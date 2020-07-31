 Skip to content
(WBUR Boston)   Swimming laps while Black. "Oh no, are we about to become hashtags?"
25
    More: Florida, Coming out, 2005 singles, LGBT, Black people, 23-year-old son swim, The Clash, 2001 singles, Pool  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2020 at 3:56 PM



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really, really don't understand why racists get all fired up thinking about a public pool.

Other than the obvious "we don't want the blahs to have nice things", what is it about swimming pools?  "Where the white women at"?  Somebody from the south explain this please.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey, if you're swimming actual laps, I'm behind you 100%. If you're the kind of person who thinks the lap pool is for splashing around, then we have a problem.
 
RI_Red [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I really, really don't understand why racists get all fired up thinking about a public pool.

Other than the obvious "we don't want the blahs to have nice things", what is it about swimming pools?  "Where the white women at"?  Somebody from the south explain this please.


My guess is that anything related to Blacks using public water triggers the poor, poor racist snowflakes who long for these days:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
" As we entered the pool, the person at the entrance, a young white man, said, "Hey, this is for lap swimming." We're like, "Yeah." But I understood he meant as opposed to recreational swim. But, for me, that's already, like, a microaggression and an implicit bias that I feel he has "

You can really stop reading after here.

The bias is with you darlin, you say so throughout the article.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I really, really don't understand why racists get all fired up thinking about a public pool.

Other than the obvious "we don't want the blahs to have nice things", what is it about swimming pools?  "Where the white women at"?  Somebody from the south explain this please.


It isn't just that.
Is the whole complete culture.
From the top to the bottom and sides ways.
Case in point
Navy SEAL dogs take down Colin Kaepernick.
Youtube 4bROfHGTzz4
 
Invisigoth [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I really, really don't understand why racists get all fired up thinking about a public pool.

Other than the obvious "we don't want the blahs to have nice things", what is it about swimming pools?  "Where the white women at"?  Somebody from the south explain this please.


The water becomes contaminated when a black person gets in it, and then Decent People can't swim in it.  DUH.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey white people; again I reiterate: What the fark is wrong with you?

The next time you see some racist [pick your expletive] pulling some [further expletives here] racist crap, tell them to shove their racist attitude up (or down) their racist [insert orifice] and [dealer's choice: leave/FOAD].
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

brizzle365: " As we entered the pool, the person at the entrance, a young white man, said, "Hey, this is for lap swimming." We're like, "Yeah." But I understood he meant as opposed to recreational swim. But, for me, that's already, like, a microaggression and an implicit bias that I feel he has "

You can really stop reading after here.

The bias is with you darlin, you say so throughout the article.


You should probably read the whole article, since you clearly did stop there.
 
Pincy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lap swimmers are the worst. I was a life guard in high school/college at the local public pool. We had early morning lap swimming from 5-9AM. The same old people showed up every day. They each had their own routine and god forbid if anyone new came to swim and got in their way.

I remember there was one old guy who would swim completely under water to the other side and then rest for about five minutes. Then he'd come back again and rest another five minutes. Did this over and over for like two hours. Boy did he get pissed if someone else dared to swim in his lane while he was "using" it. And of course there were tons of people who took minutes just to make it to the other side. We basically had four super slow lanes, one intermediate, and one fast.

Lap swimming is also the most dangerous time to be a life guard. Because the majority of people are older you get a ton of medical issues not really even related to swimming. The only death the pool had had in decades came during lap swim when some guy had a heart attack in the water. I wasn't working that day so I missed out on the excitement but CPR wasn't enough to save him that time.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I really, really don't understand why racists get all fired up thinking about a public pool.

Other than the obvious "we don't want the blahs to have nice things", what is it about swimming pools?  "Where the white women at"?  Somebody from the south explain this please.


The racist line of thinking is basically this: Black people are "dirty" and will "contaminate" the pool somehow.
 
khatores
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I really, really don't understand why racists get all fired up thinking about a public pool.

Other than the obvious "we don't want the blahs to have nice things", what is it about swimming pools?  "Where the white women at"?  Somebody from the south explain this please.


Allow me to introduce you to Mimi Jones, who has sadly passed away a few days ago.

https://www.walb.com/2020/07/31/mimi-​j​ones-albany-native-captured-famous-civ​il-rights-photo-dies/

Swimming pools (among other amenities) were quite a flashpoint of the civil rights movement. Add to this the fact that there's a stereotype of black people not being able to swim...when you go to almost any pool used for swimming laps, it's like a birdwatching festival or an astronomy meet. Very few if any black people to be found.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I really, really don't understand why racists get all fired up thinking about a public pool.

Other than the obvious "we don't want the blahs to have nice things", what is it about swimming pools?  "Where the white women at"?  Somebody from the south explain this please.


It happened in Texas and the shiatty southeast part of New Mexico too.  And the pools also banned Hispanic people as well.  It is a case where white people wanted the best things, and non-whites can either go without, or they can have their own crappier versions.  Swimming pools, water fountains, bus seats, restaurants, you name it, the white versions were the better quality and better condition and overall better looking versions.  And they don't want to share, because sharing implies equality and they think they are better than non-white people.  That's why they freak out over Black people doing things in public, because they want everything to be for white people only.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: brizzle365: " As we entered the pool, the person at the entrance, a young white man, said, "Hey, this is for lap swimming." We're like, "Yeah." But I understood he meant as opposed to recreational swim. But, for me, that's already, like, a microaggression and an implicit bias that I feel he has "

You can really stop reading after here.

The bias is with you darlin, you say so throughout the article.

You should probably read the whole article, since you clearly did stop there.


Yeah, after seeing this I did read the whole article, and it sucks. There was a lot more than microaggression here, including cops called, legitimate lap swimmers kicked out of pool, and one extremely assholish white lady who ending up getting her way.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brizzle365: " As we entered the pool, the person at the entrance, a young white man, said, "Hey, this is for lap swimming." We're like, "Yeah." But I understood he meant as opposed to recreational swim. But, for me, that's already, like, a microaggression and an implicit bias that I feel he has "

You can really stop reading after here.

The bias is with you darlin, you say so throughout the article.


Why? She's right. That's a fairly hostile and inappropriate comment toward two adult swimmers who are newcomers to the place.

Plus if you read the rest of that transcript or read the more concise and linked Newsweek article, you'd know that the main event was much worse.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

khatores: FrancoFile: I really, really don't understand why racists get all fired up thinking about a public pool.

Other than the obvious "we don't want the blahs to have nice things", what is it about swimming pools?  "Where the white women at"?  Somebody from the south explain this please.

Allow me to introduce you to Mimi Jones, who has sadly passed away a few days ago.

https://www.walb.com/2020/07/31/mimi-j​ones-albany-native-captured-famous-civ​il-rights-photo-dies/

Swimming pools (among other amenities) were quite a flashpoint of the civil rights movement. Add to this the fact that there's a stereotype of black people not being able to swim...when you go to almost any pool used for swimming laps, it's like a birdwatching festival or an astronomy meet. Very few if any black people to be found.



Which is amusing, since one of the ladies who taught me to swim was black.  And I lived in a lily-white suburban neighborhood in the midwest.
 
boozehat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't talk over my lane??  I'm not a swimmer..... is that like, a real thing?  if it is, that's about reason #7,291 to not take up swimming in a public pool.

(there's only 1 reason on my list so far, and that's in the hopes of seeing some hot model type woman.  But then I remember my life is not a Cinimax late night movie, and porn if free)
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

khatores: FrancoFile: I really, really don't understand why racists get all fired up thinking about a public pool.

Other than the obvious "we don't want the blahs to have nice things", what is it about swimming pools?  "Where the white women at"?  Somebody from the south explain this please.

Allow me to introduce you to Mimi Jones, who has sadly passed away a few days ago.

https://www.walb.com/2020/07/31/mimi-j​ones-albany-native-captured-famous-civ​il-rights-photo-dies/

Swimming pools (among other amenities) were quite a flashpoint of the civil rights movement. Add to this the fact that there's a stereotype of black people not being able to swim...when you go to almost any pool used for swimming laps, it's like a birdwatching festival or an astronomy meet. Very few if any black people to be found.


It's funny you should mention those because a Black birdwatcher was in the news lately (Marvel comics writer too!) because some white bint couldn't keep her dog on its leash. Likewise there's a big push to get Black astronomers recognized for their work. I'm assuming these mentions are on purpose?
 
CommonName2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: brizzle365: " As we entered the pool, the person at the entrance, a young white man, said, "Hey, this is for lap swimming." We're like, "Yeah." But I understood he meant as opposed to recreational swim. But, for me, that's already, like, a microaggression and an implicit bias that I feel he has "

You can really stop reading after here.

The bias is with you darlin, you say so throughout the article.

You should probably read the whole article, since you clearly did stop there.


Through the entire article she is completely innocent and bewildered at how racist others instantly are. All the signs are there. "I don't remember what I said but it was something small like 'What stroke are you doing?'". "I said 'excuse me but you are incorrect about that'", "If you prefer, we could swap lanes". "My son is a young black man, if the police come, he is instantly vulnerable"

She is probably innocent and the other person is a biatchy old lady, but there is no indication it is race-based. It sounds like a cranky old hag matched up against a middle aged woman with attitude. Either could have backed down but didn't and the end result is that a couple of teenagers working there were forced to follow company protocol and call police.
 
Invisigoth [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

brizzle365: " As we entered the pool, the person at the entrance, a young white man, said, "Hey, this is for lap swimming." We're like, "Yeah." But I understood he meant as opposed to recreational swim. But, for me, that's already, like, a microaggression and an implicit bias that I feel he has "

You can really stop reading after here.

The bias is with you darlin, you say so throughout the article.


The implicit bias that she detected was that the person at the entrance assumed two black folks would be unfamiliar with lap swimming vs. recreational swimming.

You're trying to pull that "it's racist for you to notice that I'm racist" bullsh*t.  NOPE.

This is a woman with a JD and I trust her ability to express herself clearly about her experiences.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

boozehat: Don't talk over my lane??  I'm not a swimmer..... is that like, a real thing?  if it is, that's about reason #7,291 to not take up swimming in a public pool.

(there's only 1 reason on my list so far, and that's in the hopes of seeing some hot model type woman.  But then I remember my life is not a Cinimax late night movie, and porn if free)


I did scuba lessons in one of the great indoor public pools in northern Virginia.  The scuba place rented out the deep end for 2 hours and we did our thing.  Meanwhile, they were doing water aerobics classes for the older ladies in the shallow end.

During 'free' practice times, I'd go down to the bottom and check the size of the water aerobics people, then compare when I was at the surface, in order to determine how water & goggles changed my vision.  Figured it would be good practice in case I got near a shark or whale.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's funny how the mom was encouraging her kid to act the same as that prick of a white woman.

Cops walk in and immediately identified cranky old white person as a problem.  Ask people to leave the area so they can focus on the problem.  "NO!  If the white lady ain't leaving then I ain't leaving!"  Why?  Why have the cops focus on you?  Why add to their problems and make yourself a problem for them?

/lifeguard and front counter person should be fired.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Hey white people; again I reiterate: What the fark is wrong with you?

The next time you see some racist [pick your expletive] pulling some [further expletives here] racist crap, tell them to shove their racist attitude up (or down) their racist [insert orifice] and [dealer's choice: leave/FOAD].


And risk getting shot?  
This is America after all.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

boozehat: Don't talk over my lane??  I'm not a swimmer..... is that like, a real thing?  if it is, that's about reason #7,291 to not take up swimming in a public pool.

(there's only 1 reason on my list so far, and that's in the hopes of seeing some hot model type woman.  But then I remember my life is not a Cinimax late night movie, and porn if free)


Oh how miss going to Splash Town and see life guards with bush poking out.
Oh to be 12 again.
😭
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The amount of apologist up in this thread is gross
Welcome to Trump's America
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The only death the pool had had in decades came during lap swim when some guy had a heart attack in the water.

I imagine I've got a pretty decent chance of going out like that considering family history and the amount of time I spend in the pool. I'll try and not do it on your shift tho.
 
