(Al Jazeera)   Over a hundred dead from bootleg alcohol in India. Which is why you should always take off your shoes first   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never trust the talking raccoon

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still probably less toxic than the Ganges.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are sandals ok?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a repeat from 1920 or something?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wood alcohol?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis: Wood alcohol?


Third-Leg booze
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: VisualiseThis: Wood alcohol?

Third-Leg booze


That... might require some antibiotics.

/*crosses legs sympathetically*
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Still probably less toxic than the Ganges.


Unless the booze was flavoured by marinating human corpses in it, then yes.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some right-winger Indian guy was trying to convince me that Modi isn't right wing, the other day on Twitter. Here's to COVID-19 and methanol, bub!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Still probably less toxic than the Ganges.

Unless the booze was flavoured by marinating human corpses in it, then yes.


Would that make it full-bodied?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought some black market Absolut in Colombia about 20 years ago. I tossed it in the freezer and the next day it was froze except for about 2 cups in the bottom.

A chemist buddy of mine analyzed it and pronounced it rubbing alcohol and water.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: aagrajag: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Still probably less toxic than the Ganges.

Unless the booze was flavoured by marinating human corpses in it, then yes.

Would that make it full-bodied?


You literally caused my eyes to roll with that comment, so that's a "well done!" from me.
 
Robinfro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: I bought some black market Absolut in Colombia about 20 years ago. I tossed it in the freezer and the next day it was froze except for about 2 cups in the bottom.

A chemist buddy of mine analyzed it and pronounced it rubbing alcohol and water.


Damn near made your username a reality
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least 200 girls are safe tonight.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: I bought some black market Absolut in Colombia about 20 years ago. I tossed it in the freezer and the next day it was froze except for about 2 cups in the bottom.

A chemist buddy of mine analyzed it and pronounced it rubbing alcohol and water.


Did you suspect it was poison, or did you just get very lucky?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is why i dont go to shiathole countries
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Robinfro: theflatline: I bought some black market Absolut in Colombia about 20 years ago. I tossed it in the freezer and the next day it was froze except for about 2 cups in the bottom.

A chemist buddy of mine analyzed it and pronounced it rubbing alcohol and water.

Damn near made your username a reality


Yeah. I switched to the local vodka, which was cheap, and although terrible still got the job done. That is actually some kinda film they put on the bottle to make it look frozen.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They also sell a two liter of it mixed with orange soda with a handy shot glass on the top of the cap.

http2.mlstatic.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dumbass tag nursing a hangover?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

theflatline: I bought some black market Absolut in Colombia about 20 years ago. I tossed it in the freezer and the next day it was froze except for about 2 cups in the bottom.

A chemist buddy of mine analyzed it and pronounced it rubbing alcohol and water.


Did he then volunteer to "dispose of it" for you and then take off with a jug of orange juice and a blonde?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aagrajag: theflatline: I bought some black market Absolut in Colombia about 20 years ago. I tossed it in the freezer and the next day it was froze except for about 2 cups in the bottom.

A chemist buddy of mine analyzed it and pronounced it rubbing alcohol and water.

Did you suspect it was poison, or did you just get very lucky?


I suspected something was off.

So in Colombia they have these malls in every town called San Andresito.  San Andres is a Colombian Island.  So anything sold in the malls with the name technically there is no duty/import tax.  And before there was much globalization you could get really good deals there.  But totally buyer beware.

Nowadays things that are real are relatively inexpensive and I think some latent Colombian gene kicked in and I just drink Aguardiente.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

felching pen: theflatline: I bought some black market Absolut in Colombia about 20 years ago. I tossed it in the freezer and the next day it was froze except for about 2 cups in the bottom.

A chemist buddy of mine analyzed it and pronounced it rubbing alcohol and water.

Did he then volunteer to "dispose of it" for you and then take off with a jug of orange juice and a blonde?


Nahh. He was a drinking buddy.

We had a business where he would fly to the UK and I would fly to the states and we would buy Levi jeans for 10 bucks and then bring them to Colombia and sell them for 100 each.

One night we were shiathoused at a low down dirty strip joint/whore house, and at 4 am i walked outside and he had 6 cabs lined up and he brought all the girls back to our house.

And of course now I am married to a girl more Catholic than the pope...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A Indian liquor store owner told me that they sell the real deal in India for dirt farking cheap.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

theflatline: felching pen: theflatline: I bought some black market Absolut in Colombia about 20 years ago. I tossed it in the freezer and the next day it was froze except for about 2 cups in the bottom.

A chemist buddy of mine analyzed it and pronounced it rubbing alcohol and water.

Did he then volunteer to "dispose of it" for you and then take off with a jug of orange juice and a blonde?

Nahh. He was a drinking buddy.

We had a business where he would fly to the UK and I would fly to the states and we would buy Levi jeans for 10 bucks and then bring them to Colombia and sell them for 100 each.

One night we were shiathoused at a low down dirty strip joint/whore house, and at 4 am i walked outside and he had 6 cabs lined up and he brought all the girls back to our house.

And of course now I am married to a girl more Catholic than the pope...


I had a buddy that visited Dominican republic and had a girl that requested a suitcase full of a particular brand of shampoo that she resold to her girlfriends at a massive profit. Then he'd party with all the good smelling girls lol.

I get what you're saying. Sounds like the same kind of deal.
 
