New Evidence Suggests Young Children Spread Covid-19 More Efficiently Than Adults.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/williamha​seltine/2020/07/31/new-evidence-sugges​ts-young-children-spread-covid-19-more​-efficiently-than-adults/#45734bd119fd​


Well played COVID, well welled.

Use the vessels that hate being inconvenienced and suffer few to zero symptoms as a means to reach the absolute maximum number of people.

/Well played.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: If 0.2% of people of parent age die, that's only about 200,000 orphans.


Man, that gives me a new idea for a reality television show.

Lord of the flies on a grand scale.

What was it?  Like 30 kids in the book?

200,000 kids all stranded with no parental supervision?  They'll definitely get into some shenanigans then.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: Stratohead: congrats on defying the odds.  I wouldn't roll the dice on that however... it feels like playing russian roulette just going to the grocery store around here these days.

Maybe you just don't understand the odds.


maybe you just don't understand how many pig-ignorant and selfish people there are in this country/state/county/city?

all it will take is one parent who doesn't take this seriously and blowing off the rules set, and sending their infected asymptomatic crotch dropping off to the camp to infect hundreds of kids.
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: palelizard: You're right, obviously opening the schools will decrease the likelihood of this happening to others.

Considering it had nothing at all to do with school, it definitely won't increase the likelihood... as been shown in every other country in the world


*cough* Israel.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cool story, Bro.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

1funguy: bughunter: Your young children are also more likely to develop a stomach bug and puke green bile 12 hours before a transcontinental holiday flight, too. So there's that.

/it was bright green

OMG I had the same kid!
It was just such a ritual, though. Everytime we told her we were going on a vacation, 60 miles in she would hurl all over the car. Like clockwork (if clocks threw up, it would take place at the 60 mile mark).
When she was 10 we stopped telling her we were going on vacation, we would pack her stuff when she was asleep. On the day we were leaving and everyone was getting in the car we would just tell her we were going to the hospital to find out what was wrong with her, but that it was in another city. Over her repeated protestations of "I feel ok" and "I don't need to go to the hospital" we could get 250 miles behind us.
Then we would renegotiate her pending doctor visit and say, "well since we have the car packed anyway...do you think we could visit a couple places? We will only visit close to hospitals just in case you need surgery..."
By age 12 she was over it (whatever it was) and is now the healthiest and most resilient of all of us.
Just don't let that sympathy train run too long...


Nah, it only happened once with bughunter 2.0.

Well, before air travel anyway...

/kids can find ways to scare the hell out of you that you never imagined
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The story said the parents take precautions. I guess we know what asymptomatic person brought the covid home .
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I predict you'll be fine for another month or so.  Then, someone you know will get it.  A week later, it will be 5 people you know. A week later, someone you know will be in the hospital.  A week later, someone you know will be dead.

But it doesn't end there.  It goes on for another month.  This is the pattern for every place that as seen a visit from the vid.  Why would you think you would be any different?


Ok, so how much money do you want to put on this prediction? So in 2 months there will be 1 person I know dead and at least 5 sick?
 
unregenerate [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: Stratohead: congrats on defying the odds.  I wouldn't roll the dice on that however... it feels like playing russian roulette just going to the grocery store around here these days.

Maybe you just don't understand the odds.


Disease vectors and how do they work?

I hope you don't kill anyone you love by accident regardless of what you perceive as "the odds".
 
palelizard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bazbt3: MugzyBrown: palelizard: You're right, obviously opening the schools will decrease the likelihood of this happening to others.

Considering it had nothing at all to do with school, it definitely won't increase the likelihood... as been shown in every other country in the world

*cough* Israel.


FTA: 1. Avoid magical thinking

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: Rapmaster2000: I predict you'll be fine for another month or so.  Then, someone you know will get it.  A week later, it will be 5 people you know. A week later, someone you know will be in the hospital.  A week later, someone you know will be dead.

But it doesn't end there.  It goes on for another month.  This is the pattern for every place that as seen a visit from the vid.  Why would you think you would be any different?

Ok, so how much money do you want to put on this prediction? So in 2 months there will be 1 person I know dead and at least 5 sick?


Could be two months.  Or three.  This is how it works when it eventually gets to you.  What do you think makes you immune?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: TimeCubeFan: Unfortunately this will be a common story in about 8 weeks. It didn't have to be this way.

The sad part was that it was entirely avoidable.


Not given the government we have, and the sheer number of childlike adults we have who can't tolerate the mildest inconvenience for any length of time.  It was always going to happen.
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

palelizard: bazbt3: MugzyBrown: palelizard: You're right, obviously opening the schools will decrease the likelihood of this happening to others.

Considering it had nothing at all to do with school, it definitely won't increase the likelihood... as been shown in every other country in the world

*cough* Israel.

FTA: 1. Avoid magical thinking

[Fark user image image 216x233]


I've the feeling that's no longer an option for many, they're too far in.

/sorry, can't think of anything but depressing Lord Of The Rings analogies
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: Rapmaster2000: I predict you'll be fine for another month or so.  Then, someone you know will get it.  A week later, it will be 5 people you know. A week later, someone you know will be in the hospital.  A week later, someone you know will be dead.

But it doesn't end there.  It goes on for another month.  This is the pattern for every place that as seen a visit from the vid.  Why would you think you would be any different?

Ok, so how much money do you want to put on this prediction? So in 2 months there will be 1 person I know dead and at least 5 sick?


FFS, the entire point of this argument is that most of us don't want to gamble on human lives!
 
