(US Naval Institute)   The Marines investigated themselves and found shortcomings in how they investigated themselves earlier   (news.usni.org) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So the command investigation was flawed, what about the safety investigation?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is typically why aircraft mishaps in the Air Force are done by people from outside the installation.  Command influence is real, and blame (shiat) rolls downhill.  If the command is to blame, be sure pilot error or maintenance malfunction is to blame if command is in charge of the investigation.

/they investigated themselves
//they cleared themselves of all wrongdoing
 
drayno76
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Now redo this one.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cavales​e​_cable_car_disaster_%281998%29
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Summoner101: This is typically why aircraft mishaps in the Air Force are done by people from outside the installation.  Command influence is real, and blame (shiat) rolls downhill.  If the command is to blame, be sure pilot error or maintenance malfunction is to blame if command is in charge of the investigation.

/they investigated themselves
//they cleared themselves of all wrongdoing


In the Navy and USMC  Command investigations have to be done by the chain of command because they have UCMJ authority, however there is a separate safety investigation that is absolutely impartial.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What happened to the jar heads, they used to be handsome men. 😷🤮
 
