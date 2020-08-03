 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Today is National Grab Some Nuts Day, the one day of the year where the Fark Squirrel is at his most nervous   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Show me you're nuts"
Youtube lENb6OzabPs
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's every day around here.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't tell my cat, or I won't be able to sleep tonight.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [YouTube video: "Show me you're nuts"]


IIRC, that's the guy who played the annoying guitar player in Animal House.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You're Gonna Love My Nuts
Youtube 4O-SX_W0lrQ
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Should be July 25th, in honor of Rosanne Barr's infamous rendition of the national anthem.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Approves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nuts, or peaches?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Deez?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Deez?


GOT'EEEEMM!!!!!
Youtube 4v8ek9TEeOU
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Truthman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Go on. I dare you.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
biography.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Imma grab me some Blue Diamond wasabi almonds later on.

.....what?  This is Fark and it's actually about testicles?  Oh.  Nevermind then.

/still love wasabi almonds
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
More penis and testicle threads!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

litespeed74: [biography.com image 300x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
