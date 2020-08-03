 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1982, a sodomy arrest resulted in controversy, as the legal system took the concept in before finally discharging it out the back end in 2003   (history.com) divider line
    Lawrence v. Texas, Bowers v. Hardwick, Michael Hardwick  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gross, subby. WTF.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That article sucked.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
lewd
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They don't say what kind of sodomy.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The state looks down on sodomy...
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anybody who doesn't know the legal definition of sodomy and thinks these puritanical laws only applied to homobuttsex can blow me.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I find it appalling and immoral that the courts have limited "sodomy" only to anal sex, and failed to include all other godless forms of sex that used to be included in the definition around the time the sodomites were first punished for it by God.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: [Fark user image image 410x301]


I would have had the book thrown at me last night...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i wrote a way betterer headline.
 
drlcb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: Anybody who doesn't know the legal definition of sodomy and thinks these puritanical laws only applied to homobuttsex can blow me.


Per

https://legal-dictionary.thefreedict​io​nary.com/sodomy
Anal or oral intercourse between huma​n​beings, or any sexual relations between a huma​n being and an animal, the act of which may be punishable as ​a criminal offense.
The tall rubber boots are best for the back legs, so I'm told - expecting a flag.
Get over it sheeple.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

SSSSSSODOMY STOP ME!!!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a case, also in Georgia, where some guy was testifying at his divorce trial (trial?  Whatever it's called) and it was learned that he had performed oral sex on his wife.  Ta da, sodomy charges, and he went to friggin prison for it for 18 months.

My guess is his soon-to-be-ex was blowing the judge.


https://apnews.com/452b1709b3caa65088​9​efcaf9d34a471
 
X-Geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hey guys, what's going on in this thread?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sodomy, shmodomy.  Gomora-y still frowned upon in Japan:

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NevynFox: Colour_out_of_Space: [Fark user image image 410x301]

I would have had the book thrown at me last night...


That's a new kink to me but hey- whatever you choose to do in the privacy of your (or someone else's) home among consenting adults ain't none of my business.

Rock on wit' yo bad self.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We really aren't that far out of the Dark Ages, are we?

/ some places still aren't
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Butt stuff.
 
HempHead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Reminds me of a case, also in Georgia, where some guy was testifying at his divorce trial (trial?  Whatever it's called) and it was learned that he had performed oral sex on his wife.  Ta da, sodomy charges, and he went to friggin prison for it for 18 months.

My guess is his soon-to-be-ex was blowing the judge.


https://apnews.com/452b1709b3caa650889​efcaf9d34a471


Reminds me of when the Mormon Church tried to make oral sex a sin.
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: Anybody who doesn't know the legal definition of sodomy and thinks these puritanical laws only applied to homobuttsex can blow me.


I got kicked off a Memphis radio show for pointing that some law decriminalizing sodomy was great news for heterosexuals, with the host clearly thinking it was synonymous with "homogheysex." The words that got me booted were, "this means you and your wife could..." and I was not allowed to complete the thought.

/didn't even get a thank you masked man
/CSB
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drlcb: reyreyrey: Anybody who doesn't know the legal definition of sodomy and thinks these puritanical laws only applied to homobuttsex can blow me.


Per https://legal-dictionary.thefreedictio​nary.com/sodomy
Anal or oral intercourse between human​beings, or any sexual relations between a huma​n being and an animal, the act of which may be punishable as ​a criminal offense.
The tall rubber boots are best for the back legs, so I'm told - expecting a flag.
Get over it sheeple.


Yeah they dont want to hear that blowjobs are sodomy.

farking irrumare catamite haters
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I prefer fisting anyway
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Buttknuckle: I prefer fisting anyway


yes, I know, username checks out blah blah blah
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Right, and enforcement was almost always limited to gay folks or prostitutes back in the day. When the Hardwick case came out, I had more than a few people try to argue that sodomy laws had to be kept on the books to help protect abused children and that self-respecting gay people should just "keep it in the bedroom" if they didn't want to be caught (completely missing the details of the Hardwick case. It's almost as if the concept of consent was tripping them up. It was always fun revealing to these straight sodomites that oral was also included in the definition.

drlcb: reyreyrey: Anybody who doesn't know the legal definition of sodomy and thinks these puritanical laws only applied to homobuttsex can blow me.


Per https://legal-dictionary.thefreedictio​nary.com/sodomy
Anal or oral intercourse between human​beings, or any sexual relations between a huma​n being and an animal, the act of which may be punishable as ​a criminal offense.
The tall rubber boots are best for the back legs, so I'm told - expecting a flag.
Get over it sheeple.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: They don't say what kind of sodomy.


Frothy
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Only the police get to screw you in the ass.
 
ifky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
blink-182 - What's My Age Again?
Youtube K7l5ZeVVoCA
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.