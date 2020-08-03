 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Wait, you mean I should not have postponed taking more brooding Brooklyn Alpha-male selfies to organize a massive NYC party boat booze-cruise? That was wrong? Maybe someone should have told me   (nydailynews.com) divider line
fearmongert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odiots... We have been doing well in NUC after having the original amd most severe hot of covid....


fark their ignorance!


We will NEVER GET BACK to anything like normalcy again this way!!!
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At Vargas' East New York, Brooklyn, home, his mother answered the door Sunday and professed ignorance.

"I don't know what happened - he just called me and said he got in trouble," she said.

Laughing harder at that than I probably should be.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this was how it was when the musicians kept playing as the Titanic sank
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, there is a New York City Sheriff.

/ I did not know that
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
he is the very model of a of a douche bro
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It made me wish for a UBoat still being out there on the prowl.
 
dywed88
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And selling liquor without a license...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I just have one important question,,,
Is the Rum Ham still edible?
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who was djing?
 
Count_0
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder if he is a "Producer"(he sells produce) like his cousin King Douchenozzle von Crunk?
 
