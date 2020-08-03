 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Stop me if you've heard this one before - shirtless, maskless, drunken, belligerent English tourists start brawl - oh, you have heard it?   (nypost.com) divider line
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking chavs giving us a bad name...again.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Land of hope and glory.
AKA Appalachia in the Atlantic.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet and Tender Hooligan (John Peel Session, 12/2/86)
Youtube C6TbGPvqKM8
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad American tourists have got nothing on the English Chavs.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in Barcelona, I learned to identify approaching Brits by the sound of incomprehensible drunken yelling.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once saw a Brit in Thailand walking down the street with his pants down and a cigarette poking out from his cheeks as if he were smoking it with his bunghole.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: When I was in Barcelona, I learned to identify approaching Brits by the sound of incomprehensible drunken yelling.


Same for me in Amsterdam and at Oktoberfest.   What assholes.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, it's Eurothrash migration season.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Rapmaster2000: When I was in Barcelona, I learned to identify approaching Brits by the sound of incomprehensible drunken yelling.

Same for me in Amsterdam and at Oktoberfest.   What assholes.


And I thought I was a drunk.  I've got nothing on the British.  They must import livers.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: I once saw a Brit in Thailand walking down the street with his pants down and a cigarette poking out from his cheeks as if he were smoking it with his bunghole.


you did not imagine that.  It really happened.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beachmaster Elephant Seal Fights off Rival Male | BBC Earth
Youtube 8CE7Srq7gXI
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i sware on me mum m8 u better delet this thread or imma give you the guernsey shuffle
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: born_yesterday: Rapmaster2000: When I was in Barcelona, I learned to identify approaching Brits by the sound of incomprehensible drunken yelling.

Same for me in Amsterdam and at Oktoberfest.   What assholes.

And I thought I was a drunk.  I've got nothing on the British.  They must import livers.


Their national sport is getting drunk every night.  Can't blame them.  They live in the UK.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"What's the point of going abroad if you're just another tourist carted around in buses surrounded by sweaty mindless oafs from Kettering and Coventry in their cloth caps and their cardigans and their transistor radios and their Sunday Mirrors, complaining about the tea - 'Oh they don't make it properly here, do they, not like at home' - and stopping at Majorcan bodegas selling fish and chips and Watney's Red Barrel and calamari's and two veg and sitting in their cotton frocks squirting Timothy White's sun cream all over their puffy raw swollen purulent flesh 'cos they "overdid it on the first day..."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We'll rant and we'll roar, like true British tourists
We'll rant and we'll roar on KLM flights
Until we get gimlets and some freedom from facemasks
From UK to EU is 3-5 drinks
 
powhound
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

morg: I once saw a Brit in Thailand walking down the street with his pants down and a cigarette poking out from his cheeks as if he were smoking it with his bunghole.


And you sure that you weren't drunk and looking over your shoulder into a mirror?
 
otherideas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

powhound: morg: I once saw a Brit in Thailand walking down the street with his pants down and a cigarette poking out from his cheeks as if he were smoking it with his bunghole.

And you sure that you weren't drunk and looking over your shoulder into a mirror?


He's on fark so you're probably right.
 
anfrind
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dbaggins: morg: I once saw a Brit in Thailand walking down the street with his pants down and a cigarette poking out from his cheeks as if he were smoking it with his bunghole.

you did not imagine that.  It really happened.


I know that butt-chugging is a thing, but when did butt-smoking become a thing?
 
