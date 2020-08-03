 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1846, the ill-fated Donner party encountered their first delay. And no, sadly it was not due to the Sommelier being unable to suggest a proper pairing for long pork   (history.com) divider line
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Donner Party: What Really Happened?
Youtube O5xMpsYdzgg
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schpadoinkle!
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They clearly should have taken the older more mature oxen instead of the younger ones.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/O5xMpsYd​zgg]


Damn! Beat me to it by 2 minutes.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did they build a snowman?
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/O5xMpsYd​zgg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]



Got about 30s into that

nope.avi
Youtube gvdf5n-zI14
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone else think it was strange that in Dead Man's Chest, Will meets a guy that fondly reminisces about "long pork"?  It just seemed odd to me that someone would so happily attest to enjoying being a cannibal.

/Well, except for that actual cannibals.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! I just got home from swimming at Donner Lake and this was the top headline. Plate of Shrimp moment.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hiked through that pass in summer.  It's a ball buster.  I can't imagine with a couple feet of snow.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a descendent of one of the survivors...  would they advertise that as 'cool factoid anout the family'...  or have the family names been changed so many times its almost impossible to track them down? :P
 
KIA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You do know that there is an annual Donner thing in Truckee, Nevada, right?

/ Long pork not served
// as far as you know
/// Threes!
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cf.geekdo-images.comView Full Size
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what a doner party looks like

dw.comView Full Size
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the Mistakes That Doomed the Donner Party
Youtube 4g6ITFTtHZQ
Doomed I tell ya
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An ominous sign of the troubles to come, the Donner Party finds a note warning the emigrants that their expected route through the mountains ahead is nearly impassable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If the Donner party freaks you out I suggest sticking to the Cliff's Notes versrion of the Siege of Leningrad.

/come for dinner, dah?
//you are the dinner
 
BgJonson79
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is there an improper pairing for long pork?
 
aukie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whenever getting restaurant reservations or putting my name in for the next available table, I always used the name Donner. It's always great hearing "Donner, party of..."

Cheap thrills, I likes 'em.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That story is tragic as fark.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I hiked through that pass in summer.  It's a ball buster.  I can't imagine with a couple feet of snow.


A couple of feet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We're all just meat!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hungry again? are you people diabetic or something?
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have a book from 1885 that contains excepts from the diaries of Donner Party members.  It's pretty grim reading,

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
so many bad decisions.

fortunately humans have matured since then.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At first glance I read, "Ill fated Dahmer party"

Time to sign out of fark...
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pwkpete: At first glance I read, "Ill fated Dahmer party"

Time to sign out of fark...


Well there is a creepy sort of not wrong
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Whats for dinner?
 
phamwaa
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A nice Chianti?

/ssslurp
 
Biledriver
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dirty Rotten Imbeciles - They Don't Care
Youtube 5RfM_QsdWAc
 
hammettman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Be prepared, always throw a little A1 sauce in your suitcase.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
